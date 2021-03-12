To My Past’s Present

You probably don’t know me,

Won’t ever know me.

I am an erased past

A love that didn’t last

And if I do exist,

I am probably

Buried in the bottom

Of the memory pool

But do listen to me,

Please, I insist.

I don’t hate you, why should I?

But I do envy you

Like I envy my sister,

When she fits better

In the dress

I had my eyes on

Don’t get me wrong

I’m happy for you

I truly am

I am happy for him too.

Do you wonder why?

Here, let me tell you.

You showered upon him, selfless love

The kind he deserved

I hope he pampers you

Like every partner should

And is one of the many reasons

For your smile too.

I know you’ll handle him well,

Cuz he becomes a baby,

Many a too times

I vividly remember

When he fell off a bicycle

And swell his head

Yes, I think you as a sister

A friend, perhaps

The world has done enough

To tear women apart

I hope you know me one day

I hope we meet too

And when we meet

I’d hug you and thank you

For taking care of the gem

In a way, I never could.

I hope you see me as a friend

And if you do

Will you do me a favor too?

Speak good words for me, in his ears

So he remembers, before lovers

We were friends too

Remind him,

Losing a lover was not bad,

As was losing a friend in him

Dear present of my past,

I hope to call you by name someday,

Shake your hand and thank you again

For bringing a smile on his face

Helping him find home

A blissful solace.

. . .

Inspired from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHUpfJaUNEs

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Ajita