This Civilization Is a Failure

We witness every day how humans are cruel, careless, insignificant, tiny creatures who don’t understand the concept of gratitude. They don’t care who they hurt, and whatever kind of bullshit they come up with to justify those actions. Overall we have little to be proud of as a species, sure we have achieved a lot over the past few years, but the harm humanity has done always outweighs the good. Humans are destructive towards the environment, and towards each other. They never stop fighting each other.

The military budget is 30X that of NASA. We should be ashamed our bureaucrats spend more fighting against ourselves, than on colonizing the galaxy. Humans are cowardly, they love picking on the weak, those who can’t or won’t fight back. The domestic violence & child abuse statistics speak for themselves.

War, crime, corruption. Human traffickers, animal abusers, child abusers, stereotypes. The ridiculousness of some religions, superstitions. Fear and utter hatred of differences that are supposed to make the human race unique such as pigmentation of your epidermis (skin color). The scam that is the education system benefiting families of old money, who have economically enslaved majority of the population for a century. The list goes on.

Most people are selfish assholes that focus on their personal gain, whether than the welfare and servitude of others. And when you digest the truth, it hurts. We live in a world of evil, prejudice, and unfairness.

All hope though isn’t lost though, according to the stoics, one of the keys to happiness is living a life of virtue. It is our sacred duty to protect the welfare of others, even if it places your safety in jeopardy. We can’t control the world around us, but we can control how we respond. If you witness a crime, don’t just stand there, do something about it.

There’s still good in the world, and that greater good is worth fighting for. If you want to see more good in the world, it is your duty to fight for it. Change the world, better it, protect yourself and others, while bettering humanity as a whole. Find joy and fulfillment knowing you’re a change-maker actively making change. This, is a life that’s worth living in a corrupt world according to the stoics.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash