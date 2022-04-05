Thwaites Glacier: How Imminent Is the Threat?

By Dan Lennon

Thwaites Glacier, also called the Doomsday Glacier, is one of the largest glaciers in Antarctica and, at 62 miles across, it is also the widest glacier in the world. The whole thing is about the size of Florida and if it melted entirely, it would raise the global sea level by two feet.

What has scientists worried is that, as the picture below shows, the leading edge of the glacier sticks out about 30 miles from the shoreline and rests on an underwater seamount.

—

***

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com