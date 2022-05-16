Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / This Is the Only Reason Hookups Don’t Work

This Is the Only Reason Hookups Don’t Work

The problem, as I see it, is that sex is really best when it boils down to one thing.

by Leave a Comment

Connection. That’s literally it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock image

About Chris Marchie

Positive-thinker, frequent-crier, wellness-nerd and aggressive self-experimenter. Or something like that. Find me on Medium.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x