To Disclose…or Not? [Video]

By Understood

Who do you tell? When? Telling people your child has ADHD, dyslexia, or other learning challenges is a big, complicated decision. Hosts Amanda Morin and Lexi Walters Wright talk with families whose experiences range from triumphant to cautionary. Gimlet Media’s Wilson Standish shares why he’s still cautious about disclosing. And expert Manju Banerjee explains how to pass the disclosure torch to your young adult child.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/in…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “In It” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2019 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

[Music]

0:04

hi i’m amanda morin writer with

0:06

understood.org and a parent to kids with

0:08

learning and attention issues and i’m

0:10

lexi walters wright community manager

0:12

for understood.org

0:13

and we are in it

0:15

init is a podcast from understood for

0:17

parents on our show we offer support and

0:20

some practical advice for families whose

0:22

kids are struggling with writing social

0:25

skills motor issues and other learning

0:27

and attention issues and today we’re

0:29

talking about disclosure who we tell

0:31

when we tell and how we tell when it

0:33

comes to our kids learning and attention

0:35

issues

0:38

so amanda will you kick us off what is

0:41

disclosure what do we mean when we say

0:43

the word disclosure

0:45

disclosure is a really fancy way of

0:47

saying talking about it so when we’re

0:48

talking about our kids have learning and

0:50

attention issues it’s who do you tell

0:53

that to disclosure is deciding to tell

0:56

family it’s deciding to tell teachers

0:59

it’s deciding under what circumstances

1:01

it’s a parent’s job to talk about it

1:03

under what circumstances you throw that

1:04

to your child to make that decision so

1:07

disclosure is a really big idea right

1:09

it’s something we talk about a lot when

1:11

it comes to having kids with learning

1:13

and attention issues because there are

1:14

some circumstances where parents don’t

1:16

necessarily want to talk about it and

1:18

then there are other circumstances where

1:19

it’s really important to talk about it

1:21

and so when does disclosure come up can

1:24

you give us some examples of when you

1:26

need to make the decision as a parent as

1:28

to when or not to disclose

1:30

often it comes up in school first

1:32

because when a child is having trouble

1:33

in school or struggling or needs a

1:35

little support it’s time to start

1:37

talking about it with teachers so they

1:39

can help you figure out what support

1:40

your child needs right and sometimes

1:43

it’s about

1:44

coaches

1:46

in the community it may come up as well

1:48

and then i think as our kids get older

1:51

they need to start thinking about if

1:52

they’re going to disclose or talk about

1:54

this with their friends for example a

1:56

kid who struggles with reading may want

1:58

to say something before they go out to a

1:59

restaurant because reading that menu may

2:01

be a little tough for them too right

2:03

well you know we recently got a voice

2:05

memo from a mom that i think so

2:07

beautifully gets it how daunting this

2:10

process of disclosing can be

2:12

especially when it’s new

2:16

hi my name is emily um

2:19

i am very new to all of this i got my

2:23

son’s testing back recently and they

2:25

give you this big stack of papers with

2:28

all this information and i was

2:31

absolutely paralyzed

2:35

i felt like i did not know what to do

2:39

i didn’t know who to talk to who to go

2:41

to what my next steps were

2:43

and the background on this is that i am

2:45

also an educator of almost 20 years

2:49

and i have taught

2:50

kids with various learning and attention

2:52

issues

2:53

and i always thought well if you know

2:55

one of my kids ends up with an iep or

2:59

um issues in the classroom i’ll be one

3:01

of those great parents that you know

3:02

takes a deep breath and knows exactly

3:04

what to do and

3:06

and the fact was that i didn’t um

3:09

because it was

3:10

my

3:12

child

3:13

and i was scared and nervous and alone

3:18

and i just completely

3:20

shut down

3:22

and i had the reaction that i didn’t

3:24

want to have which was this is nobody’s

3:27

business but ours this is our family

3:29

this is my child nobody needs to know

3:31

about this and not nobody like teachers

3:33

need to know about this right but not

3:35

like

3:36

general people

3:38

and

3:40

that really shocked me

3:41

um and surprised me but that’s sort of

3:43

how i felt

3:45

[Music]

3:50

so we asked all of you how disclosure

3:51

has worked in your family and one dad

3:53

told us he falls solidly into the don’t

3:56

tell camp

3:59

there are times when i will tell people

4:01

obviously like teachers or people who

4:03

interact with them heavily but

4:05

it’s not something that i will say to

4:07

someone up front

4:10

a lot of it has to do with the social

4:12

stigmas that

4:13

reside around the various things like

4:15

adhd autism and learning disabilities

4:19

that people have and how they interact

4:21

with the people who have them

4:24

so

4:24

i want my child to be treated as any

4:27

other child is and as a result i don’t

4:31

tell people up front about it

4:33

so that they don’t attach those

4:36

labels to him they may

4:38

choose to avoid or shun him

4:41

because you know i don’t want to have to

4:43

deal with a child that has that

4:45

condition

4:46

[Music]

4:53

so clearly decisions around disclosure

4:55

are deeply personal for both parents and

4:58

for kids

4:59

right and on one end of this you’ve got

5:01

parents like the one we just heard from

5:03

and on the other end okay so

5:06

um

5:08

my name is ayelet i have uh three kids

5:11

my middle one leah is dyslexic

5:16

she’s currently 13

5:18

and she’s in eighth grade

5:20

she loves anything expressive everything

5:24

from art to dancing

5:27

speaking

5:28

anything that allows her to

5:31

express herself somehow is

5:33

what she enjoys

5:34

when we spoke to leah’s mom she was at

5:36

home in staten island and she and leah

5:38

were both just getting over the flu

5:40

leah’s dyslexia wasn’t diagnosed right

5:42

away though ayelet and her husband knew

5:45

something was up during the first few

5:46

years of school

5:48

so she

5:49

was

5:51

able to tell me everything about school

5:54

oh in science we did this and in this

5:56

class we did that and this was so cool

5:59

um and she would very happily discuss

6:01

whatever she was learning so we knew she

6:04

was learning but she wasn’t she was

6:06

failing everything

6:07

so

6:08

it never occurred to me that she

6:10

couldn’t read but um

6:13

it dawned on me one day when

6:15

i came home and i saw

6:18

she was attempting to do

6:20

a homework i guess she was kind of my

6:22

husband was home

6:24

um

6:25

and he was trying to help her with it

6:26

but what i had walked into was like a

6:29

screaming match i just can’t do it i

6:31

don’t know what to do

6:33

and she’s hysterical and he’s like you

6:36

know not yelling at her but like you

6:38

know that frustrated parent like just

6:41

copy what i wrote down

6:44

and i’m standing there and it was like

6:46

like a moment where like all time stood

6:49

still

6:50

you know i felt like i stood there for

6:52

20 minutes and it was literally three

6:54

seconds and i said oh my god my kid

6:55

can’t read

6:57

and in that moment what like what did

6:59

that mean to you

7:01

um i think i had a lot of thoughts at

7:04

the same time

7:06

um i distinctly remember saying how

7:08

could she make it to fourth grade and

7:10

nobody picked it up and i’m a teacher

7:13

it just i i felt so um

7:16

upset

7:18

angry you know how could i not know

7:21

things like that

7:22

ayela and her husband took leah to get

7:24

an evaluation and every

7:27

item

7:28

that identifies dyslexia she hit it

7:31

she hit every single one

7:33

[Music]

7:41

but this isn’t a story about dyslexia

7:43

right that was last episode

7:45

this one’s about how kids and their

7:47

families figure out when it makes sense

7:48

to share a diagnosis and when to keep it

7:50

private whether it’s dyslexia or a

7:52

different diagnosis for leah and her

7:54

parents the process of figuring that out

7:56

started pretty much the minute they

7:58

walked out of the doctor’s office after

7:59

getting the diagnosis

8:01

we live on staten island and we had

8:03

taken her to manhattan for the

8:05

evaluation for the neuroscience

8:07

and just where it was i we ended up

8:09

taking an express bus it was just easier

8:11

than driving and finding parking

8:13

so we had like an hour

8:15

bus ride home so we were on the bus and

8:17

she was like oh you know i get it but

8:20

i’m really embarrassed she’s like do i

8:21

have to tell people

8:23

so i told her it was up to her i said

8:26

you know there’s positives to being open

8:28

about it and then there’s

8:30

maybe negatives too

8:32

but you have to do what feels right for

8:34

you and you may want to keep it quiet

8:36

for now

8:37

and then later

8:38

tell people

8:40

so she got very very quiet and didn’t

8:42

say anything for a few minutes she was

8:44

just kind of looking out the window and

8:46

she said okay i need to think about it

8:48

and i said okay

8:49

fast forward a few weeks leah hadn’t

8:52

said much more about the diagnosis she

8:54

was just kind of doing her own thing so

8:56

she had been

8:58

like journaling for a while i guess

9:02

she had asked me for a folder got her

9:04

folder she filled it with paper and she

9:06

would walk around the house like hugging

9:07

it

9:08

and it she would keep it in her room and

9:10

i just didn’t question it because you

9:11

know kids stickers papers folders you

9:14

know

9:16

but after

9:17

maybe

9:18

three weeks two weeks i don’t even

9:20

remember she’s like

9:23

guess what

9:24

i said what she goes i wrote a book

9:27

i said you did not she goes no i wrote a

9:29

book i really did and i said

9:32

okay can i see she’s like no but

9:37

can

9:38

you type it for me if i read it to you

9:41

and i said sure so we sat at the

9:43

computer i typed she read

9:45

and i’m sitting there and i’m like

9:47

okay wow

9:49

[Music]

9:52

in those pages leah and her mom typed up

9:54

she had written about her experience

9:56

with dyslexia and how what she

9:58

understood and how she performed in

10:00

school never seemed to match up for her

10:02

leah also wrote about what she was

10:03

learning about dyslexia and she wrote

10:06

about how she could stick up for herself

10:07

when her teachers didn’t seem to get it

10:10

so ayelet printed out the pages and then

10:12

leah pasted them into a blank notebook

10:14

and added illustrations and those

10:16

illustrations are so cool they’re

10:18

cartoons about her thought process their

10:20

cartoons about what it was like to be in

10:21

school really neat

10:24

leah thought other kids kids like her

10:26

might like to read the book and she

10:28

asked her parents if they could publish

10:29

it

10:31

uh we decided to just go ahead and do it

10:33

and kind of see what happens

10:36

and that’s how dyslexic renegade was

10:37

born i’m leah nine and in the fourth

10:40

grade i wrote this book when i found out

10:42

i was dyslexic because i thought there

10:44

was something wrong with me and there

10:45

isn’t

10:46

i don’t want other kids to think like i

10:48

did this means difficulty in

10:51

greek and lexus means words in greek so

10:56

all it really means is that one person

10:58

has a hard time with

11:01

anything that has to do with words but

11:03

it doesn’t mean we aren’t smart

11:05

leah’s self-published book has had

11:07

hundreds of downloads she now hosts a

11:09

facebook page for kids with dyslexia

11:11

that has over 10 000 followers people

11:14

started like emailing messaging calling

11:17

like on facebook

11:19

people everywhere were like like oh my

11:21

god this is amazing like this is just

11:23

like my kid and

11:25

you know and we were like okay wow all

11:27

right

11:30

[Music]

11:43

hey it’s lexi and from time to time

11:45

we’re going to try something new on init

11:47

starting now

11:49

the response to our show so far has been

11:51

amazing we are so grateful to you our

11:54

listeners for the reviews you’ve left

11:56

and the friends and the teachers you’ve

11:57

told about our show

11:59

we love hearing that in it feels to so

12:01

many of you like you’re hearing your own

12:03

family’s experience described

12:06

so we want to share some of the

12:07

incredible messages you’ve recently left

12:09

us about our first episode why we cry in

12:13

iep meetings

12:14

[Music]

12:17

i

12:18

get very emotional easily very easily

12:22

and i can feel it coming on and i’m

12:24

always thinking no don’t do it don’t do

12:26

it i just can’t help myself

12:29

um i think a lot of the crying comes

12:31

from a place of

12:33

um

12:36

see i’m gonna get emotional just talking

12:38

about it

12:39

um

12:40

but anyway i think i just get to

12:42

thinking about my son

12:44

and

12:45

all the kind of what ifs and what could

12:48

have been

12:49

um so sometimes that does make me a

12:51

little sad

12:54

[Music]

12:56

so

12:57

at the beginning i didn’t cry at iep

12:59

meetings but now at the end i’ve been

13:01

through so many

13:03

that sometimes i can’t help myself

13:07

being an educator i know i know what to

13:10

ask i know what to look for and

13:13

even still you know i think about all

13:15

the families who

13:17

just

13:19

go along with whatever is said in those

13:20

meetings um and don’t ever

13:23

feel like they need to question or

13:24

really advocate for their kid because

13:26

they really don’t understand

13:28

you know all of the lingo and all of the

13:30

language and

13:32

um you know it’s intimidating even for

13:34

me

13:35

being an educator for

13:38

you know over 15 years so

13:40

anyhow it gets emotional um

13:43

and

13:44

it sucks to feel like your

13:46

kids not being fully supported

13:50

and one more thing since this episode

13:52

aired we’ve created a new understood

13:54

video with dina blizzard the mom in

13:56

episode 1 of init

13:58

dina talks more about her daughter’s

14:00

learning issues and the path to

14:02

understanding that anxiety was at the

14:03

center of many of her struggles

14:06

check out that video at u.org dina

14:09

that’s the letter u dot o-r-g

14:12

d-e-n-a and now back to the show

14:20

so as we’ve seen in leah’s case learning

14:23

how to share this thing about herself

14:25

with other people happened really

14:27

quickly

14:28

but amanda i guess i’m curious is that

14:31

typical

14:33

i don’t know that it is typical it’s

14:35

really amazing to me that leah not only

14:37

wanted to talk publicly but she wanted

14:40

to talk very publicly about it all of a

14:42

sudden

14:46

hello this is sarah from omaha um

14:49

one time where we did not disclose

14:52

information

14:54

about my child’s disability was with my

14:56

middle son who was going off to college

15:00

we chose not to disclose his diagnosis

15:03

as twice exceptional

15:05

with adhd and slow processing

15:08

he was able to get by in high school

15:11

because of how smart he was but once he

15:13

got to college he really struggled

15:15

after failing english 101 twice

15:19

his self-esteem plummeted

15:21

and we finally got him on medication and

15:25

started with the disability services at

15:27

his college however his last term of his

15:30

freshman year came around and he had an

15:32

instructor who wouldn’t work with his

15:34

disability services they were put in

15:36

place and he ended up losing his

15:38

scholarship had we disclosed

15:41

his disability to begin with i think

15:43

that

15:44

his freshman year of college would have

15:46

been a completely different experience

15:49

for him

15:51

wait so amanda you send your kid off

15:54

maybe to college or to live

15:55

independently or whatever and you’re

15:57

still not out of the woods with

15:59

disclosure stuff

16:00

nope

16:02

especially because that’s the point when

16:04

you’re really passing the torch if you

16:06

haven’t already because out in the world

16:09

when your child’s an adult legally an

16:11

adult it’s it’s going to be up to them

16:13

to figure out how and when to talk about

16:14

these issues

16:16

and the question is how do you do that

16:18

prepared scripts don’t work very well

16:21

manju banerjee is the vice president of

16:23

educational research and innovation at

16:25

landmark college a school specifically

16:27

for students who learn differently

16:29

and she says going out into the world on

16:31

your own brings a whole host of new

16:33

challenges around disclosure you are

16:35

trying to present your best persona if

16:38

you will to

16:39

to be attractive to others and you’re

16:42

starting to think about

16:44

life mate you know it’s the adult stage

16:47

of one’s life right so at that stage to

16:50

have to disclose well you know i have

16:53

learning issues or i process information

16:56

slowly or

16:57

i can take you out to a date but i need

16:59

more time to calculate the tip

17:01

it can be really embarrassing in some

17:04

cases manju says our kids may decide not

17:07

to disclose and we have to let them make

17:09

that choice

17:10

i think one of the things we need to do

17:12

and get talking about disclosure

17:15

uh we as adults and educators really

17:19

need to put ourselves

17:20

in the shoes of the young adult or the

17:23

child

17:24

and understand

17:26

where that reluctance is coming from and

17:29

you can’t force

17:30

self-advocacy you really need to create

17:34

a safe environment

17:36

where self advocacy can be practiced

17:39

organically

17:40

and have successful moments so let me

17:44

ask you a question as a parent i can

17:46

create the safe environment in my home

17:49

right and i can create it around them

17:51

yes

17:52

what do i do to make sure that they are

17:54

ready to be in a world that may not feel

17:57

as safe to them

17:59

i think as parents the hardest thing for

18:01

us is to let go

18:04

is to let go that end of the rope

18:07

uh because we’ve created that safe

18:09

environment at home

18:11

we know when to jump in and help out

18:14

but i think it’s important for us to

18:16

have that confidence that i’ve built a

18:19

solid foundation

18:21

and there will be occasions where

18:24

my son our daughter will do things that

18:27

absolutely illogical that make no sense

18:30

and that’s doomed for failure

18:33

and just have to stand back and let that

18:35

process happen because that’s how we

18:38

learn

18:43

let me just hang the group and see if i

18:45

can

18:46

push it back a little bit so hold on

18:48

give me one second

18:49

wilson standish has very much launched

18:51

into his adulthood he works in the

18:53

advertising arm of gimlet media and if

18:56

like me you’re a podcast junkie gimlet

18:58

probably is familiar he spoke to us from

19:00

his office between meetings wilson has

19:02

dyslexia but it’s not something he

19:04

shares with people right off the bat

19:06

especially at work

19:07

first he says he needs to build a

19:09

relationship

19:11

definitely yeah yeah because i don’t

19:13

want my first impression to be

19:16

dyslexic for some reason right so it’s

19:19

not like you put it at the top of your

19:20

resume as special skills no no not at

19:23

all

19:25

that said once he’s had a chance to

19:27

build up some trust he’s okay if his

19:28

dyslexia comes up organically it usually

19:31

comes before i have to do a brainstorm

19:34

with a group and write on a whiteboard

19:36

and that’s when i say it and it’s it’s

19:39

only after i feel like i’ve earned trust

19:42

to people so they’re like oh it doesn’t

19:44

matter we can trust him he’s smart he

19:46

does great work and and those are the

19:48

moments where i feel comfortable doing

19:50

it

19:51

and what do you say

19:53

you know i i kind of just say like hey

19:55

i’m really dyslexic and i just move on

19:57

and i don’t really like dive into it um

20:00

because my hope is at that point that

20:03

the work that i’ve done and i’ve

20:05

produced

20:07

it it doesn’t even matter to them the

20:09

fact that that i’m dyslexic

20:11

and it only comes up at times when

20:15

i’m writing emails and i’ll i’ll totally

20:19

miss something that you know

20:21

can sound really bad like one time i was

20:23

writing we you know i used to run an

20:25

innovation group and i was writing about

20:27

a hackathon that we were trying to have

20:29

with the company and so i wrote this

20:31

email to like 30 people and the subject

20:34

said hackathon

20:35

and everybody you know had a lot of fun

20:37

with that

20:39

and it’s those moments where you know

20:41

it’s embarrassing but you just by

20:43

getting ahead of it and owning it i’ve

20:46

found you know that it’s okay and then

20:48

knowing that i have to just work a

20:49

little harder to make sure that i

20:51

outshine those uh those moments

20:55

oh amanda hackathon

20:57

i know we all make those mistakes right

21:00

autocorrect is is our enemy at that and

21:03

we laugh

21:04

but if like wilson you’re someone with a

21:06

learning issue those moments can feel so

21:08

much bigger

21:10

do you feel like you’ve been more

21:11

forthcoming in your professional

21:13

experiences than your personal life

21:16

yeah i think so just because you know in

21:19

my personal life i don’t really have to

21:22

write in front of people um or read

21:24

aloud and those are the moments that are

21:27

kind of the most intimidating it only

21:29

really comes up now when i’m you know

21:31

driving or giving directions and i mix

21:33

up my left to my right

21:36

yeah

21:38

but yeah no i don’t really

21:40

you know i don’t really think about it

21:42

as much and i i just i guess like while

21:44

i know it’s present and i know

21:47

i have to work through it continuously

21:49

it’s something that hasn’t necessarily

21:51

like been a defining thing that i think

21:54

about all the time

22:02

ai ella can you tell us

22:04

what advice do you have for parents and

22:07

for kids who are just starting to find

22:10

their way when it comes to sharing their

22:12

learning and attention issues

22:18

i don’t know i think it’s so different

22:20

for everybody

22:22

for us it worked to talk about it a lot

22:25

and often and just put it out there

22:26

because it is what it is

22:28

you know when you talk about it you are

22:32

also teaching other people who may not

22:34

be aware

22:36

and people

22:37

may

22:38

show you their ignorant side

22:40

um and you have to

22:42

not take it to heart

22:44

i yell it’s right choosing when and who

22:46

you disclose to is different for

22:48

everyone which reminds me remember emily

22:50

that great mom who we heard from at the

22:52

beginning of this episode she was the

22:54

one who was drowning under the pile of

22:56

papers from her son’s diagnosis and she

22:59

was not sure if she wanted to tell

23:01

anyone about it right so she actually

23:03

had more to say on this

23:06

so i’ve been taking baby steps and i’ve

23:08

had some really great friends help me

23:11

um let me practice with them and saying

23:14

oh this is really helpful for him when

23:16

he gets anxious or this is a little

23:18

thing that we do to help him

23:20

in certain moments and it’s

23:23

felt empowering

23:24

and

23:25

um

23:26

made me feel less alone

23:28

and has helped him feel

23:31

like he he knows himself better because

23:34

at the end of the day this is really

23:36

about him gaining the skills and

23:38

confidence to move through the world

23:40

and i need to be there for him

23:43

thank you so much that’s it bye

23:46

[Music]

23:48

you know as another mom who’s done that

23:51

that’s a big deal like she’s not 100

23:54

comfortable she’s ready to talk about it

23:55

yet but she’s doing it for him

23:57

that that’s a big step

23:59

so amanda i just love that emily

24:02

mentions practicing with a friend which

24:04

just seems like such a solid

24:07

way of making this more comfortable for

24:09

families but i imagine that there are so

24:12

many instances in which families have to

24:15

make the call on the fly

24:17

and in some of those cases

24:19

do you maybe not disclose period

24:23

yeah i mean there are times we heard

24:25

from the dad in the beginning of the

24:27

show who says he doesn’t talk about this

24:29

and that’s totally fine they’re all of

24:31

these variations right lexi i mean

24:34

emily practices with a friend but we

24:36

don’t know who else she’s told beyond

24:38

that yet and that’s totally fine and are

24:40

there circumstances in which you still

24:43

will keep this information private for

24:45

your family

24:46

i’m not telling you that

24:48

[Laughter]

24:52

[Music]

24:55

you’ve been listening to in it a podcast

24:58

from understood for parents our website

25:00

is understood.org where you can find all

25:02

sorts of free resources for people

25:04

raising kids with learning and attention

25:05

issues

25:06

we would love to hear how your family

25:08

has tackled the disclosure minefield go

25:10

to you.org podcast to share your

25:13

thoughts and also to find free resources

25:16

that’s the letter u as in understood.org

25:20

podcast

25:21

and if you like what you heard today

25:23

please tell somebody about it it’s a way

25:25

to start talking about disclosure share

25:27

it with a friend or just a parent at

25:29

your bus stop you can also go to apple

25:31

podcasts and rate us which is a great

25:32

way to let other people know about init

25:35

you can subscribe to init on apple

25:36

podcasts follow us on spotify or keep up

25:39

with us however you listen to podcasts

25:42

between episodes you can find understood

25:44

on facebook twitter pinterest and

25:46

youtube or visit our website you that’s

25:49

letter you dot org

25:51

and come back next episode when we’ll be

25:53

talking about why math struggles can be

25:54

so much more than anxiety about messing

25:56

up your times tables init is a

25:58

production of understood for parents our

26:00

show is produced by blake eskin of noun

26:02

and verb rodeo julie subrin and julia

26:05

botero mike erico wrote our theme music

26:07

and laura kushner is our director of

26:09

editorial content

26:11

thanks for listening everyone and thanks

26:13

to those of you who sent in voicemails

26:14

and voice memos and thanks to all of you

26:17

for being in it with us

26:24

[Music]

26:40

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock