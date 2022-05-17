Through Grace You Can Let Gratitude and Happiness In

Jeffrey Morse is a world traveler with a career in aviation. One day, an emergency room doctor told him he had both a brain aneurysm and a dissected artery. He underwent surgery and suffered a spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed. However, six weeks later, he walked out of the hospital. He joins Dr. Lycka today to share his amazing journey of recovery.

Guest Bio: Jeffrey believes you can overcome any obstacle by taking control of your recovery. Don’t let “I can’t” rule your vocabulary. There are always other options, and you can start a new road and a new life.

Guest Contact Info:

WEBSITE: https://www.jeffreyamorse.com/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/jeffrey.a.morse.1

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/finding_forward/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Finding_Forward

Thanks for listening to the show!

It means so much to us that you listened to our podcast! If you would like to continue the conversation, please email me at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We would love to have you join us there, and welcome your messages. We check our Messenger often.

As a big thank you for listening to our podcast, we’d like to offer you a free copy of Dr. Lycka’s bestselling book. The show is built on “The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.” Get your free copy by clicking here: https://secretsbook.now.site/home

We are building a community of like-minded people in the personal development/self-help/professional development industries, and are always looking for wonderful guests for our show. If you have any recommendations, please email us!

Dr. Allen Lycka’s Social Media Links

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/drallenlycka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_allen_lycka/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/drallenlycka

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenlycka

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/c/drallenlycka

—

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

—

Shutterstock image