This Week on ‘Black Canada Talking’

Black Canada Talking™ is a live online event that provides Black Canadians an opportunity to give their takes and POVs on stories that are of importance to them.
On the October 24, 2021 edition of Black Canada Talking™, the guests were: El Jones, Cesar Ndema-Moussa and Ryan Oneil Knight.
This week, the panelists talked about COVID vaccine rejection in the Black community, and the ups and downs of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund.
Watch the full conversation:
Listen to the audio-only version:
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited):
00:15
[Music]
01:00
what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here
01:02
host and producer of the ordering doctor
01:04
vibe show
01:06
excuse me the home of epic conversations
01:09
and i’m the host of epic conversations
01:11
2020 best podcast news award winner 2018
01:14
innovation award winner giving up the
01:16
canadian ethnic media association and i
01:19
host the only online show in the world
01:21
for dads and fathers it’s sponsored by
01:23
dove men care also co-sponsored by k dad
01:26
central canada’s national father
01:28
organization and through that
01:29
collaboration with that central and dove
01:32
men i’ve been able to reach out directly
01:34
or indirectly to over 75 000 fathers
01:37
this year i’m also the board chair for
01:39
the global food and drink initiative
01:41
which is a multimedia not-for-profit
01:43
that amplifies blacks in the diaspora
01:46
they’re doing their thing in food drink
01:47
and travel as always i like to say
01:49
you’re blessed highly favored a magnet
01:51
for miracles and a solution for
01:53
someone’s problem
01:55
but we’re on a sunday afternoon october
01:57
24th the cold weather is coming slowly
02:00
but surely in toronto so we’re just
02:02
trying to stay warm now for the next few
02:04
months
02:05
most sunday afternoons we do black
02:07
canada talking black canada talking is a
02:10
great place for what we do on black
02:11
canal docking is a live online event
02:14
provides black canadians to give their
02:16
takes and povs on stories and and things
02:20
that of importance to them also povs and
02:23
we also spotlight bot canadians but
02:25
today we’re doing a round table which is
02:27
always a good thing we do this usually
02:30
every by every two weeks bi-weekly so we
02:33
have three
02:34
of panelists who are all smarter than me
02:37
here today and you know as always i go
02:40
to ladies first that’s the way i was
02:43
raised or women first i don’t know which
02:45
way to do it so i’ll make sure i cover
02:46
both bases today love to welcome dr l
02:49
jones what’s going on dr l
02:52
uh good evening how are you i’m good
02:55
it’s so good to see you what’s been
02:57
going on nothing much just work trying
03:00
to enjoy the last of the fall weather
03:02
before winter hits you know yeah really
03:05
nothing exciting
03:07
well you know what a lot of
03:09
potential exciting and then potentially
03:11
even more exciting things going on
03:13
helping our people
03:16
so i i’m doing the background work doing
03:18
the grunt work at a
03:20
a two hour meeting this morning on a
03:23
potential very large project that would
03:25
be spotlighting black canadians right
03:27
across this country
03:29
so um i’m really looking forward to it i
03:32
know that in the past you’ve mentioned
03:33
you’re a runner are you still running in
03:35
this crazy weather oh my gosh i run in
03:37
blizzards i run every day
03:41
nice this is good actually good weather
03:44
fall is the best time to run it’s like
03:46
you know when it’s 6 a.m and it’s
03:48
pelting rain or like frozen rain and
03:50
it’s icy and yeah then you’re like ah
03:52
you know right now it’s actually nice so
03:54
yeah pelting right
03:57
the woman’s world record in the half
03:58
marathon was shattered by more than a
04:00
minute this morning by lesson bet gaday
04:02
an ethiopian runner running in valencia
04:05
so perhaps one of the best performances
04:07
we’ve seen in athletics in a long time
04:10
so that’s exciting
04:11
well thank you for the update how uh how
04:14
are the students doing okay good um you
04:17
know i it’s interesting because i
04:19
introduced them to a lot of new material
04:21
like i have my first year course is
04:23
citizenship diversity and identity in
04:24
canada so we talk a lot about like the
04:27
border and how nationhood is constructed
04:29
and said look colonialism and it’s very
04:30
funny because they have um journalists
04:32
she’s like well i used to like canada
04:34
you know
04:37
you know my four students but no they’re
04:39
really good they’re they’re great like
04:41
they listen they put forward their own
04:43
views they take things in
04:44
i wonder i wonder i wonder how i would
04:47
survive in one of your classes
04:50
very gentle with that i know
04:52
a lot intellectually of them but in
04:54
terms of like i they always get room to
04:56
express their own opinions i i don’t
04:58
they don’t have to replicate what i say
05:00
i try to always make that clear and talk
05:02
to them about you know our different
05:03
viewpoints and bias and
05:05
they’re very good so it’s nice yeah i
05:08
would absolutely i probably shocked the
05:10
heck out of you if i came into your
05:11
class one day and i took a seat that
05:14
probably shocked the heck out of you i
05:15
wouldn’t even notice i’m like lecturing
05:17
and looking at slides
05:22
well look i wouldn’t
05:25
well i was gonna say i wouldn’t do that
05:26
to you but maybe i would i don’t know i
05:28
wouldn’t do that to you you’ll be funny
05:30
all right well great to have you back as
05:32
always next up we have cesar from ottawa
05:35
in his red and black
05:38
yes
05:39
how are you my brother i’m very good
05:42
brother hello sister
05:44
uh indeed it’s a pleasure to be back in
05:46
ottawa of course
05:48
i am not accidentally wearing red and
05:50
black to represent the ottawa
05:53
cfl football team the red blacks the red
05:56
blacks uh very coincidental but this is
05:59
echo
06:01
the brand i’m not giving them publicity
06:03
but
06:04
i am very well known to support my
06:07
old-school hip-hop
06:08
mid-90s like i put it 94 to from snoop
06:13
when a teenager as i am discovered
06:15
hip-hop
06:16
woodtang made me love it
06:18
up to 2004 with 50 cents and then after
06:20
that i became old
06:25
that’s that’s the best and kindness
06:27
where i can put it
06:29
without uh throwing too much criticism
06:31
at what today is called uh hip-hop it’s
06:35
one exception of course and i know there
06:37
is some good one but
06:39
let me just say you come in my car
06:41
like today it was exhibit easy
06:47
exactly there’s an amazing tracker remix
06:49
that was actually made of uh get you
06:51
walk on with exuberate two pack and easy
06:56
all right all right well good to have
06:58
you and family is good family is good
07:01
number one job being a father makes with
07:04
a number two job being a husband so i’m
07:07
very happy about that while at the same
07:09
time advancing
07:11
on addressing the issues of society
07:13
concerning our people but also you know
07:16
this whole equity diversity and
07:18
inclusivity and uh
07:20
you know every week running into some
07:22
very odd situations if i can put it that
07:24
way
07:25
um from the black community but also the
07:28
non-black communities
07:31
but always always always advancing as my
07:34
mentors behind me my heroes are heroes
07:39
excellent and today we have a special
07:41
guest he’s been on
07:43
black canada talking before uh on his
07:46
own and uh myself and this gentleman
07:48
hosts a uh
07:50
monday and friday mornings 9 a.m eastern
07:52
time 6 a.m pacific something called the
07:55
morning vibe where we chop it up we also
07:58
also amplify and have other black
08:00
canadians we profile them so welcome to
08:03
the round table mr ryan knight
08:08
much appreciated make sure i’m not muted
08:12
everyone dr l jones and cesar
08:15
i much appreciate it
08:17
ryan can you introduce yourself to the
08:19
audience that may not know you
08:21
for sure yes so brian knight i’m one of
08:23
the co-founders of the afro-caribbean
08:25
business network uh we work with
08:28
entrepreneurs of afghanistan heritage to
08:30
figure out what stage in business
08:32
they’re in right now and help them
08:34
create a blueprint to exponentially grow
08:37
their companies i’m also an entrepreneur
08:39
myself i run a social enterprise called
08:42
detailing nights so we provide waterless
08:44
mobile car cleaning we go to people’s
08:46
houses or their offices clean their car
08:49
on the spot without using water and
08:51
using our eco-friendly plant-based
08:53
cleaning supplies and i always like to
08:55
give a shout out to our youth
08:57
entrepreneurs we’re in the fall season
08:59
where they work after school and on
09:01
weekends so shout out to taj torian and
09:03
nathan uh doing hard work this weekend
09:06
so i’m always like to pick them up and i
09:08
don’t have my detailing night shirts
09:11
here i’m not even repping green i feel
09:13
embarrassed not to be in my colors but
09:16
happy to be on like heather talking and
09:18
always next to you dr vine appreciate it
09:21
humble and really good to have you so
09:24
let’s get after it uh we i asked for
09:26
some topics from the panel ahead of time
09:28
we’re gonna land on two main
09:30
conversation pieces a day of course uh
09:33
suzar wanted to talk about black
09:34
canadians and their pushback of the vax
09:38
issue
09:39
and then in the second half we’re going
09:41
to talk about the ongoing journey of an
09:43
organization called face
09:46
and uh
09:47
ryan knight was in an article this week
09:49
on buyblacks.com we’ll we’ll get to that
09:52
a little later
09:54
but uh since i want you to take the lead
09:56
and also i know elle you want to add
09:58
another component of the vax uh
10:00
conversation involving leslie lewis
10:04
so cesar i’ll let you take the lead and
10:06
we’ll continue from there go ahead cesar
10:09
thank you very much brother so uh
10:13
look we’ve talked about kovid
10:16
we’ve talked about uh the reaction of
10:18
the black community
10:21
here
10:22
in canada
10:23
in the u.s
10:26
uh but beyond that as well uh we can
10:28
think about uh covey there’s is actually
10:31
even killing in haiti
10:33
it’s killing as well in africa it’s
10:35
killing as well in brazil
10:38
i am absolutely pro-vaccine that is not
10:40
even a
10:41
debate for me i
10:43
it may surprise some people but i would
10:45
not be alive without vaccines you know
10:47
vaccines by white doctors
10:49
i was that child that african child who
10:52
had
10:53
a rare disease where um
10:56
how do you call that my truth
10:58
reach my stomach uh i have a sack of
11:02
eggs wow
11:03
i was treated at least pasta i was
11:06
treated in africa but it was not really
11:09
a reason for my father to take me uh
11:12
to france my health reasons
11:16
when i say that
11:18
i don’t want to play on anyone’s
11:20
emotions i am black and a pan-african is
11:22
first
11:23
you can always count on me to criticize
11:26
government especially western
11:28
governments
11:31
you can always counter me to criticize
11:33
institutions
11:35
even in my
11:36
uh function as a director
11:39
a regional director on equity diversity
11:41
and inclusivity in the government you
11:44
can always economy to criticize
11:47
but more
11:48
importantly you can always economy to be
11:50
fair
11:51
and when i say fair
11:53
allow me to not to be explained as black
11:56
people yes we should always be
11:59
careful
12:01
regarding such things as vaccines we
12:03
have a history
12:05
of
12:05
having been used as guinea pigs having
12:09
been killed
12:11
by the very institutions of white
12:14
institutions if i dare to be blunt
12:16
that have claimed to be about health and
12:20
i have used our bodies and our people
12:22
for experimentation
12:25
whether we’re talking about
12:27
uh gynecology
12:30
marion sims are we talking about
12:32
the tuskegee experiment
12:35
etc etc however we are facing a global
12:39
pandemic where
12:41
black people are disproportionately
12:43
affected
12:44
as i’m talking
12:46
on one side i hear those in our
12:48
community and i have to be careful here
12:50
i’m not putting everyone in the same
12:52
basket
12:53
there are some people who are rightfully
12:55
in doubt and fear regarding a vaccine
12:59
and there are those who are
13:00
fundamentally anti-vaccines
13:03
a big part of the problem is that black
13:06
people are being disproportionately
13:07
affected
13:09
by this vaccine yes because of systemic
13:11
racism making that way more likely to be
13:14
frontline workers aka more exposed but
13:17
at the end of the day
13:19
whether you look in canada not to be
13:21
toronto or in the us
13:24
notably in brazil and if i give the
13:26
example there are parts of africa like
13:28
in uganda as i that i mentioned before
13:31
where our black people are dying of
13:34
covid
13:35
just two weeks ago
13:37
i had an ant
13:39
i was not close to her so if anyone
13:41
wants to know she died of coving
13:44
our own brother here on the panel warren
13:46
clark had talked about his own daughter
13:49
or hat coin
13:51
it’s not a
13:52
sarah orniengo is absolutely an advocate
13:54
of getting vaccinated i absolutely
13:57
understand the fear and doubt
14:00
but the vast majority of our people the
14:02
vast vast majority of our people who are
14:04
getting vaccinated have zero second
14:07
effects
14:08
after effects from the vaccine
14:10
and as such
14:12
the vaccine is still being proven to be
14:13
the best
14:15
the best
14:16
preventer
14:18
of
14:19
worse effects
14:21
from kovid
14:22
i’m just trying to let our people know
14:24
that
14:25
especially as now we’re having
14:28
nurses and people losing employment
14:31
because they want to be
14:33
rebels without a cause that’s really
14:35
what i’m calling it but there comes a
14:37
point when doubts and suspicions
14:40
have to be confronted by the fact that
14:42
behind these vaccines
14:44
we actually have black professionals
14:46
researchers and doctors who are behind
14:48
it this is not some white supremacy one
14:51
person
14:52
bill gates and illuminati’s as some
14:55
black people do mention
14:56
i’m not saying this because i work in
14:58
the government as others have talked
14:59
about me
15:01
i’m sorry it’s kind of ridiculous
15:03
even more ridiculous when i’m like i
15:05
have activists not to be in brazil or
15:08
show me the figures how is destroying
15:10
the communities
15:11
i have you know how crazy it is when i
15:14
have white people that i know in africa
15:16
who are sharing to me how kovid is
15:18
killing black people in africa
15:20
they’re not making it up they’re working
15:22
with black activists on the ground i’m
15:23
not there
15:25
i didn’t come talking about uganda out
15:27
of nowhere
15:28
i’m not even talking about cameroon
15:30
where i’m born
15:32
but even in cameroon
15:34
in the next uh extended family members
15:38
my own baby sister
15:40
in france this is not in africa in
15:43
france in paris she had coveted
15:47
so
15:48
absolutely
15:49
i think we have to take
15:51
cover vaccination more seriously
15:54
the impact notably uh what is called
15:56
long covered
15:59
i have chronic health issues i don’t
16:01
wear glasses to be cool
16:03
i wear glasses because i lose my
16:04
eyesight in each eye because of any
16:06
light any light the nights in the
16:09
nightclub are enough for me to go blind
16:12
there are plenty of people to be
16:14
to testify to this
16:16
it’s chronic health issues
16:19
so despite my chronic health issues i
16:21
checked my doctor we went through the
16:23
ingredients of the vaccine he told me
16:25
you will have zero problem
16:27
i was totally fine yes some people can
16:31
and will have after effects guess what
16:34
some people even die of taking tylenol
16:38
so
16:39
i just want our people to be
16:42
to really take this seriously because i
16:44
feel bad when some of the black people
16:45
that i know are very anti-vaccines
16:49
they barely make 50 000 a year
16:51
they are barely into entry level
16:53
position where they’ve been for 10 15
16:55
years
16:56
what do you think will happen when
16:57
they’re forced to get vaccinated and if
16:59
they
17:00
decide to remain stubborn they lose
17:02
their job
17:04
i’m seeing long-term consequences of
17:07
impacting our black families
17:09
far more than taking a vaccine where
17:12
fyi in terms of the world if we look at
17:15
raw numbers we are disproportionately
17:17
affected but it’s not black people who
17:19
are dying the most
17:21
when you look at italy
17:23
france
17:24
the usa
17:26
china south korea india
17:28
when we look at raw number
17:31
it’s overwhelmingly non-blacks who are
17:33
dying so this plot is not some
17:36
depopulation or killing black people
17:39
we need to do our part we need to save
17:41
our people
17:43
that’s why those activists in brazil in
17:45
uganda that’s why they tell me they’re
17:47
like please let people know
17:49
i’m not in brazil i’m not in uganda
17:52
i can only talk about my sister i cannot
17:54
talk about this end i can only confirm
17:56
because i know warren about his daughter
17:58
i can only talk about the people around
18:00
me
18:01
but there are thousands and thousands
18:04
who are literally dying and i’m being
18:05
sent videos i’m trying to raise
18:07
awareness while respecting each and
18:09
every person but eventually
18:11
once person choice has far more
18:14
consequences upon many others
18:16
allow me to stop there for now so that
18:18
my mom and sister also get to react
18:21
no problem um thank you for a great
18:24
start to the conversation elle
18:27
your thoughts and i know you want to
18:29
bring in leslie lewis into this too so
18:31
please go ahead i’ll bring that up at
18:32
the end so just build off what cesar was
18:34
saying i think first of all we need to
18:36
differentiate between the reasons why
18:38
black people are scared of vaccine
18:40
mandates or the vaccine which is tied to
18:42
obviously our historical relationship to
18:44
governments in the health care system as
18:46
opposed to the white supremacist
18:48
intersection with the vaccine anti-vaxx
18:50
movement that we’re seeing all over the
18:51
place right so there’s a obviously like
18:54
one reason why the ppc got so many votes
18:57
in this election like what six percent
18:59
of the vote up from like one percent is
19:00
because you’re able to really tap into
19:02
this anti-vaxx um like thing like this
19:06
whole anti-vaxx movement and it very
19:08
much crosses with white supremacy that
19:10
is just undeniable when you look at
19:12
who’s out protesting when you look at
19:13
the narratives anti-vaccination
19:15
discourse and white supremacy go hand in
19:17
hand and that’s really important for us
19:18
to understand first of all because then
19:20
a lot of black people who are coming at
19:22
it from a completely different
19:24
perspective black people are saying we
19:25
don’t trust the vaccine because there’s
19:27
a history of government’s experimenting
19:29
arts because we go to the the doctrine
19:30
we know doctors are racist so we can’t
19:32
trust health information but then that
19:34
is being weaponized and used by what is
19:37
a white supremacist white nationalist
19:39
movement in the most cases and crosses
19:40
there to then use black people so an
19:42
example is all these nba players right
19:44
so kyrie irving for example is not
19:46
playing for the nets right now because
19:48
he’s refusing um he doesn’t like the
19:50
idea of the mandates and there is a
19:51
reason behind it like i agree that it’s
19:53
frightening i’m not hot on this notion
19:55
of like people logging and tracking us
19:58
right we know where that goes for black
19:59
people so every time i go to a
20:00
restaurant every time i enter a building
20:03
you know when i went to the library
20:04
yesterday i do think black people are
20:06
right to be concerned about like what is
20:08
happening to that information and that
20:10
data we already had this fight with
20:12
street checks right where we were like
20:13
but what happens to the data when you
20:15
survey us so i think we do need to be
20:17
asking questions of like when you’re
20:18
making these lists and we have to give
20:20
our email and our phone number and our
20:21
whereabouts like
20:23
what is happening to that and and like
20:25
black people are right to question that
20:26
i think we’re right to have concerns but
20:29
we should be getting vaccinated so the
20:30
concern is and i’m not going to get
20:32
vaccinated i think we are right to say
20:34
like what has this information if
20:35
there’s vaccine passports we know black
20:37
people may be targeted from that
20:38
information we know there’s a history of
20:40
selling our information to law
20:41
enforcement these are not ridiculous
20:43
questions but we should not compromise
20:45
our health and public health and the
20:46
health of our communities in some kind
20:48
of misguided response to that right like
20:51
we can get the vaccine and also say i’m
20:54
not sure i’m i’m i like this notion of
20:56
the government like having my data in
20:58
particular ways and so we’ve seen people
21:01
raise this but then also play into the
21:02
anti-vaxx part so kyrie irving andrew
21:04
wiggins who like was refusing to get the
21:07
vaccine and tried to get a religious
21:08
exemption and then of course ended up
21:10
getting it because it was that or
21:11
playing but kerry irving right now has
21:13
said that he’s like not playing and what
21:15
you’ve seen is all these like racist
21:17
republicans that can’t stand when black
21:19
people kneel right so when black people
21:21
take a political stance and kneel for
21:23
the national anthem that’s disgusting
21:25
why don’t you just play sports but when
21:27
black people are like well i don’t want
21:28
to get the vaccine suddenly they’re
21:29
heroes of the right wing and they’re
21:31
talking about freedom so it’s funny that
21:33
when our freedom is freedom from
21:34
policing and freedom from state violence
21:36
you know we’re too woke but when the
21:38
minute you buy into like these limited
21:40
white ideas of freedom these people are
21:42
being held up as basically these tools
21:44
of like a very racist movement and
21:46
that’s not to say again that kyrie
21:47
irving doesn’t have an analysis he’s a
21:48
very intelligent person like he has an
21:50
analysis of what he’s talking about but
21:53
i think where it becomes misguided is
21:55
like what are you sacrificing yourself
21:57
curiosity what message are you sending
21:59
to black people that die of this disease
22:02
so much higher than other people or get
22:04
you know like we die we get infected um
22:07
all because of the social causes of
22:08
health that impact us due to poverty due
22:11
to like resource theft due to the racist
22:13
healthcare system due to doctors who
22:15
believe that we feel pain differently
22:16
than other people that we have thicker
22:18
skin than other people so needles don’t
22:20
go in our skin in the same way these are
22:22
all things that like actual doctors
22:24
believe and so we have to be very
22:25
careful about this um and of course
22:28
before i get to leslie lewis which plays
22:30
off the nba stuff i think also i mean
22:32
it’s really frustrating to see you know
22:34
like like there was actually a protest
22:36
maybe two or two weeks ago three weeks
22:38
ago here and it was like huge on citadel
22:39
hill of the anti-vaxxers and they like
22:41
went into businesses and you know were
22:43
basically harassing the servers and
22:45
stuff which they’re allowed to do like
22:47
let a black person go to the the club
22:48
like wearing a t-shirt with like the
22:50
sleeves too long or something and oh
22:52
there’s a dress code right like they’ll
22:53
call the police to kick us out of a club
22:55
because we’re wearing a do-rag but like
22:57
white people can go into a restaurant
22:59
and literally harass the serving staff
23:00
and nothing happens to them as they’re
23:02
unmasked and bullying and harassing
23:04
people so that happened here but i’m
23:06
like is this really your idea of what an
23:08
imposition on your freedom is like you
23:10
understand that black people can’t move
23:11
through borders like black people are
23:13
stuck in prison cells black people are
23:15
stuck in housing where we’re being
23:16
controlled in terms of like what
23:18
business you can have in your home and
23:19
i’m sure ryan’s going to raise some of
23:20
these issues when we talk about the
23:21
limitations of like business funding you
23:23
know what you’re telling black women you
23:24
can’t braid hair in your house that you
23:26
can’t braid hair if you’re on social
23:28
assistance without us taking your money
23:30
out you know all these things that are
23:31
like constantly policing and surveying
23:33
us which nobody cares about and then a
23:35
white person’s like oh my god i have to
23:37
show a piece of paper like the world is
23:39
going to end you know and i’m like
23:41
you know so we just see and we have seen
23:42
this throughout this pandemic like just
23:44
a shared call cassidy of whiteness right
23:47
like the minute they’re asked to do
23:48
anything for other people it’s like the
23:50
world is going to end how dare you you
23:52
can ask me anything freedom you know i’m
23:54
not going to get a vaccine you can’t
23:56
tell me what to do like toddlers
23:57
basically throwing a fit which is
23:59
exactly why it intersects with people
24:00
who also think that it’s somehow
24:02
impacting their freedom if you don’t
24:04
shoot black people or racially profile
24:06
them or like black people getting jobs
24:07
is impacting their freedom or black
24:08
people talking about racism is impacting
24:10
their freedom so on a final note with
24:12
that um somebody who is also we’ve
24:14
talked about this on the show before so
24:16
the good thing about having what i think
24:17
now we can call perhaps a long-running
24:19
show at this point is that we’ve had um
24:22
topics that we’ve talked about before
24:24
and like we kind of can follow that on
24:25
our commentary so i know cesar had
24:27
talked a lot when leslie lewis was
24:29
running for leadership of the
24:31
conservative party and say sorry you and
24:33
so maybe after ryan speaks you might
24:34
want to come back in on this too cesar
24:36
spoke a lot about like you know not yes
24:39
queening that right like we don’t need
24:40
to like celebrate like every black
24:43
person’s like you know actions so we can
24:45
both say well you know les and lewis
24:47
probably experiences racism and it’s
24:48
probably a very difficult path and also
24:50
be like but i don’t think i want a black
24:51
woman leading this party right so cesar
24:53
really talked about that and so she’s
24:55
been engaging in a lot of this like you
24:57
know um anti-vac stuff particularly mass
25:00
under the idea of like the vaccine
25:01
passport and what i thought was
25:03
interesting is like in one of her tweets
25:04
so she starts talking about never again
25:06
in history i think she says have uh
25:09
children being used as shields and like
25:10
really not residential schools like not
25:12
in slate like i can think of a million
25:14
times when black and indigenous kids
25:16
have been used as shields for adults but
25:18
never has this happened in history and
25:20
then she goes on to talk about um
25:22
basically that like vaccine mandates not
25:24
using kids 9 to 12 to talk about
25:26
vaccines it’s quite incoherent as a
25:28
tweet but essentially the i’m trying to
25:30
find it so i’m not doing a disservice by
25:32
paraphrasing her words because that’s
25:33
not good so let me just pull it up um
25:36
okay so she said
25:38
never have canadian children been used
25:40
as shields for adults pause
25:43
parents question vaccinating kids five
25:45
to twelve without long-term data a low
25:47
risk of fatality and cautions echoed
25:48
around the world when the treatment
25:50
neither presents since she goes on into
25:51
a thread to basically say there’s not
25:53
evidence for vaccines by the way there’s
25:55
no evidence for using tasers around kids
25:57
but the conservatives don’t have any
25:58
problem with that tasers have never been
26:00
tested on children because like
26:01
obviously nobody in their right mind
26:02
would be like yeah come like shoot
26:04
electrical votes into my volts into my
26:05
child yet like a third of tasers used in
26:08
uk for example are against black
26:09
children just saying uh so she goes on
26:11
to this thread and then stock while day
26:14
who of course denied the existence of a
26:16
systemic racism in canada says hope
26:19
history repeating a black woman letting
26:21
a majority white male power structure
26:23
know that she won’t be told where to sit
26:25
on covet issues and then so he basically
26:27
tries to use this discourse of like
26:29
black feminism because now she’s saying
26:32
what he wants to say so now it’s okay
26:34
for him to be like oh yeah you should
26:35
listen to this black woman but when we
26:36
were talking about george floyd and
26:38
systemic racism and racism in canada
26:39
racism in the rcmp he was standing up
26:42
and saying there’s no racism in canada
26:44
it doesn’t exist but now we should
26:46
listen to black women and it’s white men
26:48
and their vaccine mandates that of
26:49
course tanglers sit except dr teresa tam
26:52
is a woman of color so i don’t know
26:54
where he’s going with this so i’ll pause
26:56
there but i think it’s a good example of
26:58
how you see the right wing conveniently
27:00
adopting these narratives we saw this
27:02
also we see this with trudeau during the
27:03
election that people would use blackface
27:05
as a gotcha like you know white
27:06
conservatives were always posting memes
27:08
of trudeau and blackface i mean like
27:10
this is your hero and i’m like but you
27:11
guys like blackface like halloween’s
27:14
coming up there’ll be blackface
27:15
incidents at all these universities and
27:16
you’ll be the first to defend it and say
27:18
that we’re being hysterical and
27:20
blackface is just a costume and like
27:22
what about vikings right like you’ll be
27:24
the first to say that but you know when
27:27
it’s trudeau they’re like oh well he
27:28
wore blackface don’t you know he’s
27:30
racist and sexist and this is another
27:31
example right how now what we’re seeing
27:33
is conservatives love to adopt the
27:35
discourse of race and sexism but only
27:38
when it fits like their own narrative so
27:40
we have to be very careful of this as
27:41
well and understand how this is being
27:43
weaponized by right-wing forces i will
27:45
stop talking ryan i see you modding
27:48
well i i don’t know if i feel good or
27:51
bad for ryan after the
27:53
new powerhouse
27:55
like i’m half on the show but have just
27:58
in the audience observing because this
28:00
is like i’m just loving the conversation
28:02
but to touch on something that else said
28:05
around
28:06
do you remember when walmart started
28:08
checking everybody’s bags
28:10
and it was a complete outreach like
28:13
white people lost their mind the walmart
28:15
had to stop they’re like okay sorry
28:17
sorry we’ll pull that back and really
28:20
the biggest question that we’re having
28:21
and it was touched by caesar and dr l is
28:23
around that infrastructure and trust of
28:26
the institutions and what i want to
28:28
really add to the the conversation is
28:30
around
28:31
us
28:32
not focusing on building our own
28:34
infrastructure i talked to a gentleman
28:36
that runs a biochemical company and he
28:39
said if he got the right funding he
28:41
would have been able to create a vaccine
28:44
that could have been one of the
28:45
mainstream vaccines i think that would
28:48
have eliminated that trust piece where
28:50
if a black
28:52
scientist black owned company is now
28:55
creating the vaccine that’s on par with
28:57
pfizer and madura and all the rest we
29:00
can now look at that and say okay you
29:01
know what
29:02
we don’t trust y’all but we trust us and
29:04
we can go there and then a lot more of
29:07
the black community would have gotten
29:08
the vaccine and not used just to
29:10
distrust and really is just spotlighting
29:13
how much the black community does not
29:15
trust
29:16
these oppressors that again like cesar
29:19
was saying we have so much evidence
29:22
like to back up our claims of why we do
29:24
not trust uh the institutions but then
29:27
like elle was saying as well
29:29
that isn’t an excuse to now put your
29:31
health in risk and i want to channel my
29:34
wife who’s a front-line worker and she
29:36
works in hospitals as a nurse a
29:38
registered nurse and she sees firsthand
29:41
the type of death and devastation that’s
29:43
happening and she’s seeing it more with
29:45
like obese and then when it started
29:47
impacting pregnant women and people that
29:49
are put in the icu come in walking and
29:52
then are
29:53
incubated or intubated and really
29:56
quickly and she had never seen things
29:58
like this before and so many people
30:00
dying and like cesaro was saying now
30:02
it’s affecting the black community a lot
30:04
more because we’re a lot more uh
30:07
frontline workers
30:09
the the challenge against trusting the
30:11
institution when now we’re gonna get
30:13
sick you have to do one of two things
30:15
you can either say you know what i
30:18
believe the conspiracies and i know
30:19
they’re against us and i’m not going to
30:21
take this vaccine
30:22
but you have to be very very careful
30:25
about your health you can’t
30:28
knock the thing that’s supposed to
30:29
protect your health and then go out and
30:32
be at scotia center or going to parties
30:35
and just being at risk of getting sick
30:38
you might have to think about a
30:40
different career if and again they’re
30:42
actually going to force you out if
30:44
you’re not getting this mandatory
30:45
vaccine and that’s where it gets into
30:47
kind of the business side of it now
30:48
we’re saying it’s mandatory and the
30:51
first people that are going to lose
30:53
their jobs are the ones living
30:55
work week to week paycheck to paycheck
30:58
you it’s not a choice that is really
31:01
you’re really left with no choice but to
31:03
comply
31:04
and that’s where if we don’t build our
31:06
own infrastructure and if we don’t use
31:07
this time now to really figure out what
31:11
infrastructure pieces are missing
31:13
if we look at the healthcare vertical we
31:15
don’t have our own hospitals we don’t
31:17
even have really a good amount of our
31:19
own walk-in clinics and health care
31:22
centers
31:23
we haven’t created our own vaccine so we
31:26
have to
31:27
comply with what exists if it’s going to
31:29
help our health
31:31
otherwise
31:32
we’re we’re in the same situation than
31:34
we were in back in the was the 60s or
31:37
50s where they can tell us any story and
31:40
we have no
31:41
we have no uh defense against whatever
31:43
they give us we have to create our own
31:46
infrastructure or else wrap their mercy
31:49
all right
31:50
anyone want to make it all right caesar
31:52
go ahead we’ll go go ahead man
31:54
if i can just uh i’m gonna come on uh
31:57
many of the the points that were made
32:00
we have to understand that for the vast
32:02
majority of our black people who are
32:05
seemingly anti-vaxxers
32:09
they’re
32:10
i don’t want to say conspiracy theorists
32:12
in terms of you know such a blanket word
32:16
that some people can take offensively
32:18
there’s a place for dapps and criticism
32:22
and there is a place where it becomes
32:23
irrational
32:26
for many of our people
32:28
they will buy into anything and
32:30
everything as long as it sounds entire
32:32
white
32:34
for many of our people
32:36
one of the things that happened
32:38
the issue is not even so much the
32:40
vaccine
32:42
it’s
32:43
the system the structure of power
32:48
even if you provide to them the facts
32:50
that there are black researchers
32:53
behind the vaccines even if you explain
32:56
to them how
32:58
the vaccine didn’t just start being
32:59
created last year in 2020
33:02
but it goes to stars
33:05
about 20 years ago
33:07
even if you give uh even if you provide
33:10
the articles even if me i use the
33:12
analogy of
33:13
uh the condom and the seat belt
33:16
even if i do explain before it was la
33:19
like whether it be in california against
33:22
staffing
33:23
for removal without consent or whether
33:26
it be seat belts being mandatory uh in
33:29
the 60s and 70s but it was actually
33:31
created and used before and proven to
33:34
save lives before testing on training
33:36
dummies
33:39
this is part of what i would honestly
33:41
call the mis-education
33:43
allow me not to say the n-word the
33:45
mis-education of black people where
33:48
systemic racism impacting us to a point
33:51
where
33:52
for too many of us distrust lead
33:55
to death by ignorance
33:58
death by conviction
34:01
that to not do anything is better than
34:03
to do something that is a very dangerous
34:06
logic you basically trap yourself in
34:09
your own mind it’s very psychological
34:12
we are hurting
34:14
we are hurting
34:17
despite the facts
34:19
that the studies are there regarding our
34:21
communities you cannot on one side
34:24
accept that kovid kills
34:26
disproportionately black people
34:28
and at the same time recognize that yes
34:31
there is covered two coveted kills yes
34:34
there is a vaccine yes the vaccine have
34:37
and justify rationing and emotionally
34:39
that you won’t take it
34:40
no matter how you claim to have a
34:42
problem with
34:44
vaccine mandates or vaccine passports
34:48
the other thing i like to say
34:50
and i know l meant it absolutely
34:53
in the grid in the greatest of ways
34:56
but i’m very disappointed in carrie
34:58
irving when i say disappointed
35:01
he’s not intelligent
35:03
one of my favorite point guards
35:06
reveals himself
35:08
on matters of knowledge
35:10
i don’t want to play the stereotype of
35:12
the black athlete who is dumb
35:15
but
35:16
he’s already a flat earther he believes
35:19
the earth is flat
35:20
but on kovid his attitude
35:23
is being caught up by even other
35:26
basketball players
35:27
for being dangerous giving uh some type
35:31
of uh becoming some type of leader to
35:34
some of our black people who are being
35:35
anti-vaxxers
35:37
and yet he doesn’t have a point
35:39
we we honestly have to call him out
35:42
regarding that because
35:45
he is a popular rich and famous point
35:48
guard
35:49
worth 90 million dollars his refusal to
35:51
get vaccinated
35:53
will hurt him a lot less than too many
35:56
of her people who don’t even make 50 000
35:58
a year and we are living paycheck by
36:00
paycheck yeah and now he’s their
36:02
spokesperson right now he’s a parenting
36:04
spokesperson and you know it really
36:06
bothers me with some black people
36:09
too many black people try to compare it
36:10
to muhammad ali absolutely fast
36:13
comparison and when some of our black
36:15
people try to compare resisting vaccine
36:19
to segregation
36:21
this is why it’s important to teach
36:24
history and critical thinking to our
36:26
black people
36:27
we cannot compare this kovid situation
36:30
right now
36:31
to segregation we cannot compare kyrie
36:33
irving to muhammad ali
36:36
the problem is that too many of our
36:38
people they want to make a choice of
36:40
being in the resistance against the
36:42
system
36:43
but they don’t want to accept the
36:45
consequences i say to many people
36:48
i turned down a 90 an hour job in my
36:51
mid-20s because the place was racist it
36:55
was a nightclub
36:57
ninety dollars an hour
37:02
so last and look but not least regarding
37:05
leslie lewis uh thank you l it goes back
37:08
to what i was saying
37:10
liberals will do it of course but
37:12
conservatives will do it even more
37:13
openly so
37:15
if we talk in the u.s context liberals
37:17
as democrats will do it using black
37:20
people for their for their gains
37:22
conservative republicans we do it even
37:24
more and more hypocritically this is the
37:27
same conservative in terms of like
37:29
leslie lewis basically being a parrot
37:33
to what those white leaders conservative
37:36
leaders in in a false stand against the
37:38
vaccine because
37:40
the vast majority of them will get
37:41
vaccinated we know that but in a false
37:43
stand for her as a black person and i
37:46
hate to say not to be as a woman
37:49
to
37:50
keep being legitimate in the boys club
37:53
she has to say louder what they are
37:56
saying
37:57
and she will be used and when she will
37:59
stop being useful she will be thrown
38:00
away
38:01
let us not forget this is the same type
38:03
of conservative mindset that
38:06
i’m just taking us on another tangent
38:08
but very similar
38:09
in the us there’s an entire debate
38:11
regarding critical race theory and
38:13
castle culture and we have
38:16
former secretary of state condoleezza
38:18
rice coming out and saying she opposes
38:21
critical risk fury because she doesn’t
38:22
want white kids to be made fail felt bad
38:25
because they’re white condoleezza who
38:27
asked you where did you come out from in
38:30
order to come say this in support of
38:32
white supremacy being held note cancer
38:35
culture and don’t support cancer culture
38:37
as report what’s called accountability
38:39
culture and that requires to hold to
38:42
accountability the same white
38:44
institutions and not to be conservative
38:46
institutions
38:48
that ultimately
38:49
end up killing our people
38:52
end up killing our people in false
38:54
adherence oh now stockwell this reports
38:57
less than levels
38:59
watch tomorrow if leslie lewis dares to
39:01
say that systemic racism exists in
39:03
canada you’ll see the turnaround you do
39:05
same as all the black conservatives so
39:07
allow me to just stop there but please
39:09
my black people our people are dying i
39:12
have the videos i share the videos of a
39:16
hospital i don’t remember if it was in
39:17
jamaica i think it was in jamaica
39:19
actually our black people
39:21
are dying of cover
39:24
it is not some conspiracy
39:27
you’re not going to tell me my aunt in
39:29
cameroon died of covid my sister in
39:32
france had coven and then after that she
39:34
went to get vaccinated
39:36
and we have our own brother warren
39:38
clockwell talked about his own daughter
39:40
come on it becomes a little bit too many
39:42
people that we can connect directly with
39:45
kovid
39:48
and just real quick sorry
39:50
i love a good conspiracy theory i am not
39:53
and say that hey i believe everything
39:55
that is being fed but with conspiracy
39:57
theories it gets to a point where you
39:59
have to ask yourself
40:03
if this is true
40:05
what like me fighting against it now
40:07
what how how am i going to live my life
40:10
if you do not believe that we went to
40:12
the moon
40:13
how are you going to change your life
40:15
knowing that it was fake if you think
40:17
the earth is flat how is it going to
40:18
change your life thinking that um
40:21
the like the earth is not round but when
40:23
we ask ourselves if you do not believe
40:25
in this vaccine
40:27
the alternative is you’re more prone to
40:30
get sick and like cesar is saying you
40:32
can really get sick and die
40:35
are you willing to take that risk to
40:37
believe that bill gates or whoever’s in
40:40
charge has created this massive world
40:43
like pandemic to get a vaccine in your
40:45
arm to try
40:47
i’m just hey i got my shots i’m just
40:49
like listen if this is their play i give
40:52
them the slow clap and i say well done
40:54
gentlemen you got me double jab if i’m
40:57
gonna grow get super powers from this
40:59
thing and you can track me
41:00
i i submit but we have to we have to
41:04
pick our battles sometimes right now in
41:06
canada the superpower you will get from
41:08
being double vaccinated is called you
41:10
keep your job
41:13
that is a superpower in an incoming
41:15
economic recession
41:17
if you they want to track us
41:19
like that doesn’t stop people from
41:20
walking around with their apple phones
41:23
and like using social media which is
41:25
actually started to track us facebook
41:26
start uh startup funds were like
41:28
partially given by the cia so just so
41:31
you know i mean obviously all of this
41:32
and as we know from cambridge analytics
41:34
like there’s a long history of our
41:36
social media our online activity so you
41:38
won’t get a vaccine but you’ll use
41:40
twitter like
41:41
you know it’s actually those comments
41:43
google maps
41:46
you’re watching netflix you have a
41:48
driver license you are part of the
41:50
system
41:51
unless you’re born lived and died in the
41:53
woods drinking water from the river and
41:56
living in like an ewok from star wars in
41:58
the tree you are part of the system you
42:00
can be found um i want to go back to
42:03
this question what’s my thoughts on the
42:04
current five black liberal and peace and
42:06
parliament i’m not going to give
42:07
personal thoughts i think
42:09
you know i’m not going to do like a
42:10
roast um in case you’re wondering am i a
42:13
liberal i’m not i’m very open about this
42:15
i’m so far to the left i mean i’m barely
42:18
even you know on the map when that comes
42:20
up
42:21
but
42:22
my my sort of assessment of any
42:25
politician is is what you’re advocating
42:27
for and doing directed at the poorest
42:29
and most powerless black people if it’s
42:31
not i’m not interested so i
42:34
i just i’m not i’m not into the
42:37
discourse on blackness that presents and
42:39
i say this is like an elite black i’m a
42:41
professor you know but i do not think
42:44
that the main outcome from 2020 should
42:46
be more professors getting jobs like the
42:48
main outcome has to be our people still
42:50
living in housing why are we still in
42:52
prisons why are our migrants uh black
42:55
migrants still facing deportation like
42:58
why do we not have a path to citizenship
43:00
why are so many black women living in
43:01
poverty these are the questions that i
43:04
want our black caucus to take up now in
43:06
the past once in a while they have
43:08
actually responded when i’ve sent things
43:09
and done things but my vast experience
43:12
of most politicians black or white is
43:15
that there is of course no engagement
43:18
with those actual issues that people you
43:20
know if an elite person or a
43:22
title something happens to them everyone
43:23
be on twitter
43:25
i stand with but the hundreds of
43:27
thousands of black people that face like
43:29
injustice every single day nobody fights
43:31
them i think if you are black in
43:33
parliament and then you’re saying i’m in
43:34
the black caucus and i’m black and i
43:36
stand for blackness you should be asking
43:37
yourself every day what is what i’m
43:39
doing and the policies i’m passing
43:40
things i’m advocating for how are they
43:42
going to make the lives not of a few
43:44
percentage of us but all of us better
43:47
and if i’m not hearing you talking about
43:48
prisons and pushing to get our people
43:50
out of prison and pushing against things
43:51
like gang regulations and you know the
43:53
minister of public safety he should all
43:54
be pushing back on i don’t care if he’s
43:56
your colleague he’s anti-black you know
43:58
if you’re not pushing back on border
43:59
patrol not pushing back on the war on
44:01
drugs if you’re not pushing back on our
44:03
um like our educa if you’re not pushing
44:05
back on these things like then i don’t
44:08
see how it’s relevant to me so whatever
44:10
party you’re in i expect you to take up
44:12
the causes the risky causes the causes
44:14
that will get you like the white people
44:16
you know like maxine bernier’s gonna
44:18
come for you right but you have to speak
44:20
up about these things and if you can’t
44:21
and won’t i don’t have much respect for
44:23
that because i have you know a sacrifice
44:25
in my life to speak up about these
44:26
things i know it’s hard i know what the
44:28
cost is and we have to do it anyway so
44:30
i’m at the point in my life where if i
44:32
don’t have that record from you then
44:34
miss me you know basically i’m just not
44:36
going to hold you up and praise you like
44:38
now there are mediocre white people so
44:40
i’m not going to say that your work
44:42
like white people don’t you know white
44:43
people don’t advocate for us white
44:45
people are mediocre they’re
44:46
unintelligent these things are all true
44:48
so i’m not going to suggest that black
44:49
people are like worse than that i’m just
44:51
saying if your being in the universe is
44:54
like i’m black speaking about racism
44:56
cannot just speak about it as it impacts
44:58
you personally it has to speak about how
45:00
it impacts black people under capitalism
45:02
so that’s my little election very
45:04
quickly too i’ll just raise one okay
45:06
take your time take your time separate
45:08
issue but i don’t know i meant to bring
45:09
up this story um that the uh
45:12
anti-semitism secretariat has been made
45:14
permanent i don’t know if people saw
45:16
this so erwin cutler has been made into
45:18
a permanent position um so this is to
45:21
address anti-semitism in canada
45:23
disturbingly part of it is to install
45:25
the irha definition of anti-semitism of
45:27
which seven of eleven examples of
45:29
criticism of israel so that’s worrisome
45:32
but of course many people have talked
45:33
about why they’re no anti-black
45:35
secretariat and there’s no uh secretary
45:37
for anti-muslim even though of course
45:39
the vast majority of hate crimes are
45:41
actually on like black people state
45:42
violence against black men that’s still
45:44
true when i was reading the mandate
45:45
letters and i’m seeing yeah there’s a
45:47
ministry of indigenous affairs and no
45:49
ministry of black affairs or wondering
45:52
something’s missing if they’re serious
45:53
about change right yeah so i just raise
45:56
that and then really briefly before we
45:57
move into serious topics because i know
45:59
ryan i was like speed reading your
46:00
article i hadn’t seen it good stuff um
46:03
pettiness on the jamaican side this was
46:05
a headline in the jamaica observer
46:08
jamaica dead last like shikari
46:11
in helping disabled
46:16
i think they will not get over this like
46:18
what did she do and it’s an article
46:20
about how like there isn’t enough
46:21
support in jamaica for the rights of
46:22
people with disabilities which is really
46:24
important let’s not gloss over that but
46:26
then this is in the article i just have
46:27
to read this to you because this is
46:28
black people to a t i was deceased
46:31
reading this so it’s supposed to be an
46:32
article about like jamaicans with
46:33
disabilities and the quote is when it
46:36
comes to looking after the business
46:37
class we have fastlane but when it comes
46:39
to people with disabilities we are like
46:41
shikari dead last now the article goes
46:44
on a digression uh his reference to
46:46
american track and field sprinter
46:48
shikari richardson who after much hype
46:50
fizzled to place ninth in the much
46:52
anticipated women’s 100 meters at the
46:55
prefontaine classic in eugene
46:58
no it keeps going that race was a repeat
47:00
of the jamaican 100 meter sweep at the
47:02
tokyo olympics from which richardson was
47:05
excluded for testing positive for
47:07
marijuana and then they continue with
47:09
the article i’m like that is so petty
47:12
observer for you everybody just a moment
47:15
of levity black people oh
47:17
my goodness well
47:20
so i’m going to ask the panel usually we
47:22
finish at the top of the hour you guys
47:23
your folks have already
47:25
almost used up the ti are we good to go
47:27
for a few minutes past the top of the
47:28
hour yeah i want to hear ryan’s take so
47:31
right
47:31
okay now
47:35
so before we get to that okay so we can
47:38
go i just want there’s a lot of comments
47:41
here and unfortunately we’re not gonna
47:43
be well there’s just so many like
47:45
there’s a lot of comments here so what
47:47
i’m gonna do
47:48
is uh i’m gonna ask i’m gonna ask this
47:51
specific question for ryan uh jerry has
47:54
here how the vaccine mandates impact
47:56
black people in the workplace
47:59
and
48:00
because you run a business organization
48:04
what impact do you see this is going to
48:06
have for blacks in the workplace and if
48:08
cesar and i want to add on sure but i
48:10
wanted to have ryan give his stake first
48:14
yeah and it’s interesting when we talk
48:16
about ratios because
48:18
on one side you’ll hear sick kids
48:20
hospital
48:21
157 people send home without pay and one
48:24
person will be like wow that’s a lot of
48:26
people and then you look at the grand
48:28
scheme of things and there’s like tens
48:29
of thousands of employees there and
48:31
other people’s like that’s really not a
48:33
lot so
48:34
they’re calculating
48:36
how much of their workforce will they
48:39
lose and still be able to adhere to
48:42
government mandates so right now and
48:44
they haven’t said how many of that 157
48:47
were black employees like are they
48:50
if it’s a big number and like cesaro was
48:52
saying it’s impacting the black
48:53
community more
48:55
then we have to really pay attention but
48:57
if it’s across the board that
48:59
calculation is already made they have
49:01
said we will do mandatory vaccinations
49:03
and whoever does not comply we can do
49:05
without you so those people that are
49:08
working
49:09
week to week kind of hand to mel check
49:11
the check
49:12
they don’t have any bandwidth to make
49:14
that decision to say i’m not going into
49:16
work and i’m gonna just live off my
49:19
savings so i’m gonna i’m i’m predicting
49:22
that a lot of people that may be really
49:25
against the vaccination and against the
49:27
mandate when they miss that first check
49:30
they’re gonna go get their vaccine so i
49:33
don’t see a long-term effect
49:34
economically i feel like there’s enough
49:36
people that are vaccinated that
49:39
the the economy will move forward
49:41
without you so if that’s your stance and
49:43
hey shout out to
49:45
like colleagues of mine shout out to
49:46
pharaoh with one full circle that is
49:48
creating an actual
49:50
uh they have land in montreal or in
49:52
quebec to move and live if you are
49:56
against the system and you want to be
49:57
off the grid that is an option so don’t
50:01
feel like you’re trapped in whatever’s
50:03
being fed to you you have the option i
50:05
think caesar said it if you want to go
50:06
live by the river and live off the land
50:09
and get off the grid you can do that but
50:11
the economy
50:13
it’s made its stance and if you even
50:15
fall in line or you don’t
50:18
okay
50:19
uh just want to put out there’s a
50:21
question here from jerry
50:23
how popular is the conservative party
50:24
within the black community uh we won’t
50:26
get to that today
50:28
uh and why do
50:30
why do most black people vote for the
50:32
liberals again we’ll get back today what
50:35
i would suggest jerry is if you go to
50:37
the dr vibe show and if you take a look
50:40
at the conversation we had on the night
50:42
of the federal election
50:44
i think you would get a really really
50:46
good deep dive in regards to that and
50:49
periodically through our conversations
50:50
of black canada talking that subject
50:52
comes up but i won’t get into a deep
50:54
dive today but i will refer you to that
50:56
conversation we had the night of the
50:58
federal election and one last thing if
51:00
uh our producer could just put up the
51:02
flyer that i sent
51:04
sent him why i’m actually co-hosting a
51:06
conversation about uh the vax
51:10
and and or i say the jab or people vax
51:12
job whatever so if the producer could
51:14
just put it up quickly yeah there it is
51:16
black fox convo real talk on
51:18
conversation vaccinations and the black
51:20
community and i’m co-hosting it it is
51:23
october 28th this thursday from 7 30 p.m
51:27
to 9 30 p.m eastern time it’s gonna be
51:29
broadcast on the dr vibe facebook page
51:32
and youtube page so we have some
51:35
panelists there we have naturopath we
51:37
have a black lawyer black naturopath etc
51:40
and please feel free to dial in i’m
51:42
going to be sending it out to all my
51:43
communities we want everyone’s
51:45
participation on it okay we’re done part
51:48
one
51:49
now
51:52
one of the reasons i love to have ryan
51:53
knight on this platform
51:56
hey why are you shaking your head ryan
51:58
why are you shaking your head okay i’m
52:01
just listening
52:02
okay well you’re going to be talking
52:04
about a minute or less
52:06
ryan as you know for people what he’s
52:08
very much involved in business community
52:10
uh there for those who haven’t had their
52:13
head in the sand there is an
52:14
organization out there called face
52:16
federation uh of african
52:20
can’t remember the wrestling media
52:21
economics canadian economics long story
52:24
short they were given a large amount of
52:26
money from the federal government to
52:28
help administer
52:30
loan programs for black canadian
52:32
entrepreneurs
52:35
how long ago was this ryan
52:37
so the announcement of the loan program
52:40
was done september 2020 and then face
52:43
was formed february 2021
52:46
and they launched their applications may
52:49
of this year yeah all right
52:52
so i’m gonna just say a few more things
52:54
and there was an art actually there’s if
52:56
uh the producer can put up the article
52:59
there is an article that was appeared in
53:01
by blacks.com for those who want to know
53:03
what’s going on in black canada
53:06
buyblacks.com is the most viewed african
53:09
canadian website in the world
53:12
number one it is run by roger and
53:14
camille dundas personal friends of mine
53:17
and mentors of mine
53:19
in you see the title of the article if
53:21
you’re seeing this on screen or you’re
53:22
listing audio the black entrepreneur
53:24
fund loan black entrepreneur ship loan
53:28
fund continues to be marred by
53:29
controversies
53:32
so with that lead in mr ryan was one of
53:35
the people interviewed
53:37
in this article
53:39
so we have spoken about this uh this
53:42
loan fund periodically throughout the
53:44
last few months but now we have someone
53:46
who is not only a business person who’s
53:48
not only a person who’s applied for the
53:50
loan
53:53
and also who’s still waiting to get an
53:55
answer
53:57
but also who knows the deep dive of it
53:59
so ryan
54:00
uh
54:01
oh you know what
54:03
uh you know i’ll i’ll follow up at the
54:05
end with sheridan’s comment about the
54:07
health care workers cause that’d be a
54:08
total
54:09
segue off
54:10
but ryan
54:12
give us what your experiences is what
54:15
you shared in the article and your
54:17
thoughts about what’s going on with
54:20
face
54:22
yeah and let me preface it by saying
54:25
a lot of people think i’m against face
54:27
and i am not but the one
54:30
piece of advice i would give them don’t
54:32
give people ammunition to use against
54:34
you so now i can only speak to my
54:37
experience i can let you know the
54:39
timelines and then you can make your own
54:41
decisions if you’re applying for a loan
54:44
so as i mentioned the black
54:46
entrepreneurship program that was a
54:47
federal program was launched in
54:49
september of 2020 september 9th to be
54:52
exact and that program had three
54:55
components so the ecosystem fund the
54:58
loan program and the knowledge hub so
55:00
the ecosystem fund at acbn the
55:02
afro-caribbean business network were
55:04
actually part of the ecosystem so we got
55:07
funded to support entrepreneurs that are
55:10
part of this black program black
55:11
entrepreneurship program so the loan
55:14
fund actually came out first so in may
55:16
of 2021 this year they announced
55:20
applications are now being accepted the
55:22
loan fund is gonna be managed by face so
55:25
face got 30 million dollars to manage
55:27
three million dollars in admin to
55:30
oversee the entire program and
55:33
the bdc came on board to administer 180
55:37
million at first i think it went up to
55:38
like 220.
55:40
so the long program you apply through
55:42
phase and if it’s under 100 000
55:45
face administers it if it’s over a
55:47
hundred thousand it goes to bdc if it’s
55:50
under 25 000 it goes to a credit union
55:54
like alternate savings or advance city
55:56
in bc
55:58
so to back up just a little bit
56:00
and the announcement was first made the
56:03
big banks were at the table so cibc td
56:07
rbc
56:08
uh national bank [ __ ] scotia
56:11
they were part of the announcement and
56:12
when you replay trudeau’s words you’ll
56:15
hear directly he said
56:17
the federal government has partnered
56:18
with canadian banks to create the black
56:21
entrepreneurship loan program
56:23
when it was announced in may of 30 uh
56:26
may 31st 2021 the banks were not in the
56:30
announcement it was said that the banks
56:32
weren’t ready so bdc stepped in and they
56:36
became the loan partner and the banks
56:38
are going to be in phase two
56:41
so
56:41
if you’ve been watching the news rbc has
56:44
created their own black entrepreneurship
56:47
loan program and not the future printer
56:49
one their own specific black
56:52
entrepreneurship loan program that you
56:54
can get up to 250 000
56:56
and yeah pretty much you applied to rbc
57:00
now so rbc
57:02
has really severed ties with face at
57:05
least on the surface
57:06
nobody will tell you why nobody will
57:08
tell me why
57:09
hey cibc td uh scotia it seems like
57:13
they’re gonna be next because they have
57:16
not come back to the table with face so
57:18
all that to say as an entrepreneur i see
57:21
the phase loan i say i’ve been following
57:23
since the beginning
57:24
our organization was actually part of
57:26
doing some of the research to say hey
57:28
what do black entrepreneurs need even
57:30
though a lot of our uh
57:32
a lot of our
57:34
recommendations were ignored
57:36
i’m still a big proponent on having a
57:39
better alternative for getting capital
57:41
for black entrepreneurs so the day it
57:44
came out i applied may 31st submitted
57:47
all my documents
57:48
there actually wasn’t a submit button i
57:51
sent them an email i said hey you’re
57:52
missing a submit button they added it in
57:55
i submitted my application
57:57
so now five months later
57:59
i get an email or i get a call saying oh
58:02
you’re missing some documents i said hey
58:05
i’ll check
58:06
on the phone i said they’re there she
58:08
checked again she’s like oh yes it is
58:10
there i’ll send your stuff to the loan
58:11
officer
58:13
a month after that i get a call from the
58:15
loan officer that says oh we need
58:17
additional documents can you put your
58:20
resume and your business plan can you
58:22
send us your t1
58:23
uh can you do
58:25
a breakdown of what you’re going to use
58:27
the funds for it’s like no problem so
58:30
that’s kind of where it is today i
58:31
submitted those they said 10 business
58:33
days you’re gonna get a response so i’m
58:36
thinking to myself and this so remember
58:38
this is before the rbc created their own
58:41
loan
58:42
i was at rbc depositing a check i said
58:44
let me see if i can talk to somebody say
58:47
can i make an appointment with an
58:48
advisor she said sure thing he’s
58:50
available at 3 30 this was in the
58:51
morning i came back sat down is it what
58:55
can you offer me i’m a business owner
58:56
we’re looking to expand and just so she
58:59
called i guess the business department
59:01
they said oh what we would do is the
59:04
canada small business loan program
59:06
she broke it down all the things she
59:09
said based on what you’re looking for
59:11
you’d get approved for a hundred
59:12
thousand
59:13
i said all right send me the email with
59:15
the list of stuff to do
59:17
so within
59:19
i’ll say a day so i came into the bank
59:21
in the morning by the afternoon i knew
59:24
what i needed and i was able to submit
59:27
that
59:27
but now they launched a new program so
59:29
i’m gonna go for that program first but
59:33
the process and yes hey 100
59:36
rbc has more infrastructure they have
59:39
they’ve been banking for over a century
59:42
so now
59:43
why wouldn’t phase lean on the
59:46
infrastructure that exists if the banks
59:48
are involved instead they’re trying to
59:50
do things on their own and now we’re
59:53
seeing that they have 20 000 people that
59:55
signed up for their uh portal
59:58
they don’t have the manpower to do the
60:00
work
60:02
so why aren’t they asking for help
60:04
i can’t answer that question because we
60:07
are part of the ecosystem and they’re
60:09
not sending entrepreneurs to us to help
60:12
them get ready to get this loan
60:15
and this is just my experience one as a
60:17
loan pro uh a service provider and two
60:20
as an entrepreneur that applied
60:23
and that’s where people will read the
60:24
article and be like oh why you dog in
60:26
face why don’t you like what they’re
60:28
doing
60:29
i i am not a fan of bad project
60:32
management i have seen from the
60:35
beginning this thing has not been
60:37
managed properly they’re fully resourced
60:39
or did they not get the money and then
60:41
we have to call up the government
60:43
because they were supposed to get three
60:44
million if they didn’t get the money
60:46
clearly they can’t execute if they did
60:48
get the money whoever’s in charge isn’t
60:51
doing a good job and i would say that to
60:53
any business owner that i sit down with
60:55
and we try to figure out how to make
60:57
their business better
60:58
if you have bad systems
61:00
i’m going to point that out to you and
61:02
help you fix them if i point it out to
61:04
you and you don’t want to fix it
61:07
all i can do is
61:09
write articles and be interviewed and
61:11
say what i see
61:12
i can’t do anything more than that if
61:14
you don’t want the help so that’s kind
61:16
of the over and this so
61:20
another i’ve heard they play oh it’s
61:22
because you haven’t gotten approved yet
61:24
that you know your dog and face
61:26
listen every phone call that i get about
61:29
face from people that have applied
61:32
i have not gotten one phone call that
61:33
was a positive experience
61:36
i’ve reached out to uh kemba williams
61:39
that was able to get approved
61:41
and her process was a lot it was a lot
61:43
better she
61:44
is versed in you know doing mortgages
61:46
and was able to go through the process
61:48
she’s actually offered to help the
61:50
community and say listen i will do
61:52
workshops and help you with the process
61:55
but
61:56
not and this actually goes to something
61:58
that l was saying
61:59
if your program isn’t going to support
62:03
the most vulnerable of the population
62:05
that the program was built for it was
62:07
built for black entrepreneurs that are
62:09
having trouble accessing capital at
62:11
these banks that have a history of
62:13
system systemic racism
62:17
then what is the program for if it’s
62:19
only gonna help the
62:21
five percent of entrepreneurs that are
62:23
totally
62:25
on point with their business plan cash
62:27
flow they have collateral they own a
62:30
home they
62:31
have property
62:33
then they those entrepreneurs can go
62:35
into banks and typically get funding the
62:38
rest of the 95 percent this program
62:41
isn’t helping so
62:43
i’m struggling with what the purpose of
62:46
it is and
62:47
it’s tough to get a straight answer or
62:49
for them to be transparent i apologize i
62:52
know i’ve been talking for a while but
62:53
i’m trying to get like as much of the
62:56
overview of what i’ve experienced in
62:58
this uh whole and i’m a i’m such a fan
63:01
of the concept this is what kills me
63:05
i want us to be able to create our own
63:07
infrastructure
63:08
face is not
63:10
they’re not interested in creating our
63:12
own banking system
63:14
all they want to do is manage the
63:16
government’s funds
63:18
and they’re not even doing a good job of
63:20
that that’s that’s just facts so
63:23
that’s kind of where we’re at with that
63:27
who would like to uh add on to that and
63:29
i’m glad that we have someone who’s
63:30
actually been exposed who’s actually
63:33
gone through well is going through the
63:34
process one last thing before either
63:36
elle or cesar jump in ryan
63:40
to the best to your knowledge
63:43
to the best of your knowledge
63:45
how many what you’re gonna ask
63:48
how many entrepreneurs right now are in
63:50
limbo
63:51
oh man
63:53
so if i go by what i see
63:56
we know for sure two entrepreneurs got
63:58
funding
63:59
so they had twenty thousand uh submit
64:03
well sign on to their portals or create
64:05
accounts
64:06
at last
64:07
they put out fourteen thousand that
64:09
started their applications
64:11
and then they said about 1200 had
64:14
finished their applications
64:16
so if we say 1200 out of the 20 000
64:19
we’re able to just get to the finish
64:21
line and submit
64:23
those 1200 are now
64:25
being sent to the loan review committee
64:27
or the loan officer
64:29
and out of those 1200 we’ve only heard
64:31
of two that have gotten funding
64:33
since may
64:38
l what do you got to say about this one
64:42
you’re on mute l
64:46
i’m looking at the article ryan and i i
64:48
also wanted to say about um your point
64:51
that you made in the article about the
64:53
black community on credit union
64:55
and some of those recommendations
64:57
right so what i what we recommended is
65:00
they’ve now allocated let’s say it’s a
65:02
300 million dollar pot some of it’s bank
65:04
some of his government but with the
65:06
government side they’re actually putting
65:08
up 30 million dollars
65:10
for this loan program
65:12
to create our own uh black focus credit
65:15
union it would cost about 15 million
65:17
dollars in
65:20
i’ll call it startup capital so
65:23
that is money that has to be kind of
65:25
deposited invested into the bank and
65:27
then they would add on deposits to that
65:29
so if they took the 30 million
65:32
took 15 million of it for us to be able
65:34
to create our own infrastructure
65:36
and then the banks we would be able to
65:39
lend off of the money that they’re
65:40
putting towards the program
65:42
the credit union would then become an
65:45
entity that is leveraging the money that
65:48
the government has said is for the black
65:50
community so right now if you look at
65:52
what the program looks like so 30
65:54
million dollars
65:55
let’s say face guess that 30 million
65:57
well 33 million
66:00
what bank are they putting it in
66:03
they won’t tell you but i can guess
66:05
it’s not a black owned bank 100
66:08
and it’s probably one of the big five td
66:10
rbc cibc so when you when they deposit
66:13
that money into one of these banks
66:16
who’s collecting the inch who’s able to
66:19
uh loan off of that money
66:22
the banks are
66:23
so who’s really benefiting not the black
66:26
community
66:27
so now that’s what we’re left with and
66:29
when we propose other ways that would
66:31
actually have a longer more impactful
66:35
ripple effect
66:36
they
66:37
dismiss it they’re like no no no we
66:39
can’t do that with the money the
66:40
government says we can only do x
66:43
so who
66:44
who’s really in charge
66:46
are they just a branch of the government
66:49
that the government says hey do x y and
66:52
z and they can only do that or are they
66:54
representing the black community where
66:56
we’re saying there should be a grant
66:58
component to it uh you should actually
67:00
use some of the money to create our own
67:02
credit union so we’d have infrastructure
67:05
but they can’t do that
67:08
okay the articles back on the street you
67:10
can take it off producer please and
67:12
thank you uh cesar do you have any
67:15
comments and i’m going to read some
67:16
comments from one of our audience other
67:18
watches are when you when you’re
67:20
laughing like that and you’re tugging on
67:21
your neck i’m going oh boy
67:24
i have a lot of comments
67:27
it makes me very upset it just goes back
67:28
to what we were talking months ago
67:30
and and i mean this actually connects to
67:33
the entire conversation we’ve been
67:34
having why do black people distrust the
67:36
government disrupts the system it’s
67:39
things like this it’s a lack of
67:40
innovation it’s a great concept that
67:43
starts that sounds so black empowering
67:46
that sounds so old we’re getting the
67:48
tools and yet and yet and yet and yet
67:52
it benefits a small minority
67:54
it benefits a small minority who by the
67:57
standards of the white created system
68:01
can check all the boxes
68:03
it is lacking in innovation and
68:05
adaptation to the realities of a
68:06
community
68:08
it connects directly to what l was
68:10
talking about earlier in terms of how is
68:13
it that there’s a
68:14
anti-semitism secretariat and now the
68:17
person the envoy is made permanent but
68:19
we don’t have that for the black
68:21
community
68:22
why is it that we have uh cibc banks
68:25
that have
68:26
not just yeah bc miss kotya banks and
68:28
others that have
68:30
chinese writings
68:32
in the china towns we don’t find the
68:35
equivalent for the black community
68:37
why is it that we have jewish hospitals
68:39
but good luck having something called
68:41
the black hospital
68:43
it’s all connected like i’m sorry it’s
68:46
all connected the initiative is great
68:49
on paper
68:51
but we know how to often the application
68:53
is something else
68:54
the understanding that to uplift
68:57
systemic racism requires
68:59
an economic integration i mean the
69:01
heroes behind me
69:03
notably brother malcolm x and brother
69:06
martin luther king addressed it very
69:08
much
69:09
you know the 1963 i have a i have a
69:12
dream speech
69:14
it wasn’t just about skin color
69:17
it was about the walk on poverty which
69:21
disproportionately affects black people
69:24
the very conversation we’re having about
69:27
kovid and his concrete impact
69:29
beyond health care
69:31
is a matter of economics pandemics
69:35
hurt people
69:38
and create opportunities guess who tends
69:41
to benefit the most of opportunities in
69:43
a racist system it is those who are
69:45
privileged how many of our people sister
69:48
l can tell can say so much about the
69:51
about it being in in nova scotia but
69:54
also with the assistance of other of our
69:56
black figures such as robin maynard how
69:58
many of our black people are still in
70:00
jail because of marijuana possession but
70:03
now we have weed stores we know we’re
70:06
making the money out of them
70:08
so there’s a lack of innovation
70:11
and a lack of adaptation to our black
70:14
reality
70:17
i am not going to just throw away
70:20
a face
70:22
i’m not just going to throw away the the
70:24
federation of african canadian economics
70:27
because we absolutely do need it we need
70:31
african canadian economics as said by
70:33
marcus garvey malcolm x and amy black
70:37
activists understanding
70:39
that black class matter can’t really
70:40
matter if we don’t also say buy black
70:43
support black and black entrepreneurship
70:46
but as well black salary people
70:50
matter but we need innovation adaptation
70:54
to the realities of our people we need
70:56
to educate we need to mentor people we
70:58
need to understand that
71:00
we won’t be able to fill all the check
71:03
marks
71:06
and that becomes a fundamental problem
71:08
if you want to
71:09
please the black community but look at
71:11
it with the lenses
71:12
of white supremacy
71:14
we are doomed to fail i think there’s a
71:17
comment i have seen something
71:19
sister me never said it so well
71:22
yeah i was just gonna read read some of
71:24
her comments
71:25
when the design is flawed the process
71:28
and outcome will be ineffective we are
71:31
pretending we acting like we’re in 1921
71:34
when the jewish and chinese communities
71:37
have clearly shown
71:40
within ourselves to adapt to our
71:43
realities and the mindset of our people
71:46
we can create the tools
71:48
education mentorship
71:51
i am a mentor
71:52
i mentor from 26 to
71:55
i think my youngest is 26 years old
71:58
a black medical student and i think my
72:00
oldest is 36 years old
72:03
also a black medical student
72:07
this is the real work that we must do
72:10
but those will have the ears of those in
72:12
power
72:13
those who can knock and have an answer
72:16
from the black caucus or from whoever
72:19
the politician is
72:21
the banker the banking community is
72:24
the chambers of commerce
72:27
fancy titles i mean nothing if the
72:29
average black person does not get to
72:31
benefit and truly feel uplifted because
72:34
when we fail at that you can’t surprise
72:36
you said they’re not gonna trust a
72:37
vaccine going in their arm
72:39
you can’t
72:41
all right let me just catch up on the
72:43
nervous comments here so first of all
72:45
she says glad you guys are having this
72:47
conversation it’s important ryan and i
72:49
have talked about this many times and
72:51
i’ve written about this but when the
72:52
design is flawed the process and outcome
72:55
will be ineffective and this has to be
72:57
addressed she also continues and says
72:59
the most recent report says that 890
73:01
applicants are eligible eligible not
73:04
received eligible
73:07
and and of that seven percent
73:10
seven percent
73:12
of the 890
73:13
had the required depart
73:15
required documents for the consideration
73:18
tim frey says the buck was passed on to
73:21
the block intermediary companies forced
73:23
to use the same quote standard lending
73:26
practices unquote the banks have been
73:28
using forever it gives banks a good
73:30
marketing look while our black
73:32
intermediate companies has no has to say
73:35
no to most of our black community
73:37
startup businesses it’s like the slave
73:39
master makes the house and then go in
73:42
charge of field and gas
73:45
tim also says we need we need face but
73:47
we need
73:48
fulfillment by our own black philosophy
73:51
community instead of the systemic
73:53
racialized banks and their system that
73:55
was said to keep indigenous brown and
73:57
black people from wealth by not lending
74:00
them capital and also
74:03
minerva asks a question and maybe ryan
74:05
you can answer this because you’re the
74:06
insider here
74:07
do you know why face who who does face
74:10
report to
74:11
who are they accountable for in the
74:13
process and the ultimate outcome of the
74:15
program
74:18
so i don’t know who they directly report
74:20
to i would assume it’d be minister ing’s
74:23
office because mr ing’s office was
74:25
controlling the portfolio
74:27
or it would be a
74:28
branch of fed dev
74:30
but
74:31
they haven’t said
74:33
so if there’s things that they can’t do
74:35
they haven’t told the community
74:37
who we need to go and hold accountable
74:40
to kind of release the pressure so if
74:43
it’s minister ing’s office and faces
74:45
saying hey we can’t do xyz because
74:47
minister ing said so
74:49
then as a community or as an
74:51
organization we can write those letters
74:53
and go to minister ing’s office and say
74:55
listen this isn’t what we signed up for
74:58
we are representing over 3 000 black
75:00
entrepreneurs that are not benefiting
75:02
from this program you created and you
75:04
are
75:05
holding face back from doing what they
75:07
need to do
75:10
every time i get a call about it
75:12
from
75:13
i would say the
75:15
other black leaders that are part of
75:17
this program
75:18
it’s always oh just be patient oh just
75:22
you know just let it don’t rock the boat
75:24
you’re getting funding from them you
75:25
know you don’t want to
75:27
somehow lose your funding if you speak
75:29
up too much
75:30
but
75:31
that
75:32
like i don’t subscribe to that where
75:34
because you’re getting money now you
75:36
have to be quiet about things that
75:37
you’re observing that are broken
75:40
just the fact that people would say that
75:42
to me i start to realize what i’ve been
75:44
missing
75:45
while being kind of the business
75:47
ecosystem and not the non-profit
75:49
ecosystem where
75:51
you saw when justin justin trudeau had
75:53
that blackface incident and i was on
75:55
newstalk1010 at the time and i’m asking
75:57
the question where did all of our black
75:59
leaders go like nobody’s upset about
76:02
this like
76:04
why is it because they got funding from
76:06
the un decade of african descent that
76:08
was the was the price 25 million to keep
76:11
us quiet about anything that the federal
76:13
government does
76:15
it blew my mind and now when i get these
76:17
calls i start to understand because they
76:20
get calls saying yo don’t mess up your
76:22
money you’re getting 25 million don’t
76:24
talk up too loud
76:26
that we have and the only way is to
76:29
wean ourselves off the titty of the
76:31
government and get into our own
76:34
infrastructure that has enough capital
76:37
that we can be sustainable and we’re not
76:39
there yet i’m not hey i’m not saying
76:42
give back the money hey i i’m getting a
76:44
paycheck from running our organization
76:46
and there’s five other staff members
76:49
that are now getting paid by getting
76:51
this funding so of course i do not want
76:53
to disrupt the flow of funds but i am
76:56
also not
77:00
i am not um
77:02
how do i say that
77:04
you’re not complacent about it you know
77:06
yeah they haven’t paid me enough to keep
77:09
quiet like i i refuse to accept that i
77:12
cannot speak on
77:14
bad things that are happening in our
77:15
community because we got a million
77:17
dollars that to me does not um compute
77:21
so
77:22
all that to say
77:24
uh
77:25
but cesar said it best we do need the
77:27
face organization and that’s where i
77:29
want this to work
77:31
but
77:32
let us help you let us help you get
77:34
better project management let us help
77:37
you with our staff with our volunteers
77:40
we have people in place that can you can
77:42
lean into we can lean into this project
77:45
and say where do you need us to be what
77:47
do you need to get done if there’s
77:50
890 entrepreneurs and only seven percent
77:53
of them have the right documents
77:55
and that’s out of the 20 000 remember
77:58
send them to us
78:00
send them to the ecosystem so that we
78:02
can work with them and get them to the
78:03
baseline that will get them the money so
78:06
and give us space to fail don’t
78:10
tim frey was saying they’re using the
78:12
same criteria that the banks are using
78:15
so
78:16
then what the program isn’t any
78:19
different than me just walking into the
78:20
bank or any black entrepreneur just
78:22
walking into the bank it was designed to
78:24
be different so explain to us how you’re
78:27
different
78:28
if it’s 30 million dollars that you’re
78:30
gonna pour into these entrepreneurs
78:33
and
78:34
it doesn’t work out
78:36
give us that space to fail and learn
78:38
from it and knowing that you will still
78:41
invest in us if you’re saying this 30
78:43
million if it’s not perfect and out of
78:46
everybody that gets money they don’t
78:47
they all don’t pay it back and out of
78:50
this any every business owner that gets
78:52
money they don’t hire 10 people
78:55
then you’re never going to get money
78:57
again
78:58
i’ll say keep your check
79:00
i i would not sign up for that and face
79:02
has they’re signed up to
79:04
be
79:05
the equivalent of the financial
79:07
institutions that are currently running
79:09
a broken system for black entrepreneurs
79:12
and they seem good with that i am not
79:14
good with that so
79:15
but i don’t know how to fix it i just
79:17
all i can know is when they send me an
79:19
entrepreneur we can help them get ready
79:21
to get money from anybody not just from
79:23
face we get entrepreneurs ready for
79:26
capital from any uh revenue source that
79:29
is that is available
79:32
right cesar and let me just add
79:35
something important here
79:37
something that a lot of people must
79:39
understand is that
79:41
when um
79:43
face uh the federation of african
79:45
canadian economics was started and in
79:48
terms of the black entrepreneurship loan
79:50
fund so it’s important to understand
79:53
black
79:55
african canadian
79:56
words are mattering is targeting a
79:59
community
80:01
when it was begun some of the conditions
80:03
on paper
80:05
talking about majority ownership over 51
80:08
by black canadians but also
80:10
must identify as black
80:14
when you have these type of words but
80:16
you fail to address and recognize the
80:19
particularities of the community in
80:22
terms of its lacks
80:24
deficiencies that require adaptation and
80:27
integration
80:28
that is a fundamental problem
80:31
it’s kind of like
80:33
creating something
80:35
great amazing
80:38
claiming it’s for a group
80:40
but in that very creation
80:42
such as the processes
80:44
putting in the elements
80:46
for the failure of the vast majority
80:49
what was the intent truthfully because
80:51
you can see the intent
80:53
as nice as it can be on paper
80:56
but when in terms of impact
80:58
you don’t even have 50
81:01
of those applying being able to receive
81:04
the fund you don’t even have 25
81:08
it becomes
81:10
a systemic issue that are within the
81:13
creation
81:14
they’re not even at 10
81:16
it basically becomes exactly the very
81:19
structure of what white supremacy is
81:21
white supremacy works it works for white
81:25
people
81:26
for black people it is doomed to fail by
81:30
the nature of us being black so we
81:32
cannot have
81:33
something african canadian economics
81:36
black entrepreneurship those are wars
81:39
and words created by the very same
81:41
system
81:42
in using the structure and the criteria
81:45
of
81:46
white owned banks
81:48
in the system of white supremacy
81:50
very much condemn us
81:52
when we look at marcus garvey and unia
81:55
still to this day a hundred years later
81:58
the biggest and most successful black
82:00
organization
82:02
in the world
82:03
still to this day a hundred years later
82:06
it was from black creation to black led
82:10
to black execution for black people
82:13
we have a problem 100 years later we
82:15
can’t succeed i’m not trying to be
82:18
it’s it’s not conspiracy
82:21
it’s not some you know my face is in the
82:24
air i could be white and say the same
82:26
things there’s a problem in the very
82:28
system and it’s creation when you can’t
82:31
deliver
82:32
to 50
82:34
25
82:36
10
82:36
that’s a high failure rate something
82:40
must be reviewed and you shouldn’t need
82:42
to wait five or ten years down the road
82:47
l anything you want to add
82:48
yeah i think i’ve said this before but
82:50
i’ll just reiterate that i think we also
82:52
need to apply black feminist lenses to
82:54
these things and again i’ve talked about
82:55
this a lot that um black women
82:58
often just need small amounts of money
83:00
in order to get things off the ground
83:02
like 200 to go get your car registration
83:04
fixed so you can like drive and do a
83:06
cleaning business you know you just need
83:07
a bit of money to buy some materials so
83:08
you can cook in your kitchen so i always
83:11
try to advocate to people when they have
83:13
programs that you don’t need to have
83:15
this huge infrastructure
83:16
of like thousands of dollars you can
83:18
just say like
83:19
just write a quick letter say what you
83:21
need if it’s like five hundred dollars
83:22
to a thousand dollars we can like give
83:23
it to you right now that would change so
83:25
many black women’s lives right away it’s
83:26
very small i just need to get my
83:28
documents in line i just need to pay off
83:29
this debt i just need to get some
83:31
materials if i can just pay the
83:33
application fee for this thing then i
83:35
can like probably find money down the
83:36
road you know like these are all things
83:38
that our people need so as ryan’s saying
83:40
that if you just replicate the same
83:42
structures that already put us out it
83:44
doesn’t do like yeah if i’m black and i
83:46
have an mba sure i’m sure i know how to
83:48
do the application and you know that’s
83:50
great but if i’m black and yeah what if
83:52
i have like a criminal charge shouldn’t
83:55
a black entrepreneurship program be
83:57
recognizing that many of our people have
83:58
those charges and that’s a barrier and
84:00
therefore we should be like making that
84:01
not a barrier that many of our people
84:03
have great business sense like we have
84:05
like historically been business people
84:07
there’s been some great articles about
84:09
like north preston and the history of
84:10
entrepreneurship like embedded north
84:12
press and from like going in and
84:13
gathering wreaths and selling christmas
84:15
wreaths and all this stuff that people
84:17
grew up with making candy stores this is
84:19
business so it’s great to have the
84:21
bigger stuff and have the bigger loans
84:23
that allow people to get something very
84:24
ambitious off the ground but it’s also
84:26
really important that our programs don’t
84:28
have these barriers in place so that
84:29
somebody can get a couple of thousand
84:31
just to do the minor things that then
84:32
can set them on the road to just you
84:35
know making the money and doing like so
84:37
many people are like cooking out of
84:38
their kitchens and stuff and like we
84:39
also need to understand that that’s
84:41
business and i think particularly we
84:42
know that black women are overwhelmingly
84:45
doing this kind of business and will
84:46
overwhelmingly not be recipients of any
84:49
of these kinds of programs and then the
84:51
final thing ryan i really appreciate a
84:52
bit about the credit union there’s a lot
84:54
of obviously programs now where black
84:56
people are suggesting for example that
84:57
if you’re a black person in a job who
84:59
makes good money like commit one percent
85:00
of your salary into a community fund
85:03
every year and we can use that as mutual
85:05
aid right so we have wealth i mean
85:08
martin luther king was talking about
85:09
this at the end of his life if you read
85:10
i’ve been to the mountaintop we all
85:12
remember it because it’s a speech before
85:13
he got shot but he talks about black
85:14
economic boycotts and like boycotting
85:16
pepsi and wonder bread in that and he
85:18
talks about how like if you just took
85:20
black american wealth black americans
85:22
and this is like in the 60s would be
85:23
like the ninth most wealthy country in
85:25
the world so we have money we have a
85:27
black middle class we have a black
85:29
wealthy class like this pretends that
85:31
like none of us have any access to
85:33
resources what we need to do though is
85:35
take those resources and use them in
85:38
mutual ways to then create the
85:40
conditions in our communities so yeah
85:43
like we can start thinking about like
85:44
yeah how do we kick back like a small
85:46
part of and then we class even like tax
85:47
deductible right like if we all put in
85:49
like 200 bucks a month or 100 bucks or
85:51
50 bucks or 20 bucks into community
85:53
funds like and then people can withdraw
85:56
from it when they need it and put into
85:57
it like which is actually a very old
85:59
african um process i’m sure cesar can
86:01
talk about this it’s like the susu in
86:03
like nigeria would common in trinidad
86:05
like people would just like put in the
86:06
money and then every month a different
86:08
person could like take the money like
86:10
this is all stuff that we we have these
86:12
practices these these are our own
86:14
ancestral practices so i think it’s just
86:16
yeah it’s really important that um we
86:18
don’t then say okay these are white
86:21
barriers and that must be legitimate so
86:22
we have to replicate those barriers we
86:24
have to think about what are the actual
86:25
barriers that have historically
86:26
presented prevented us and how do we
86:28
work around that to make these programs
86:30
relevant to our people and where we are
86:33
and it’s so
86:35
key what you just said because
86:38
the 30 million dollars that the
86:40
government has allocated to this fund in
86:42
the grand scheme of things is peanuts
86:45
they they could carve out 30 million and
86:48
say listen
86:49
we want to give you the space to figure
86:52
out what’s best
86:54
we are trusting you the black community
86:56
to say okay this 30 million
86:59
figure out something and then report
87:01
back to us how it went and based on how
87:04
it went we’ll talk about the next
87:05
tranche
87:06
instead they gave the money and said
87:09
here is the only thing you can do with
87:12
this money we don’t want to hear
87:14
anything else we don’t want to hear
87:15
about susu we don’t want to hear about
87:17
credit union we don’t want to hear about
87:19
grants we only want you to do this exact
87:22
thing that
87:24
is just like the thing
87:28
mirrors the thing that we’re fighting
87:30
but
87:31
we still feel like it’s the best thing
87:33
so let’s not rock the boat too much
87:36
here’s the money but here are all the
87:38
strings attached to it
87:40
if they gave that 30 million and said
87:43
hey based on our own recommendations we
87:45
talked about uh loans between 525 000
87:49
because we saw with our own lending
87:51
program that loans of 500 000 exactly
87:54
like you said l make huge impact it
87:57
sometimes just takes a person
87:58
registering their business to say hey
88:00
and getting their driver’s license or
88:02
getting it paying off the fines that
88:04
their license is expense suspended and
88:07
i’m in the mobile car cleaning industry
88:09
so i work with
88:10
um
88:11
people in our in our program that just
88:14
need to go for their g2 test and now
88:17
it’s unlocked all this earning potential
88:19
for them
88:20
and it costs like 200
88:22
it doesn’t take anything crazy sometimes
88:26
and then hey we have there’s already
88:28
options for the big players that need
88:30
the cap but again if we get into that
88:32
where vc funding is like less than two
88:35
percent for the black community
88:36
we can then deal with that but we need
88:39
there’s a big spectrum and they’ve
88:42
solved this very small near narrow niche
88:47
and they’re not open to listening to the
88:49
rest well i’m hoping that they’re open
88:51
because i’m still in talks with minister
88:53
ing’s office to say hey
88:55
we have to talk about the evolution of
88:57
this black entrepreneurship program
88:59
this isn’t the be-all end-all so if
89:02
you’re open to conversation we’re we’re
89:04
able to chat with them but
89:06
hey the election happened and
89:08
everybody’s kind of using that as an
89:09
excuse to be like oh we’re waiting for
89:11
ministers to be appointed and we’ll get
89:13
back to you in november so we’ll see
89:16
but
89:17
they they’ve given us no space to just
89:20
be our creative cells we have so many
89:23
different creative innovative ways that
89:25
we can help the community if we’re fully
89:27
resourced but they resource us and lock
89:30
us into a box
89:32
and i’m i’m seeing it with my own eyes
89:34
like even when we uh when we submitted
89:37
locked us into a box we can’t do
89:39
anything outside of that box with the
89:41
money
89:42
so we have to like execute that program
89:45
but then figure out how to make that
89:47
program sustainable so that we can earn
89:49
our own revenue that we can do what we
89:51
actually need to do with that money that
89:53
we’re earning
89:54
so it’s and like caesar was saying it
89:57
marcus garvey’s teachings nobody’s been
89:59
duplicating it for and we’re actually
90:01
going to see a movie about him tomorrow
90:04
on monday with the real world film
90:06
festival
90:08
i just want that to reignite the passion
90:10
in our team i’m bringing like the acbn
90:12
team to go see it just hoping that it
90:15
ignites what’s possible
90:17
it’s so possible to duplicate what he
90:19
did
90:20
but
90:21
it just it’s you know my three things
90:26
but you know what we’re gonna probably
90:27
end up there because we’ve gone longer
90:29
than we usually do but understandably we
90:32
had to because oh go ahead
90:35
huh
90:36
bring ryan back if he has time he’s a
90:39
media superstar so you know we have to
90:41
get him under contract cesar you
90:43
you need to share something
90:46
um ryan is saying is true
90:50
however we need to also be able to our
90:54
self-criticize ourselves
90:58
it’s not really the government’s fault
91:01
to be honest
91:02
and we must not
91:03
necessarily throw
91:05
rocks at face
91:08
the truth of the matter if you really
91:10
want to have that honest conversation
91:13
is that lack of pan-africanism and black
91:16
consciousness in our communities
91:19
i’ll give it an excellent example
91:22
if we just give one person of a salary
91:25
to many black people that sounds crazy
91:27
but trust me they give 10 and much more
91:29
to the church and mosque
91:32
that’s a fundamental problem
91:35
anyone who knows me not was going to go
91:37
there no we have to go there we have a
91:39
problem do you realize something
91:42
a lot allow us to speak about blackness
91:44
it says i thought i thought we’re gonna
91:45
end it obviously we’re not finished so
91:47
keep on going
91:48
allow me to say something here
91:50
if we’re there to talk about blackness
91:53
as a wall
91:55
africa as a continent is the number one
91:57
producer of churches and mosques
91:59
not of hospitals not of universities
92:02
ivory coast does not have a
92:04
world-renowned
92:05
hospital does not have a world-renowned
92:08
university does not have a
92:09
world-renowned company but ivory coast
92:13
has
92:14
the greatest basilica in superficial
92:18
in the world
92:20
that is a fundamental problem the same
92:22
fundamental problem that when we look at
92:24
a black community in canada and in the
92:26
us all the way to brazil looking at
92:29
europe africa and in asia i’ve
92:32
identified three cancers to the black
92:35
psyche
92:36
number one entertainment number two
92:39
consumerism
92:42
consumerism number two number three
92:45
religion aka christianity in islam but
92:48
the number two cancer consumerism what
92:50
does it do
92:51
it makes it that black people are seen
92:54
and valued as customers
92:56
not as entrepreneurs
92:58
not as people will put money back in the
93:00
community not as people will save
93:03
when we look at the canadian average
93:05
savings it’s less than 5 000 per family
93:09
i think in 2020 it was something like
93:12
1100 or 2200 less than 5 000 and when we
93:16
know they talk about canadian they’re
93:18
talking overwhelmingly about white
93:20
people so we know for black canadians
93:23
it’s less than five thousand when we
93:25
look at the average canadian
93:28
income for a family of two people
93:31
i think they’re talking about something
93:32
like 75 000 in terms of a household we
93:36
know very well in our black communities
93:38
it is less than 75 000.
93:41
so when we have
93:43
an institution that on paper looks great
93:46
but it is created to the lenses
93:49
or white supremacy it’s not just that
93:51
we’re doomed to fail we are trying to
93:53
repeat
93:55
but with black faces
93:57
it is very dangerous because it also
93:58
creates
93:59
further distrust into the community
94:02
then the further distress that we see
94:04
allow me to give a very concrete example
94:07
i know we are out of time
94:09
a black person would be rejected for
94:11
funding
94:12
because
94:13
let’s say at 18 20 or maybe as teenagers
94:17
they’ve been caught with marijuana
94:21
a white person will be given funding to
94:24
open a marijuana store
94:27
generational wealth
94:29
and generational impoverishment are
94:31
systemic issues that become centered
94:34
upon a community uplifting itself not
94:37
the government when i get contracts i
94:40
give ten percent of my contract money
94:42
into roots and culture canada
94:46
i don’t give it to the church i don’t
94:47
give it to any mosque
94:50
i don’t believe in jesus allah or
94:51
anything i believe in nothing
94:54
but i know one thing if we as black
94:56
people want to uplift ourselves on the
94:58
four corners of this world on the four
95:00
corners of the galaxy that has no
95:02
corners
95:04
it starts with us
95:06
fubu for us by us
95:10
fundamental that we remember that and we
95:12
have to teach that to our children
95:15
because black people leave africa and
95:17
the caribbean because of poverty
95:21
chinese arabs and whites are going there
95:23
to get richer that’s right
95:26
africa is china dominated
95:28
it’s a really good point uh anyone else
95:31
have any last comments this has been
95:33
epic
95:34
this has been epic all right well let me
95:38
just catch a few final comments because
95:40
i’d like to get people’s comments and
95:42
yuri hutchinson says we need to look at
95:44
our identity first before
95:46
things can work when we get our money
95:48
from the government and you’re and
95:49
you’re african they always control the
95:51
strings we need to be self-sufficient
95:53
and make our own money and we do
95:56
and what and we can do it
95:59
also continues we are looking too much
96:01
of the government while the richest and
96:03
goal are under our feet
96:05
uh also there are lebanese and indians
96:08
who run the supermarkets while the
96:10
chinese are taking over
96:11
african countries ports in africa
96:14
uh the yes ryori says the race for
96:17
african is on i think it’s already done
96:20
forget it’s on it’s done
96:22
it’s from where i’m sitting
96:24
there isn’t much time left for china
96:27
to take over
96:29
so i would like to say thanks everyone
96:31
leslie’s saying great conversations
96:33
thank you yes this has been
96:35
epic
96:36
epic epic epic epic so before we let
96:39
everyone go
96:41
oh i did forget one last one and this
96:43
goes back to the
96:45
we’re talking about covid
96:47
all right sheraton says we as healthcare
96:50
workers are tired folks in our community
96:52
need to accept that it is okay to change
96:54
your point of view based on the evidence
96:57
the pandemic is ever evolving lack of
97:00
use of credible information sources and
97:02
quote pride unquote is having such a
97:05
detrimental effect
97:07
so we in this comments are still coming
97:09
in whoa
97:11
you’re saying no they’re still in time
97:12
we just need to work together
97:14
well see i’ll just add this one last
97:17
comment
97:18
this is the difference
97:19
just for with chinese and north
97:22
americans or americans if america goes
97:24
into a country wants to help
97:27
they will say well you know you have
97:29
certain human rights things
97:31
that uh chinese don’t care about that
97:34
they just want the business they don’t
97:35
care about the human rights
97:37
they’re going to come in there they want
97:39
to do business they don’t care their
97:41
focus on the capitalism
97:44
so i i say there’s hope for africa but
97:48
something called an hourglass
97:50
that’s where i’m going to leave it at
97:52
and i will um
97:55
get
97:56
sorry one quick just to put a pin in
97:58
what caesar was talking about
98:00
around um and i remember dr wilson amos
98:04
said it best
98:05
we have to stop being other directed and
98:08
start being african directed
98:11
i’m still learning what that fully means
98:14
and i know caesar touched we all we are
98:16
still all of us are still learning yeah
98:18
so
98:19
just
98:19
understanding how we’re other directed
98:22
whether it’s the government or
98:24
whatever institutions are telling us
98:26
what to do
98:27
we have to figure out how to break out
98:29
of that all right
98:31
let’s find out l jones where can people
98:34
get in touch with you
98:36
you’re on mute out there we go every
98:38
week you can try and add me on facebook
98:40
but i’m at my friend’s limit um other
98:43
than that i don’t really do social media
98:45
um so you can just email me e-l-dot
98:48
j-o-n-e-s at m
98:50
s
98:51
v
98:52
u
98:53
dot c-a
98:54
dr l jones next up cesar
98:58
well uh
99:00
i must be doing something good uh i’m
99:02
still available on facebook
99:05
pizza remy r-i-m-y
99:08
you will find me there but even better
99:10
you can send an email to
99:11
rootsandculturecanada.com
99:14
and uh our staff
99:17
will uh welcome you
99:19
i just want to say a quick word
99:21
um
99:22
very quickly i want to give a great word
99:24
of support to all of our people
99:27
who are doing great work who are not
99:29
getting a media voice as here who are
99:33
not being uh interviewed even by
99:35
mainstream media but very silently
99:39
in the background
99:40
thus reporting the cheering they’re
99:42
listening to uh dr vibe
99:45
the writing in the comments they’re
99:46
sharing
99:47
too often you are not given the credit
99:50
but deep down you are black and proud
99:53
and you are really keeping
99:55
uh the faith
99:56
in the work for the community please
99:58
keep it up our children need to see you
100:01
they need more of you to be involved
100:04
that you support thank you my brothers
100:06
and
100:06
sisters and i would just say ryan knight
100:11
yeah i mean best contact is through
100:14
whatsapp you can text me 647-225-3309
100:19
[Music]
100:20
or go to acbn’s website the
100:22
afro-caribbean business network so the
100:24
website is
100:26
acbncanada.com if you’re an entrepreneur
100:29
that’s looking to take the next step in
100:31
your business definitely fill out our
100:33
business needs assessment form we will
100:35
call you back and figure out how best we
100:38
can support you and uh if you need
100:40
capital grants uh operational support
100:43
we’re here to help and remember there
100:46
are now 30 black focused business
100:49
organizations that have been funded
100:51
through this ecosystem project or
100:53
program so
100:55
the money is there for the organizations
100:57
to help you
100:58
do not let them sit on their hands and
101:00
that’s including myself with the acbn
101:03
put us to work make sure you call us and
101:06
figure out how we can support you so
101:08
that we can uh yeah just get your
101:10
business to that next milestone
101:12
fantastic i just want to echo
101:15
uh cesar’s words in regards to those
101:19
who are doing the work that are not
101:20
being seen and anyone who knows people
101:23
like that please get them in contact
101:25
with me because this is the reason i
101:27
like to do black canada talking to show
101:29
the great work that’s being done that
101:32
mainstream media sources will never
101:34
take the time
101:36
to
101:36
showcase them
101:38
i just want to say
101:40
a few things thank you to all three of
101:41
the panelists we went way over folks so
101:45
you got to give them a big thank you for
101:47
taking the time i’d like to thank
101:49
everyone in the audience who watch this
101:51
live on the replay who will be listening
101:52
on the replay this was epic
101:54
i i’m just totally totally my heart is
101:57
full with this conversation
101:59
i will leave with my salutation but i’m
102:02
going to leave with something that ryan
102:04
and i tell ryan all the time and
102:06
speaking of which if you want to catch
102:07
ryan and myself we’re on every monday
102:10
and friday morning at 9 00 a.m on a
102:12
program called the morning vibe where we
102:14
do this we also have guests come in
102:16
and showcase what they’re doing
102:18
so
102:19
please check us out follow follow me
102:22
either on facebook just go to the doctor
102:24
vibes on facebook or youtube subscribe
102:26
and you’ll get alerted about great
102:28
conversations like this
102:31
i tell ryan a lot of times when i have
102:34
when i’m in conversation like this
102:36
and you may not agree with this folk but
102:38
i’m putting it out there this is my
102:39
little contribution
102:41
many black people
102:44
are s are challenged by one of these
102:47
three things are all a combination of
102:50
first of all
102:52
trauma
102:54
a lot of people yeah a lot of black
102:56
people suffering from trauma we get that
102:58
but i have two other things
103:00
repetition and people will say to me
103:02
what do you mean by that dr vibe i mean
103:05
many black people are doing the same
103:08
thing over and over and over again
103:11
and expecting different results
103:13
and then finally
103:15
symbolism
103:17
many of us love a good symbol but
103:20
underneath what’s really going on is it
103:22
really being effective
103:24
programs can get introduced and i’m not
103:26
speaking specifically about face but we
103:28
all know many of a program that has been
103:30
put out there to help us but look what
103:33
are the receipts what are the results we
103:35
love the symbolism
103:37
but what are the receipts in the end
103:39
so just remember that
103:41
trauma
103:42
repetition symbolism so when you have
103:45
conversations about black communities
103:47
all that
103:49
think about those three things when the
103:51
conversation goes in
103:53
trauma
103:55
trauma repetition symbolism
103:58
as always finish off with this live your
104:00
life as a dream if you can dream you can
104:01
make it sometimes you have to get small
104:03
to get stronger
104:05
block assumptions
104:06
then aim bigger and better aim higher
104:08
and wider love faith and respect
104:10
remember to give yourselves grace
104:12
and thank you to bia media for hosting
104:14
this epic conversation we’ll be back on
104:17
black canada talking next week have
104:18
another special guest coming on and
104:21
watch the replays subscribe youtube and
104:24
on facebook and also if you’re around 7
104:27
30 this thursday the 28th of october
104:30
hosting
104:31
the black vox conversation myself
104:34
and some others going to have a round
104:36
table conversation god bless peace well
104:38
keep the faith and walk good
104:41
[Music]
105:27
you
Chat Replay is disabled for this Premiere.