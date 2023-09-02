This is Why Love Continues to Die

While hundreds of people crave true love, a thousand more are unworthy individuals of pure love.

They’ve failed to realize that pure love is unconventional. They’ve abused the commitment they are given. They’ve forgotten the rarity of such love. They are the reason why love continues to die.

I can not be the only one who feels this way.

· If your wife has cheated on you, you’ve felt this too.

· If you’ve been replaced by work in your partner’s life, you understand it too.

Now, I’m scared that my daughter might never find true love. Even more so that I could be a slave to love. Or find out in the most horrible way that I’ve only been riding in a broken wagon.

In a few years to come, the race to get married to robots might indeed be achieved as their behavior and commitment never fade.

With them, love would never die.

Meanwhile, aren’t these the most unworthy individuals of pure love?

…

1. The love Doctor gets owned

Just a week ago, one of the world’s most prominent love doctors got owned. It’s funny that I recently published an article about meeting him in the USA…

Words on the media are that Steve Harvey’s wife cheated on him with his bodyguard. Most people believe it accurate; others believe it to be a rumor. Even Steve claims it’s a rumor. Either rumor or facts. In what world should such a woman cheat on her hubby?

When you are married to;

A man who helps others find ways to keep loving.

A man who flies a flag of admiration and love for you worldwide.

A man who genuinely seems optimistic and quite wealthy.

If she genuinely cheated with his bodyguard. There is no doubt that love continues to die.

2. Right to your face

With this one. I believe love would continue to die, and she might be the most unworthy individual of pure love.

A recent social test saw a couple being asked questions to show their honesty in love.

If given a one-night stand pass by your partner, would you take it?

I was surprised that the lady nodded affirmatively, saying she’d take it 100% if her partner allowed her.

Meanwhile, the man gave a stern no and said he’d never do such. In this instance, she seemed like an unworthy individual of pure love. She said it right to his face.

See for yourself;

Indeed, no one knows who could be the culprit of love. But people in love aren’t supposed to allow such thoughts, let alone ask to be given a pass to cheat.

Things like this make love continue to die. It irritates my thoughts about love.

More so, they toy with love. A feeling and state of mind that others can only imagine themselves having.

This is to all folks who are unworthy of true love and those who cheat despite being loved and cared for. Also, to those who entertain wild thoughts despite being satisfied.

You contribute to why love continues to die in today’s society. If you must love, love genuinely and love dearly.

…

Thank you so much for reading my article today. My gratitude towards you knows no bounds. I will be publishing another article very soon.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Zhivko Minkov on Unsplash