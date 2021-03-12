Get Daily Email
To My Past's Present

To My Past’s Present

A letter to my ex’s wife.

You probably don’t know me,
Won’t ever know me.
I am an erased past
A love that didn’t last

And if I do exist,
I am probably
Buried in the bottom
Of the memory pool
But do listen to me,
Please, I insist.

I don’t hate you, why should I?
But I do envy you
Like I envy my sister,
When she fits better
In the dress
I had my eyes on

Don’t get me wrong
I’m happy for you
I truly am
I am happy for him too.
Do you wonder why?
Here, let me tell you.

You showered upon him, selfless love
The kind he deserved
I hope he pampers you
Like every partner should
And is one of the many reasons
For your smile too.

I know you’ll handle him well,
Cuz he becomes a baby,
Many a too times
I vividly remember
When he fell off a bicycle
And swell his head

Yes, I think you as a sister
A friend, perhaps
The world has done enough
To tear women apart
I hope you know me one day
I hope we meet too

And when we meet
I’d hug you and thank you
For taking care of the gem
In a way, I never could.
I hope you see me as a friend
And if you do
Will you do me a favor too?

Speak good words for me, in his ears
So he remembers, before lovers
We were friends too
Remind him,
Losing a lover was not bad,
As was losing a friend in him

Dear present of my past,
I hope to call you by name someday,
Shake your hand and thank you again
For bringing a smile on his face
Helping him find home
A blissful solace.

Inspired from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHUpfJaUNEs

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Ajita

 

About Ajita Mahajan

A traveling enthusiast, a keen storyteller​, a food lover and a self-learned painter. Find out more at penning-silly-thoughts.com

