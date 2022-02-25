Tolerance Is…
Several teenagers and a psychologist talk about the importance of tolerance in our increasingly diverse world. The video encourages viewers to reject racism. Gender bias and seemingly harmless locker room jokes. The teens and the psychologist also talk about cyber bullying and hateful on line comments. Program talks about accepting peoples differences.
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
00:00
I know that not everybody is gonna like
00:07
everybody and you don’t have to do best
00:09
friends with everybody but everybody
00:11
deserves to be diversity is all around
00:15
us everybody is different in all sorts
00:19
of different ways but it’s about being
00:21
open to diversity I don’t know it was
00:24
something referring to me being
00:25
something like an Oreo and he kind of
00:27
just went off on it and I never met this
00:29
kid before it kind of made me feel bad
00:31
and it also kind of made me angry cuz
00:32
I’m like dude what did I do to you I’ve
00:34
been I’ve never done anything I’ve never
00:36
seen you before why would you say
00:37
something like that and any word that’s
00:39
used negatively so frequently and then
00:41
it’s used to describe someone else can
00:43
really only have like me telling them
00:46
that they’re inferior we live in a
00:48
diverse world made up of countless
00:50
different races cultures religions and
00:52
backgrounds making tolerance an
00:54
important everyday issue you can build
00:57
tolerance by appreciating your own and
01:00
others cultural values objecting to
01:02
ethnic racist and sexist jokes
01:04
refraining from judging others
01:06
especially for things they have no
01:08
control over and staying away from
01:10
labeling in stereotypes
This post was previously published on YouTube.
