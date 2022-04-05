Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Thwaites Glacier: How Imminent Is the Threat?

Thwaites Glacier: How Imminent Is the Threat?

What has scientists worried is that, as the picture below shows, the leading edge of the glacier sticks out about 30 miles from the shoreline and rests on an underwater seamount.

By Dan Lennon

Thwaites Glacier, also called the Doomsday Glacier, is one of the largest glaciers in Antarctica and, at 62 miles across, it is also the widest glacier in the world. The whole thing is about the size of Florida and if it melted entirely, it would raise the global sea level by two feet.

What has scientists worried is that, as the picture below shows, the leading edge of the glacier sticks out about 30 miles from the shoreline and rests on an underwater seamount.

This post was previously published on emagazine.com.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Doug Moss & Roddy Scheer and is a registered trademark of Earth Action Network Inc. View past columns at: www.earthtalk.org. E-mail us your question: [email protected]

Questions and answers about our environment.

