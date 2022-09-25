Top 35 Reasons Why Women Cheat

I’m the perfect person to tell you why women cheat.

Why?

Cause I do! And I’m not unique. I just write about my experiences online. I’m part of an ever-growing contingent of women who stray.

Here it goes:

She needs to prove to herself that she’s still sexy. She hasn’t lost “it” — that ability to sway men. This relates to #2. She got encouragement from her ladies. “Go for it, girl! Ya still hot as fuck!” See below. She is on a girl’s trip. Miami, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles. But the gold standard is Vegas, baby. Any foreign country. “The accent!” She can’t resist that hot hunk of meat eyeing her MILF bod so hard. “You know older women turn me on so much.” “Anything in Vegas stays in Vegas.” No “pesky” consequences! “We’re free!” He smelled as good as he looked. Levi 501’s with the button fly. He was the perfect combination of “bad boy” she couldn’t pass up. A backwards cap with a crooked grin. She drinks too much vodka or tequila or wine. “You know I can’t control myself when I’m tipsy!” Because her husband is working all the time. “He’s never home!” she complains. “Who knows what he’s doing? I might as well get some, too!” Her hubby doesn’t give her any compliments anymore. “I do all the cleaning, cooking, childcare. No one appreciates me!” Her spouse is a jerk. “I got married too young” syndrome and “I never really lived.” Or she has terrible sex at home. “He lasts 2 minutes, and I never cum!” Or she’s in a dead bedroom. “We never have sex. Ever. My husband never notices me, ever.” Ding a ling! My reasoning! “I’m so not turned on my husband. He’s let himself go. He’s just repulsive to me, now.” Yup. I get it. “My hubby just wants to watch porn.” Her spouse pushes her for duty sex that she despises. “I know he’s cheating. Two can play that game! I’ll show him!” She’s fucking miserable but stuck. She might as well get her happiness from somewhere and keep her family intact. “This is better than divorce.” Also, me to a T. She wants to explore her sexuality. See below. “He’s too vanilla for me.” She is bisexual. Or maybe a full-on lesbian. She isn’t denying her “real” identity any longer. He could make her laugh (never underestimate the power of joy and humor when you are in an unhappy marriage). Her ex, boss, child’s sports coach, or recently divorced co-worker is too tempting to pass up. She’s bored. She’s been faithful for far too long. He was packing. She deserves it. She’s too pretty to “waste” all her “good” years left with one guy. BECAUSE SHE CAN.

Why does she cheat?

Why not?

Guys, why don’t you print this list and tack it up on the fridge before you take out another beer. Remember, it’s easy to list why it’s more and more prevalent for women to cheat. It’s usually a combination of self-empowerment and experimentation.

Ladies want a partner that fulfills their needs.

Women are quickly closing the cheating gap.

This post was previously published on The Scarlett Letter.

