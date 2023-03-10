Training Your Brain to Succeed

Last week, we covered the first step in Napoleon Hill’s four parts to persistence as outlined in his book, Think and Grow Rich. As a refresher, number one is: Having a definite purpose backed by a burning desire for its fulfillment.

I encouraged you to daydream and imagine a huge, seemingly-impossible-to-achieve C goal. I wanted you to write that goal down, along with all the details about what your life would be like once you have achieved that goal. After that, I wanted you to create a goal card that encapsulated your goal in a couple of sentences. Each day, you should be spending time reading your goal to yourself, thinking about it, speaking it aloud, and imagining that it is already here. If you haven’t already done so, I encourage you to go to RatRaceReboot.com and download the Quantum Leap handbook because we’ll be using that for this exercise as well.

Once you have the goal, it’s time to start putting the next pieces together. The second step in Hill’s keys to persistence is about turning that goal into a theory. You’ve spent the time imagining, you’ve landed on your goal and created your goal statement, and you’re making it a part of your daily life. That means you’re repeating it to yourself, you’re writing it down, you’re saying it in the car while you’re driving, you’re making a song out of it, you’re reading it on your goal card—every single day. The trick is to stay in harmony with this goal, which is found in Hill’s second key: Have a definite plan expressed in continuous action.

That action starts with brainstorming. Carve out fifteen to twenty minutes each morning. Sit down with a notebook and pen. Get quiet, close your eyes, and visualize your goal in the end state. You want to open yourself up to different ideas and flashes of inspiration, and you start by living in the goal in your mind.

Now make two columns on the notebook paper. On the left side, write Why I Can’t, and on the right side, write How I Can. Then I want you to draw a big X across the left side under Why I Can’t. We aren’t going to be thinking about the can’ts right now. You’re not going to need that column because you’re training your brain to find solutions.

Set a timer for just five minutes, no longer. Then write down your goal at the top of the page, and brainstorm different ways that you can reach that goal. Nothing is too crazy or off-limits. Write down anything that comes to mind. Don’t second guess it, don’t dwell on the how. Just write down the ideas that come to mind.

Do this every morning for a week. By the end of that week, you might have a thousand ideas on how you can reach that goal. Some of them will be ridiculous or funny, and that’s okay. You’re trying to train your mind to look for solutions, so you don’t want to throw up any mental walls. Pick one or two of the items on the list that are viable options. By picking just a couple at a time, you don’t get overwhelmed and you can better focus your attention and efforts.

Write down these two paths, and write down details about what that path would look like (you can do all this in the Quantum Leap handbook). What are some of the To Dos that you will have on that path? Do you need specialized knowledge? Do you need to hire someone like a website designer or a copywriter?

This is part four of Hill’s components of persistence: Having a friendly alliance with one or more persons who will encourage you to follow through in both plan and purpose. You can start to build a mastermind around you, surrounding yourself with people who have that specialized knowledge you need. Now take it a step further and write down the names of some people that you may already know who have that specialized knowledge.

As you do this, you are creating the scaffolding, if you will, of this plan to achieve your C goal. Below the list of people, write down the action steps you already know that you would need to take. The Quantum Leap handbook has a calendar and planner, so use those pages to plot some of these things out and create a timeline for these action steps.

Every single day this week, I want you to create a running least of at least six things that you could be doing that would be manifesting toward that goal. You don’t have to do all six every day, but take some action daily, whether that is reaching out to people or setting other parts in motion. Remember, point two of Hill’s persistence strategy is having continuous action. That is what we are creating here.

It’s also helpful to find a coach or a mentor who can help guide you through this process. This is all simple in concept, but when your old paradigms and beliefs start chiming in, you can get derailed. That’s when it’s helpful to have a mastermind group or a coach who can help you overcome your blind spots and stay on track.

If you want to work with me, I encourage you to go to RatRaceReboot.com and schedule a fifteen-minute consultation with me. I’m here to help point you in the right direction. A great mentor or coach can really help you speed up the process. I’ve mentioned in previous blogs how helpful my mentor, Bob Proctor, was in getting me on the correct path. Because I had someone who saw me, my problems, and my challenges from a different perspective, he was able to give me the tools I needed to start skyrocketing with my results.

That’s why I created this Quantum Leap handbook and why I encourage you to book a consultation with me. I want to do the same for you, so that you can start to see your impossible goals become possible!