Tips for Making Your House Feel Like Home on a Budget

By Daisy Moss

Everyone deserves to make their house feel like a home but, is the budget holding you back. When moving into a new home, there are so many costs to think about. However, many usually don’t think about saving for making interior changes, at least not till last. But, fear not! We are here to help you feel more comfortable in your new home without spending a huge amount. All of these changes range from costing nothing to around $50 and really do have the potential to transform your home. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s make your house feel like a home!

Paint Your Kitchen Cupboards

Often when people move into a home, the kitchen seems like the most difficult room to tackle when it comes to making it feel more homely. Many people think that a full kitchen renovation is the only option, however, this isn’t the case. Something that can completely transform your kitchen for less than $30 is painting your kitchen cupboards.

All you will need for this task is some sandpaper, sugar soap, and a sponge, a paintbrush, a cupboard primer, and specially formulated cupboard paint. You can find all of these things in any hardware shop, although going to larger stores will help you to choose the shade for your cupboards you want (there is so much choice out there).

Start with the cupboards

Start by removing your kitchen cupboards and lying them all down on pieces of newspaper. Remove any handles to avoid them getting painted! Take a piece of sandpaper and gently sand the surface of each cupboard to remove any shine or marks. After this, clean the cupboard with sugar soap and then warm water to remove any dust from the sanding. Once the cupboards are completely dry, apply the primer according to the instructions. Some cupboard paints have primer in them, so be sure to double-check this, as it can save you some time!

The next day, you can start the painting. The number of layers you will need will depend on the current color of the cupboards and the color you are changing it to, but usually, two coats should be enough. Take your time and complete one cupboard fully before moving on to the next. Once the first coat is dry, leave overnight if you can to dry completely and then do the final coat. This will completely transform your kitchen, it won’t cost much at all and you are likely to feel much more at home!

Paint Your Walls A Clean and Neutral Colour

Whilst we’re on the topic of painting, let’s discuss walls! If you aren’t happy with the color of the walls and want the space to feel refreshed, then choosing a clean and neutral color palette is the way forward. Something like a beige color with a hazelnut feature wall, or a nude with a mocha feature wall, will give you a warm and homely starting point that you can then bring to life with your furnishings.

If the walls are currently very bright, it might be worth going in with a primer first so that you have a blank canvas to work with. This will mean that the color you are painting the wall won’t be distorted by the color underneath and you will need fewer coats! Changing up the color of the walls is one of the most transformative things you can do and the best thing is it doesn’t have to cost a fortune!

Fill the Walls!

Something that usually makes a house feel bland and unhomely is empty wall space, so filling it up is a great place to start! One way you can do this is with wallpaper, although buying and fitting wallpaper can be an expensive and quite difficult task. So, a good alternative is to paint the wall a stylish color and to complement it with wall art prints. Choose prints that suit the aesthetic you’re going for and make sure that part of it ties in with the color of the wall. Pick multiple prints to really make a statement with a gallery wall! Wall art prints are a much more affordable alternative to traditional art and they really help you to bring your personality into your home.

Another wonderful way to fill wall space is to hang lots of mirrors. In any size or shape of the home, mirrors help to produce the illusion of pace, they make a statement and they maximize the light in a room, helping the space to feel lighter and brighter. You’d be surprised at how much of a difference a mirror can make! Buying large mirrors brand new can be expensive, so have a look at local marketplaces and try to find one second-hand. Remember, you can easily paint the frame and you will already have all the supplies you need from painting your cupboards! Again, this is another effective and affordable choice that can transform your home.

Add House Plants

If you are generally happy with the look of the house but feel that something might be missing, house plants could be the answer! House plants are known to bring life and color to any space in the home, but they also have some health benefits that many people don’t know about. House plants can boost your mood, help with creativity, reduce feelings of stress and some plants can even eliminate pollutants in the air!

Your house will look good and you will feel good with the addition of a few house plants. If you are just getting started with house plants and are a bit concerned about caring for them, then paddle plants, peperomia, Chinese money plants, peace lilies, and dragon trees are all low maintenance and (almost) impossible to kill. Water one every 1-2 weeks in the summer, once every 2-3 weeks in the winter and keep them in indirect sunlight if possible. It really is that easy!

Upcycle Furniture

If you are willing to take on a project, then our next tip can save you a lot of money, upcycling furniture! This is a method of turning old or unwanted pieces of furniture into something new and usable, suited to your own interior design tastes. Not only is this good for your bank account, but the environment, too! You can find old furniture on any online marketplace, or ask friends and family, then you can get started on upcycling. Again, you will already have the majority of the things you need from painting the kitchen cupboards. You may want to choose a new shade of paint, or you can stick with the same one if you have any leftovers!

As with the cupboards, remove any metal elements like handles (if there are any) and then gently sand them down. Once it has been sanded, if there are any large gouges or knocks in the furniture, you can buy Polyfilla for wood that only costs around $5 and can transform the look of the furniture. Clean the furniture down, prime it and leave it to try overnight.

Then, go in with the first coat of paint, leave it overnight and then do the second coat. Reattach the handles (if there are any) once it is fully dry and you will have a brand new piece of furniture that costs next to nothing! Once you feel more confident, don’t be afraid to experiment with stencils to add a unique design.

Don’t Underestimate Soft Furnishings

Soft furnishings are another affordable and wonderful option if you are wanting to make your house feel more like home, without spending a fortune! Whilst soft furnishings have the ability to reinforce the aesthetic of your choice in your home, they also bring undeniable warmth and comfort to your home, which may be lacking.

Rugs can help to bring a room together and take away the harshness of a cold floor, curtains can help with blocking out light whilst also adding texture and comfy cushions and blankets will make any room feel cozy. If you think a room is missing something, but you’re not quite sure what, turn to your soft furnishings.

Final Thoughts

Turning your house into a home doesn’t have to cost you a fortune! Every home should be a haven and you deserve to feel comfortable and relaxed the second you walk through the door. Hopefully, with these few tips and tricks, you will feel just that!

This post was previously published on The Financially Independent Millennial.

Photo credit: iStock