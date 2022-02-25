Tolerance Is…

Several teenagers and a psychologist talk about the importance of tolerance in our increasingly diverse world. The video encourages viewers to reject racism. Gender bias and seemingly harmless locker room jokes. The teens and the psychologist also talk about cyber bullying and hateful on line comments. Program talks about accepting peoples differences.

I know that not everybody is gonna like

everybody and you don’t have to do best

friends with everybody but everybody

deserves to be diversity is all around

us everybody is different in all sorts

of different ways but it’s about being

open to diversity I don’t know it was

something referring to me being

something like an Oreo and he kind of

just went off on it and I never met this

kid before it kind of made me feel bad

and it also kind of made me angry cuz

I’m like dude what did I do to you I’ve

been I’ve never done anything I’ve never

seen you before why would you say

something like that and any word that’s

used negatively so frequently and then

it’s used to describe someone else can

really only have like me telling them

that they’re inferior we live in a

diverse world made up of countless

different races cultures religions and

backgrounds making tolerance an

important everyday issue you can build

tolerance by appreciating your own and

others cultural values objecting to

ethnic racist and sexist jokes

refraining from judging others

especially for things they have no

control over and staying away from

labeling in stereotypes

This post was previously published on YouTube.

