To Disclose…or Not? [Video]

Who do you tell? When? Telling people your child has ADHD, dyslexia, or other learning challenges is a big, complicated decision. Hosts Amanda Morin and Lexi Walters Wright talk with families whose experiences range from triumphant to cautionary. Gimlet Media’s Wilson Standish shares why he’s still cautious about disclosing. And expert Manju Banerjee explains how to pass the disclosure torch to your young adult child.
hi i’m amanda morin writer with
understood.org and a parent to kids with
learning and attention issues and i’m
lexi walters wright community manager
for understood.org
and we are in it
init is a podcast from understood for
parents on our show we offer support and
some practical advice for families whose
kids are struggling with writing social
skills motor issues and other learning
and attention issues and today we’re
talking about disclosure who we tell
when we tell and how we tell when it
comes to our kids learning and attention
issues
so amanda will you kick us off what is
disclosure what do we mean when we say
the word disclosure
disclosure is a really fancy way of
saying talking about it so when we’re
talking about our kids have learning and
attention issues it’s who do you tell
that to disclosure is deciding to tell
family it’s deciding to tell teachers
it’s deciding under what circumstances
it’s a parent’s job to talk about it
under what circumstances you throw that
to your child to make that decision so
disclosure is a really big idea right
it’s something we talk about a lot when
it comes to having kids with learning
and attention issues because there are
some circumstances where parents don’t
necessarily want to talk about it and
then there are other circumstances where
it’s really important to talk about it
and so when does disclosure come up can
you give us some examples of when you
need to make the decision as a parent as
to when or not to disclose
often it comes up in school first
because when a child is having trouble
in school or struggling or needs a
little support it’s time to start
talking about it with teachers so they
can help you figure out what support
your child needs right and sometimes
it’s about
coaches
in the community it may come up as well
and then i think as our kids get older
they need to start thinking about if
they’re going to disclose or talk about
this with their friends for example a
kid who struggles with reading may want
to say something before they go out to a
restaurant because reading that menu may
be a little tough for them too right
well you know we recently got a voice
memo from a mom that i think so
beautifully gets it how daunting this
process of disclosing can be
especially when it’s new
hi my name is emily um
i am very new to all of this i got my
son’s testing back recently and they
give you this big stack of papers with
all this information and i was
absolutely paralyzed
i felt like i did not know what to do
i didn’t know who to talk to who to go
to what my next steps were
and the background on this is that i am
also an educator of almost 20 years
and i have taught
kids with various learning and attention
issues
and i always thought well if you know
one of my kids ends up with an iep or
um issues in the classroom i’ll be one
of those great parents that you know
takes a deep breath and knows exactly
what to do and
and the fact was that i didn’t um
because it was
my
child
and i was scared and nervous and alone
and i just completely
shut down
and i had the reaction that i didn’t
want to have which was this is nobody’s
business but ours this is our family
this is my child nobody needs to know
about this and not nobody like teachers
need to know about this right but not
like
general people
and
that really shocked me
um and surprised me but that’s sort of
how i felt
so we asked all of you how disclosure
has worked in your family and one dad
told us he falls solidly into the don’t
tell camp
there are times when i will tell people
obviously like teachers or people who
interact with them heavily but
it’s not something that i will say to
someone up front
a lot of it has to do with the social
stigmas that
reside around the various things like
adhd autism and learning disabilities
that people have and how they interact
with the people who have them
so
i want my child to be treated as any
other child is and as a result i don’t
tell people up front about it
so that they don’t attach those
labels to him they may
choose to avoid or shun him
because you know i don’t want to have to
deal with a child that has that
condition
so clearly decisions around disclosure
are deeply personal for both parents and
for kids
right and on one end of this you’ve got
parents like the one we just heard from
and on the other end okay so
um
my name is ayelet i have uh three kids
my middle one leah is dyslexic
she’s currently 13
and she’s in eighth grade
she loves anything expressive everything
from art to dancing
speaking
anything that allows her to
express herself somehow is
what she enjoys
when we spoke to leah’s mom she was at
home in staten island and she and leah
were both just getting over the flu
leah’s dyslexia wasn’t diagnosed right
away though ayelet and her husband knew
something was up during the first few
years of school
so she
was
able to tell me everything about school
oh in science we did this and in this
class we did that and this was so cool
um and she would very happily discuss
whatever she was learning so we knew she
was learning but she wasn’t she was
failing everything
so
it never occurred to me that she
couldn’t read but um
it dawned on me one day when
i came home and i saw
she was attempting to do
a homework i guess she was kind of my
husband was home
um
and he was trying to help her with it
but what i had walked into was like a
screaming match i just can’t do it i
don’t know what to do
and she’s hysterical and he’s like you
know not yelling at her but like you
know that frustrated parent like just
copy what i wrote down
and i’m standing there and it was like
like a moment where like all time stood
still
you know i felt like i stood there for
20 minutes and it was literally three
seconds and i said oh my god my kid
can’t read
and in that moment what like what did
that mean to you
um i think i had a lot of thoughts at
the same time
um i distinctly remember saying how
could she make it to fourth grade and
nobody picked it up and i’m a teacher
it just i i felt so um
upset
angry you know how could i not know
things like that
ayela and her husband took leah to get
an evaluation and every
item
that identifies dyslexia she hit it
she hit every single one
but this isn’t a story about dyslexia
right that was last episode
this one’s about how kids and their
families figure out when it makes sense
to share a diagnosis and when to keep it
private whether it’s dyslexia or a
different diagnosis for leah and her
parents the process of figuring that out
started pretty much the minute they
walked out of the doctor’s office after
getting the diagnosis
we live on staten island and we had
taken her to manhattan for the
evaluation for the neuroscience
and just where it was i we ended up
taking an express bus it was just easier
than driving and finding parking
so we had like an hour
bus ride home so we were on the bus and
she was like oh you know i get it but
i’m really embarrassed she’s like do i
have to tell people
so i told her it was up to her i said
you know there’s positives to being open
about it and then there’s
maybe negatives too
but you have to do what feels right for
you and you may want to keep it quiet
for now
and then later
tell people
so she got very very quiet and didn’t
say anything for a few minutes she was
just kind of looking out the window and
she said okay i need to think about it
and i said okay
fast forward a few weeks leah hadn’t
said much more about the diagnosis she
was just kind of doing her own thing so
she had been
like journaling for a while i guess
she had asked me for a folder got her
folder she filled it with paper and she
would walk around the house like hugging
it
and it she would keep it in her room and
i just didn’t question it because you
know kids stickers papers folders you
know
but after
maybe
three weeks two weeks i don’t even
remember she’s like
guess what
i said what she goes i wrote a book
i said you did not she goes no i wrote a
book i really did and i said
okay can i see she’s like no but
can
you type it for me if i read it to you
and i said sure so we sat at the
computer i typed she read
and i’m sitting there and i’m like
okay wow
in those pages leah and her mom typed up
she had written about her experience
with dyslexia and how what she
understood and how she performed in
school never seemed to match up for her
leah also wrote about what she was
learning about dyslexia and she wrote
about how she could stick up for herself
when her teachers didn’t seem to get it
so ayelet printed out the pages and then
leah pasted them into a blank notebook
and added illustrations and those
illustrations are so cool they’re
cartoons about her thought process their
cartoons about what it was like to be in
school really neat
leah thought other kids kids like her
might like to read the book and she
asked her parents if they could publish
it
uh we decided to just go ahead and do it
and kind of see what happens
and that’s how dyslexic renegade was
born i’m leah nine and in the fourth
grade i wrote this book when i found out
i was dyslexic because i thought there
was something wrong with me and there
isn’t
i don’t want other kids to think like i
did this means difficulty in
greek and lexus means words in greek so
all it really means is that one person
has a hard time with
anything that has to do with words but
it doesn’t mean we aren’t smart
leah’s self-published book has had
hundreds of downloads she now hosts a
facebook page for kids with dyslexia
that has over 10 000 followers people
started like emailing messaging calling
like on facebook
people everywhere were like like oh my
god this is amazing like this is just
like my kid and
you know and we were like okay wow all
right
hey it’s lexi and from time to time
we’re going to try something new on init
starting now
the response to our show so far has been
amazing we are so grateful to you our
listeners for the reviews you’ve left
and the friends and the teachers you’ve
told about our show
we love hearing that in it feels to so
many of you like you’re hearing your own
family’s experience described
so we want to share some of the
incredible messages you’ve recently left
us about our first episode why we cry in
iep meetings
i
get very emotional easily very easily
and i can feel it coming on and i’m
always thinking no don’t do it don’t do
it i just can’t help myself
um i think a lot of the crying comes
from a place of
um
see i’m gonna get emotional just talking
about it
um
but anyway i think i just get to
thinking about my son
and
all the kind of what ifs and what could
have been
um so sometimes that does make me a
little sad
so
at the beginning i didn’t cry at iep
meetings but now at the end i’ve been
through so many
that sometimes i can’t help myself
being an educator i know i know what to
ask i know what to look for and
even still you know i think about all
the families who
just
go along with whatever is said in those
meetings um and don’t ever
feel like they need to question or
really advocate for their kid because
they really don’t understand
you know all of the lingo and all of the
language and
um you know it’s intimidating even for
me
being an educator for
you know over 15 years so
anyhow it gets emotional um
and
it sucks to feel like your
kids not being fully supported
and one more thing since this episode
aired we’ve created a new understood
video with dina blizzard the mom in
episode 1 of init
dina talks more about her daughter’s
learning issues and the path to
understanding that anxiety was at the
center of many of her struggles
check out that video at u.org dina
that’s the letter u dot o-r-g
d-e-n-a and now back to the show
so as we’ve seen in leah’s case learning
how to share this thing about herself
with other people happened really
quickly
but amanda i guess i’m curious is that
typical
i don’t know that it is typical it’s
really amazing to me that leah not only
wanted to talk publicly but she wanted
to talk very publicly about it all of a
sudden
hello this is sarah from omaha um
one time where we did not disclose
information
about my child’s disability was with my
middle son who was going off to college
we chose not to disclose his diagnosis
as twice exceptional
with adhd and slow processing
he was able to get by in high school
because of how smart he was but once he
got to college he really struggled
after failing english 101 twice
his self-esteem plummeted
and we finally got him on medication and
started with the disability services at
his college however his last term of his
freshman year came around and he had an
instructor who wouldn’t work with his
disability services they were put in
place and he ended up losing his
scholarship had we disclosed
his disability to begin with i think
that
his freshman year of college would have
been a completely different experience
for him
wait so amanda you send your kid off
maybe to college or to live
independently or whatever and you’re
still not out of the woods with
disclosure stuff
nope
especially because that’s the point when
you’re really passing the torch if you
haven’t already because out in the world
when your child’s an adult legally an
adult it’s it’s going to be up to them
to figure out how and when to talk about
these issues
and the question is how do you do that
prepared scripts don’t work very well
manju banerjee is the vice president of
educational research and innovation at
landmark college a school specifically
for students who learn differently
and she says going out into the world on
your own brings a whole host of new
challenges around disclosure you are
trying to present your best persona if
you will to
to be attractive to others and you’re
starting to think about
life mate you know it’s the adult stage
of one’s life right so at that stage to
have to disclose well you know i have
learning issues or i process information
slowly or
i can take you out to a date but i need
more time to calculate the tip
it can be really embarrassing in some
cases manju says our kids may decide not
to disclose and we have to let them make
that choice
i think one of the things we need to do
and get talking about disclosure
uh we as adults and educators really
need to put ourselves
in the shoes of the young adult or the
child
and understand
where that reluctance is coming from and
you can’t force
self-advocacy you really need to create
a safe environment
where self advocacy can be practiced
organically
and have successful moments so let me
ask you a question as a parent i can
create the safe environment in my home
right and i can create it around them
yes
what do i do to make sure that they are
ready to be in a world that may not feel
as safe to them
i think as parents the hardest thing for
us is to let go
is to let go that end of the rope
uh because we’ve created that safe
environment at home
we know when to jump in and help out
but i think it’s important for us to
have that confidence that i’ve built a
solid foundation
and there will be occasions where
my son our daughter will do things that
absolutely illogical that make no sense
and that’s doomed for failure
and just have to stand back and let that
process happen because that’s how we
learn
let me just hang the group and see if i
can
push it back a little bit so hold on
give me one second
wilson standish has very much launched
into his adulthood he works in the
advertising arm of gimlet media and if
like me you’re a podcast junkie gimlet
probably is familiar he spoke to us from
his office between meetings wilson has
dyslexia but it’s not something he
shares with people right off the bat
especially at work
first he says he needs to build a
relationship
definitely yeah yeah because i don’t
want my first impression to be
dyslexic for some reason right so it’s
not like you put it at the top of your
resume as special skills no no not at
all
that said once he’s had a chance to
build up some trust he’s okay if his
dyslexia comes up organically it usually
comes before i have to do a brainstorm
with a group and write on a whiteboard
and that’s when i say it and it’s it’s
only after i feel like i’ve earned trust
to people so they’re like oh it doesn’t
matter we can trust him he’s smart he
does great work and and those are the
moments where i feel comfortable doing
it
and what do you say
you know i i kind of just say like hey
i’m really dyslexic and i just move on
and i don’t really like dive into it um
because my hope is at that point that
the work that i’ve done and i’ve
produced
it it doesn’t even matter to them the
fact that that i’m dyslexic
and it only comes up at times when
i’m writing emails and i’ll i’ll totally
miss something that you know
can sound really bad like one time i was
writing we you know i used to run an
innovation group and i was writing about
a hackathon that we were trying to have
with the company and so i wrote this
email to like 30 people and the subject
said hackathon
and everybody you know had a lot of fun
with that
and it’s those moments where you know
it’s embarrassing but you just by
getting ahead of it and owning it i’ve
found you know that it’s okay and then
knowing that i have to just work a
little harder to make sure that i
outshine those uh those moments
oh amanda hackathon
i know we all make those mistakes right
autocorrect is is our enemy at that and
we laugh
but if like wilson you’re someone with a
learning issue those moments can feel so
much bigger
do you feel like you’ve been more
forthcoming in your professional
experiences than your personal life
yeah i think so just because you know in
my personal life i don’t really have to
write in front of people um or read
aloud and those are the moments that are
kind of the most intimidating it only
really comes up now when i’m you know
driving or giving directions and i mix
up my left to my right
yeah
but yeah no i don’t really
you know i don’t really think about it
as much and i i just i guess like while
i know it’s present and i know
i have to work through it continuously
it’s something that hasn’t necessarily
like been a defining thing that i think
about all the time
ai ella can you tell us
what advice do you have for parents and
for kids who are just starting to find
their way when it comes to sharing their
learning and attention issues
i don’t know i think it’s so different
for everybody
for us it worked to talk about it a lot
and often and just put it out there
because it is what it is
you know when you talk about it you are
also teaching other people who may not
22:34
be aware
22:36
and people
22:37
may
22:38
show you their ignorant side
22:40
um and you have to
22:42
not take it to heart
22:44
i yell it’s right choosing when and who
22:46
you disclose to is different for
22:48
everyone which reminds me remember emily
22:50
that great mom who we heard from at the
22:52
beginning of this episode she was the
22:54
one who was drowning under the pile of
22:56
papers from her son’s diagnosis and she
22:59
was not sure if she wanted to tell
23:01
anyone about it right so she actually
23:03
had more to say on this
23:06
so i’ve been taking baby steps and i’ve
23:08
had some really great friends help me
23:11
um let me practice with them and saying
23:14
oh this is really helpful for him when
23:16
he gets anxious or this is a little
23:18
thing that we do to help him
23:20
in certain moments and it’s
23:23
felt empowering
23:24
and
23:25
um
23:26
made me feel less alone
23:28
and has helped him feel
23:31
like he he knows himself better because
23:34
at the end of the day this is really
23:36
about him gaining the skills and
23:38
confidence to move through the world
23:40
and i need to be there for him
23:43
thank you so much that’s it bye
23:46
[Music]
23:48
you know as another mom who’s done that
23:51
that’s a big deal like she’s not 100
23:54
comfortable she’s ready to talk about it
23:55
yet but she’s doing it for him
23:57
that that’s a big step
23:59
so amanda i just love that emily
24:02
mentions practicing with a friend which
24:04
just seems like such a solid
24:07
way of making this more comfortable for
24:09
families but i imagine that there are so
24:12
many instances in which families have to
24:15
make the call on the fly
24:17
and in some of those cases
24:19
do you maybe not disclose period
24:23
yeah i mean there are times we heard
24:25
from the dad in the beginning of the
24:27
show who says he doesn’t talk about this
24:29
and that’s totally fine they’re all of
24:31
these variations right lexi i mean
24:34
emily practices with a friend but we
24:36
don’t know who else she’s told beyond
24:38
that yet and that’s totally fine and are
24:40
there circumstances in which you still
24:43
will keep this information private for
24:45
your family
24:46
i’m not telling you that
24:48
[Laughter]
24:52
[Music]
24:55
you’ve been listening to in it a podcast
24:58
from understood for parents our website
25:00
is understood.org where you can find all
25:02
sorts of free resources for people
25:04
raising kids with learning and attention
25:05
issues
25:06
we would love to hear how your family
25:08
has tackled the disclosure minefield go
25:10
to you.org podcast to share your
25:13
thoughts and also to find free resources
25:16
that’s the letter u as in understood.org
25:20
podcast
25:21
and if you like what you heard today
25:23
please tell somebody about it it’s a way
25:25
to start talking about disclosure share
25:27
it with a friend or just a parent at
25:29
your bus stop you can also go to apple
25:31
podcasts and rate us which is a great
25:32
way to let other people know about init
25:35
you can subscribe to init on apple
25:36
podcasts follow us on spotify or keep up
25:39
with us however you listen to podcasts
25:42
between episodes you can find understood
25:44
on facebook twitter pinterest and
25:46
youtube or visit our website you that’s
25:49
letter you dot org
25:51
and come back next episode when we’ll be
25:53
talking about why math struggles can be
25:54
so much more than anxiety about messing
25:56
up your times tables init is a
25:58
production of understood for parents our
26:00
show is produced by blake eskin of noun
26:02
and verb rodeo julie subrin and julia
26:05
botero mike erico wrote our theme music
26:07
and laura kushner is our director of
26:09
editorial content
26:11
thanks for listening everyone and thanks
26:13
to those of you who sent in voicemails
26:14
and voice memos and thanks to all of you
26:17
for being in it with us
26:24
[Music]
26:40
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock