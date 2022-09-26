Tips to Help You Get More Involved in Your Community

Community is something we all crave. Feeling included and knowing that the people around you will give their support in times of trouble provides a sense of security and belonging that is hard to find in any other way. Becoming part of a community takes time and effort, though, and you have to be willing to get involved and pitch in yourself.

“Getting involved” can feel overwhelming, especially if you’ve just moved to a new area. The good news is that there are lots of ways to feel connected to your community, regardless of how much time or money you have. Here are some tips for getting started.

Get to Know Your Neighbors

It’s pretty common for people to know almost nothing about their neighbors. You might notice that they have a dog or wave at each other when you go to pick up the mail, but beyond that, they might as well live worlds away.

Getting to know your neighbors is a great way to promote goodwill and get involved with your immediate community. Say hello next time you meet at the mailbox and strike up a conversation. Offer them some of the seedlings you bought or another small gift. Invite them to a cookout!

Find Local Charities to Support

Supporting charities in any way you can, whether with your time as a volunteer or with donations of food and supplies, is one of the best ways to get involved in your community. You will see firsthand the kinds of struggles people are facing and what people are doing to help.

Most people aren’t aware of just how many local organizations are working on behalf of their communities. You could help out at your local food bank, pet shelter or senior center, for example.

Local charities always need supplies, so consider organizing a food or supply drive even if you don’t have the time to volunteer. You can also shop off an organization’s wish list if you have more money than time!

Attend Community Events

Chances are good that your city or town hosts events throughout the year, whether it’s a holiday tree lighting or a yoga class at the library. Many events are free or donation-based and attending them is a great way to make new friends and feel more connected to the community! Plus, you might even pick up some new knowledge and skills while having a good time.

Make Others Feel Appreciated

There are lots of people behind the scenes working hard in a variety of ways to improve communities all over the world. Unfortunately, a lot of these people go unrecognized and underappreciated, despite all the time, energy and compassion they provide.

If you want to make teachers, social workers, nurses, veterinarians or other hardworking people feel appreciated, consider working with local businesses to provide lunch for community-focused professionals in your area. Not only will you help someone feel appreciated, but you’ll get to know your local business community too.

Support Local Businesses and Producers

One of the best ways to get involved in your community is to support local businesses whenever you can. Sometimes, that means a little bit of inconvenience or extra expense, but keeping your dollars in the community makes shopping local worthwhile.

Buying your food from local farms, for instance, is good for the environment and helps small farms stay in business. Consider signing up for a CSA (community-supported agriculture) plan to eat more vegetables and make agriculture a viable business for your neighbors. Food is fresher and tastier when it’s grown nearby!

Participate in Local Politics

Local politics are often ignored in favor of national elections, but they’re just as important and often more important than state and federal politics. Attending city and town meetings will help you understand what’s going on in the community and how you can help shape the future.

By getting involved in local politics, you’ll be able to weigh in on subjects that affect you and others directly, from healthcare access issues to school funding. Even just voting in local elections is critical for community involvement. If you want to take it ten steps further, consider running for an elected position!

Give Stuff Away

If you have things you don’t use anymore, use them to connect with your community. Donate to local drives and thrift stores supporting local charities. You can also join a Buy Nothing group and give items away to people who want and need them nearby. You’ll enjoy having less clutter while knowing you’re helping your community.

Get Creative

These are just some of the many ways you can get involved with your community. As you start getting to know people and learning more about how you can help, you’ll start to come up with your own ideas for building a strong community. If everyone pitches in, everyone benefits.

