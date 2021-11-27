Top Ten Movie Haiku
1. Titanic
At a certain point
You start to understand the
Iceberg’s point of view.
2. The Long, Hot Summer
It was long and hot,
That summer. And the comma
Made it much longer.
3. The Wizard of Oz
White girl in strange land
Kills two women of color
(Green) and then goes home.
4. Stagecoach
Too many people
In close quarters. The desert.
Pre-deodorant.
5. The Poseidon Adventure
A Christmas cruise on
Which almost everybody
Dies. What’s not to love?
6. Gone With the Wind
Scarlett loses Rhett.
But we all know he could have
Done a lot better.
7. The Godfather
America’s First
Family of Organized
Crime? Clue: Not the Trumps.
8. The Sound of Music
How do you solve a
Problem like Maria? She’s
A moonbeam. Give up.
9. Citizen Kane
One-hundred-nineteen
Minutes to figure out that
Rosebud was his sled.
10. Jaws
Ibsen’s Enemy
Of the People with a shark
Instead of microbes.
—
Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haiku (1,037 Syllables!)
The Power of the Perfect Pick-Up Line: Jane Austen Makes Her Move
Emily Dickinson once famously remarked that if she felt as though the top of her head were taken off, she knew she was reading poetry. And who among us did not read “It is a truth universally acknowledged, …” and feel our heads explode?
Pride and Prejudice’s opening sentence is also the perfect pick-up line. The narrator zeroes in on her reader and introduces herself with what has become one of English literature’s most quoted opening sentences.
Austen continues to flirt with her reader in the first sentences of each of the book’s 61 chapters. So, how better to acknowledge the power of her collective one-line poetry than by translating Pride and Prejudice’s opening-sentence poems into contemporary twists on the classic Japanese 17-syllable haiku?
And here you have it: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haiku (1,037 Syllables!).
It is my hope that readers will find themselves smiling knowingly from time to time as they travel in this redesigned Japanese vehicle across Austen’s familiar English landscape — and that they will forgive my star-struck attempt at this love-letter-poem to the extraordinary woman who still speaks to us in ways that can blast off the top of our heads.
—
