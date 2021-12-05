This Is a Story of a Perfect Date

It sounds magical but we actually met on Tinder. After a few texts back and forth we decided to go out and meet in person. We were set for Wednesday. After work. Date by the canal.

It was summer. It was warm.

I was feeling nervous as usual. I hate first dates. They make me feel extremely uncomfortable. I had to fight against my mind to go on that date when it was trying to convince me not to go.

He was waiting for me on the bridge. It was crowded. Pavements were filled with people chatting, playing music, and drinking beers.

He welcomed me with a warm smile. I liked it. We started walking by the canal, I was still nervous so I let him start with his story. It gave me a chance to catch my breath and relax. He was easy-going and funny. I liked it.

We decided to get some beers from the kiosk. He asked me which beer I wanted and told me that he would get it for both of us. I liked it.

We kept walking until we found a free bench by the canal. I started to read his body language. He was interested, in the moment, involved with the conversation. He asked me, what I do when life is too much. I said, I write. He told me, he admired that.

He was the first person I admitted my love for writing to. I didn’t even realize I was keeping it a secret until I heard myself talking about how much I loved writing out loud. He took it out of me. I liked it.

My mind walked in like a good defense lawyer, telling me I haven’t written a single article in months. I was talking about how writing calmed me down and helped me put my mind and my life in order when in reality I hadn’t written a single sentence in months. It hurt deep down. I carried on.

He told me how much he wanted to have his own restaurant someday. He had it all planned. He talked about it as if he knew for sure it was going to happen. He had no doubt. I liked it.

We told funny stories, exchanged ideas on writing and cooking. He was kind. He had been the rich spoiled kid for so long and he decided to grow up after a carefree life. I could see that on him. I could see he was trying to make a man of himself. I liked it.

Before we knew it, it was midnight and we had just spent 5 hours together. Time flew away. He waited until my cab arrived, hugged me goodbye.

That was it.

I knew I was never gonna see him.

I believe he knew he was never gonna see me.

I think it was just a gift from life that we got to spend a few hours with no agenda with someone new.

I wrote my first article on Medium after that date.

I’m still grateful for that date for mirroring me.

Some people are butterflies in my life. Beautiful, meaningful, and short-lived.

With much love,

April Moons.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***