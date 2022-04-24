Tips on How You Two Can Grow as a Couple

Are you worried that you and your partner will grow apart? Keep in mind, that everyone grows at their own pace. Believe me, I understand, because I’ve been there. You’re concerned that your thirst for knowledge and personal growth will cause a rift between you and your partner. It might seem like your only choices are to keep gathering beneficial knowledge and transforming into the best version of yourself, which will create distance between you and the one you love.

Or, you slow down your growth for the sake of the relationship. In reality, neither of these is the proper solution. My suggestion is this. Bring your partner along for the ride. Breathe the desire for growth into him or her through the beauty that you display because of it. It might sound difficult but it’s not. First, let him or her see the excitement in you. If your partner possesses passions and desires, as a good partner should, it will fuel him or her as well. Share knowledge with him or her from time to time. Not in a braggadocious way. But in a caring way.

I’m a movie guy, so I’ll give you a reference from one of my favorite movies Love Jones. Darius, which was Larenz Tate’s character asked Nina, who was played by Nia Long, about 3 times in the movie, “Can I play something for you?” That’s back when we still had record players. Then, he would play a song from a certain album. My point is, you can ask your significant other, “Can I read something for you?” Or, you could use the same line with an audiobook or educational video. It’s up to you. The point of doing this is so you and your partner can grow together. Not apart. If you’ve chosen the right partner, he or she will definitely go on this ride of knowledge and growth with you. I hope this helps.

