Top Ten Movie Haiku

1. Titanic

At a certain point

You start to understand the

Iceberg’s point of view.

2. The Long, Hot Summer

It was long and hot,

That summer. And the comma

Made it much longer.

3. The Wizard of Oz

White girl in strange land

Kills two women of color

(Green) and then goes home.

4. Stagecoach

Too many people

In close quarters. The desert.

Pre-deodorant.

5. The Poseidon Adventure

A Christmas cruise on

Which almost everybody

Dies. What’s not to love?

6. Gone With the Wind

Scarlett loses Rhett.

But we all know he could have

Done a lot better.

7. The Godfather

America’s First

Family of Organized

Crime? Clue: Not the Trumps.

8. The Sound of Music

How do you solve a

Problem like Maria? She’s

A moonbeam. Give up.

9. Citizen Kane

One-hundred-nineteen

Minutes to figure out that

Rosebud was his sled.

10. Jaws

Ibsen’s Enemy

Of the People with a shark

Instead of microbes.

—

BUY

The Power of the Perfect Pick-Up Line: Jane Austen Makes Her Move

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Emily Dickinson once famously remarked that if she felt as though the top of her head were taken off, she knew she was reading poetry. And who among us did not read “It is a truth universally acknowledged, …” and feel our heads explode?

Pride and Prejudice’s opening sentence is also the perfect pick-up line. The narrator zeroes in on her reader and introduces herself with what has become one of English literature’s most quoted opening sentences.

Austen continues to flirt with her reader in the first sentences of each of the book’s 61 chapters. So, how better to acknowledge the power of her collective one-line poetry than by translating Pride and Prejudice’s opening-sentence poems into contemporary twists on the classic Japanese 17-syllable haiku?

And here you have it: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haiku (1,037 Syllables!).

It is my hope that readers will find themselves smiling knowingly from time to time as they travel in this redesigned Japanese vehicle across Austen’s familiar English landscape — and that they will forgive my star-struck attempt at this love-letter-poem to the extraordinary woman who still speaks to us in ways that can blast off the top of our heads.

—

Previously Published on OTV Magazine

—

Shutterstock