The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Tips and Tricks for Your Resume

Tips and Tricks for Your Resume

A good resume can sell its owner even before being read through the content.

by Leave a Comment

Entrepreneurship is not just about giving orders from behind my desk but also being responsible for the professional and satisfying performance of the employees. Therefore, I like to be involved in the recruiting process as well. Throughout the years, I have seen many CVs, and to be honest, there is still a lot of space for improvement regarding the quality of the resumes. Let me collect the most important remarks I have detected.

It may be obvious but still, do mind the appearance of your CV. A good resume can sell its owner even before being read through the content. Always use good quality photos and never ever use mirror selfies. Keep those for your Insta feed. As well as business, job searching is also a competition where a simple sheet of paper filled with concise info about you will definitely not make you stand out. Highlight the most important information to make the text lead the readers’ eyes.

Of course, you acquired extremely useful professional knowledge doing your previous job but in your CV try to avoid profession-related terminology and seek to be understandable. Describe your working experiences as accurate as possible but always remind yourself of the fact that you are writing a resume, not a novel. Read the job description carefully and in case the recruiters ask for a cover letter, do not be lazy to prepare it. Never ever send a cover letter wrote specifically for another position mentioning it in the letter.

Nowadays, many job-search sites provide sample cover letters for the applicants; however, with minimal effort and time spent, you can make your application a lot more personal. If you stuck at some point, do not hesitate to ask or search for help, but remember that the sixth ‘team player’ and the tenth ‘people-oriented’ applicant does not really fit into the group of the unique. Be creative!

Good luck with the job search!

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStock

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

