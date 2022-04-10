Trans Talks: Love, Sex & Intimacy [Video]

During this Trans Talks installment, we talked about the experiences of dating, sex, violence and being in relationship while being a person of trans experience.

hi folks come on in the room come on in the room welcome to the human rights campaign

hi hi hi hi hi hi i’m tory cooper

and we have two amazing couples joining us today so

stick around they’re going to be joining in just a second and you all are in for a treat today hello ultra dot bellum

hi carlos alfredo hi basic method i love that hey luna

anise chloe greetings mexico

hello hello hello hello hello i love this

i love this yes keep it coming okay let me see how do i add folks because you

all don’t want to miss this all right yeah we’ve got some amazing conversation

uh coming to you in just a few minutes hey atlanta lioness why don’t you join

us on camera

hi ssn frank hi hey hello

hello hello can you see us both oh yes i can i can’t

i don’t think folks know how much of a treat it is to get a double dose of the turnips today

yes hello from the barbarians pleasure to see you

awesome let’s see we’re waiting on two more folks

um and then we’re gonna get right to it hello essentially tim hello to you as well

you see all the wonderful focus are saying already about you oh hey everyone i love all the love how

y’all doing how y’all doing i’m happy to be here today girl when i tell you i have been i have been going through the worst case

of laryngitis ever but i’m back in the game we love it yes yeah it’s getting better

every day yeah awesome we’re always excited to see you beautiful

oh vibes virtual hugs yes yes to you oh

this is amazing it is amazing come on in the room please i i always see people say like and share

so like and share because this is you all are in for a

treat but a great conversation today hi american prince

kaylee sweeney pleasure to see you

excuse me i’m sorry girl hey gay narrator i’m the trans narrator nice to meet you

all right well while we’re waiting for our other two guests why don’t you come in and why don’t you both tell folks who

you are what you do and where you do it sure well i will go ahead and start i am

the lioness samaya turner on the ones and twos giving all of y’all the blues this afternoon

i hail from columbia south carolina but i live here in atlanta georgia i am an advocate a thought leader and the

executive director of tilt which says for trans individuals living their truth incorporated i also am privileged to be

able to be a host of two podcasts one called the lion that still lives conversations with the black trans

goddess and the other sassy southern sisters podcast celebrating celebrating

culture within a cosmopolitan community and that is with my good girlfriend toya washington who i think is watching today

so hey hey hey everyone hey hey hey speaking of which we’re gonna have toya on one of these things

too trans talks so welcome so tiana tell us a little who you are what you do and

where you do it uh i’m tierra turner i’m uh originally from orlando florida or

actually a small little town called eatonville florida um i’m 45 years old

um i’m the husband of samaya we’ve been together uh

12 years 12 years 12 years in august married for eight years in august

and um i’m i’m in the sciences

as as far as profession um and my hobbies

include uh sci-fi um and playing with my dog carolina

thank you and yes don’t tell folks where you worked here do not tell them what you were right because you you and i

both know yeah all right so while we’re waiting for our other two guests let’s get it started

let’s talk a little bit about your love story because today what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna have a trans talk that’s

different than a lot of others certainly we’re going to talk about transamorous relationships but we also going to talk

about your love how you all came to be and what other folks i’m a black trans woman

child and dating is not easy it is not easy no so tell us a little bit about

your story no i’ll let you start i always start i

wonder what you have to say uh well i would say uh our story began back when

uh we first um i would say we didn’t actually meet but

we encountered each other on the campus uh on a college campus uh she was an undergrad i was uh working on

a graduate degree and you know we had eyes for each other so

to speak but um our situations were not aligned

for us to get together like that um so

through what was it through friends it was through friendship but no so

we was let me tell you several people attempted to hook us up over the years and we never actually connected i had a

co-worker that was trying to hook me up with him randomly a co-worker that i knew from dc um i had a

um another friend of mine that was randomly just trying to suggest it and so it was like you should meet this guy

wrestling i should meet this guy now i didn’t know it was the same guy that i had met on campus all those years previously fast forward

um i even stood him up on a date once i did we were supposed to go on a date

and it was a blind date and we were supposed to go and he said he was going to cook me spaghetti dinner at his house

she missed out i felt like that spaghetti was going to

lead to some other some other meatballs yeah he was gonna give me the noodle all right yeah yeah he was trying to give me

some noodles girl she likes my meatballs too so i don’t know what the problem is

so anyway we ended up um we ended up having this having this um what we

called a friend date i’ve i stood them up for the one time for spaghetti but we met up labor day weekend 2010 2010

labor day weekend 2010 he hit me up girl i didn’t have nothing else to do and you know that’s the weekend where

the girls turned up so i was like well i’m not going to end this weekend without my turn up and this if this nice gentleman wants to

take me somewhere i’m going to let him and so we went and he took me to a park a state park

and and she thought i was gonna take her to you know uh piedmont right no no no no

no so he said so mind you i mean i’m in midtown he hits me up from the midtown

area saying we’re going to go to the

come on he park me to this national park and we go in the woods in the middle of nowhere and i’m thinking oh girl he’s

gonna get you this is it he’s gonna get you and but it ended up being a good

conversation a good time and from there we had a we went to go have wings and then from there we went to the movies

two weeks later we moved in and we’ve been together ever since

that’s so sweet that’s so sweet he didn’t kill you you did not kill me but girl i don’t advise no girl to go with a

man they don’t know in the woods but it worked out for me it worked out it worked out

i would advise guys to think about the safety of the the woman they’re dating

you know and uh because he said if he could go back again he wouldn’t do that again yeah because i didn’t realize i didn’t even think about how creepy that

would be to just take this woman outside the confines of the city and everybody she knows and i just thought i was you

know doing something different so that brings up an interesting conversation thank you both for sharing

that too what i heard you both say is that you thought of your first date even though

it was a friend date you thought of it differently one of you thought about protection and one of you didn’t in part

because of maybe experience stuff that you had already heard about um

also i know sebastian is trying to join uh so sebastian request and i can add

you then and the same thing for your wife hopefully you can hear me

um so yeah so it’s interesting because we hear things differently men and women we hear things differently definitely

trans and sisters hear things differently for certain

so tell us a little bit more about how you knew that the other person was the one

so i’m not gonna lie to you that story sounded cute like we knew and it was just a neat type in a bow but i

didn’t know um i’m gonna be honest and say that when we first moved in together that first

two weeks it wasn’t like that was the plan well the the plan was um like a lot of trans women i was in slightly

unstable housing at the moment and my plan was my apartment was supposed to be

ready and they had given away the apartment that i had put down the down payment on it was they were renovating a

complex it was a whole thing but i had to wait for the renovated unit to be ready and so i moved in with him under the

guise of well i’ma just stay here temporarily i know i don’t know you but i don’t really know too many people

and i must stay with you until i you know until i can get into this

apartment and then you know after you know after the time for the apartment came he didn’t want to leave and i

didn’t either but i think it was one of those situations i i when we approached it i took it one

day at a time i i knew that i was not in the in a position to just healthily make a

decision to be in a relationship and very early on we didn’t start in like this you’re my boyfriend type of

situation we very much allowed ourselves to be friends first and even though we

were living together we were we even refrained from intimacy for quite a while in the beginning just because i me

personally didn’t want to feel like i’m in your house and i have to have sex to be here does that make sense like that

was important for me girl you good because i i’ve seen you no offense i’ve

seen your husband these bones would have been jumped no spaghetti and the meatballs and tierra i have seen your

wife the bones would have been challenged but you know i didn’t let her go so you know how that goes right he

was willing to wait and i was willing and i i respected that and here’s the reality the reality of it is i’m not a

girl that used well ordinarily i was not a girl that would make people wait but in this moment i wanted to try

something different because i really liked him because it was so many almost before we started dating i really wanted

this to be a valuable thing and i didn’t want to just have sex i mean don’t get me wrong it’s not like we didn’t enjoy

each other’s company but we didn’t actually have sex until i was sure that it was like okay

it’s not because i’m just doing it awesome and thank you because you know we so all right so far hey hey family

um we’re gonna have you two introduced because we don’t want folks to just think they can just jump on here

but we’re gonna have you introduce yourself but we sent text messages to each other before this about sex and how

we’re gonna approach the subject of sex so thank you for bringing it into the conversation we’re gonna talk a little

bit about sex in a way that is appropriate and doesn’t diminish who you

all are as individuals and also doesn’t get too deep into your business is that right you trust your girl yeah cause

it’s trans people people feel that it’s their job to ask us about sex and our sex and how we have sex and with whom we

have sex so we’re gonna address some of that a little later but first we have another couple here please introduce

yourselves beautiful people sure i’ll let my queen go first hi everybody uh my name is brandi

hennington smith um i’m amazing i’m beautiful

i’m creative and i love sebastian well thank you

i am um sebastian smith pronounced he hear me king i am here i go into the work mode um my day job is national i’m

sorry organizing director at the national center for transgender equality this is my life

[Music]

this is my wife of going on six years now we have been together for almost 13 12 or 13 now yeah so this is my my life

partner here we’re happy to be sharing space with you all today absolutely awesome we’re so excited to have you all

and apparently 2009 and 2010 was a good year for trans folks in relationships

yes yes gracious yeah i was in one day

all right so um we we talked to uh tiare and somalia a little bit about how they

met and how they got together and how their relationship started and and what made them know that the other was the

one will you all share a little bit about that with the folks also absolutely sure i’ll start um

ability to have relationships within the broader lgbt community so we participate

in many other avenues events and in projects both of us are really um

we’re really head deep into the pageantry world you know it’s a pantry world both of us have amassed many

titles between the two of us yes yes yes so uh we we crossed each other’s path in

that way we actually um won a pageant together even though the pageants were held on two separate nights i was um

crowned her king and she was crowned my queen we were thrust into each other’s lives that way you know we became very

good friends both of us were in on relationships of our own um and you know we did we navigated friendship for the

most part of that you know and then for years navigated friendship very good friendship and then it happened where

both of us you know got up out of those relationships and started talking more personally and more one-on-one about our

goals and what life is like for each of us and you know from there grew a romantic attraction you know how when

it’s somebody that’s that’s consistently a part of your life being a friend you know you you tend to you know start to

have different feelings for that person especially when they start to show up for you doing some of the most difficult times

in your life you know that you didn’t you didn’t ask for them to show up in that way and this amazing person did

just that just that showed up for me in a way no one else had showed up for me and i

just did not want to lose that friendship with that relationship so that’s brought us to where we are today

you know and um so i would definitely um attribute our a lot of our relation to

beginning our relationship to to just our roles in community and just us being in community and doing pageantry which

is something that we still really really love so you know you have something to add uh y’all remember this the line from

deliverance from eva where again union says and then we burned a hole in the sheet

so y’all i’m silly yeah he is so professional god bless the soul i’m silly but yeah all of that is true that

also we were madness once we addressed that you know you might actually be a

cool individual to hang out with this fanta girl i couldn’t wait uh

we couldn’t wait and we had a great time but i’m i’m so glad we were just about

to be 30 ish i think and we both had that conversation like look i’m about to be 30 about to be 30 you playing games

or not um because i don’t i don’t have time i got things to do i got a mortgage to pay

and i feel excited a little work you know i ain’t got time and so we were just very clear about

when we were just dating about when we were just having sex about when we were more than that about

whether or not we were interested in have it was just very clear and open communication and that is what did it

for me being able to just be myself and be honest about whatever we needed from

each other um yeah he stole my heart and my beginnings so there you go

[Music] i’d love to hear it and i heard both of you talk about communication

in different ways and how that was really certainly there was attraction but both

of you identified that you started your relationship off with lots of communication you talk to each other and

other people talk to you about your partners and i think that’s really important too because communication

takes you a long way and it gets you through those a lot of those rough times so speaking of communication so i figure

it’s good to get to this down so we can leave folks on on a high note but i do

want to talk a little bit about interpersonal violence and we know that at the human rights

campaign for the last two years we’ve reported record numbers of of trans and

non-binary folks deaths um and all of us that work in this field that work in

this industry that do advocacy work we know that the numbers are probably much much higher than we are aware of

quite often in most cases trans people are killed by cis people

and they’re killed by people that they had some kind of relationship sometimes it’s relationships that were like yours

but they were in relationship husband and wife boyfriend and girlfriend boyfriend boyfriend girlfriend and

girlfriend sometimes there were folks who were just looking at or knew each other on social media but they knew each

other somehow so what can we offer um to folks who are in relationships so that they feel safe

what words of encouragement that you give to folks um who may be faith dealing with some type of interpersonal

violence one i think for me um

two in identifying what is violence like what is violence

what’s abuse what’s trauma related what’s triggering and unpack all of

those things right so if you misgender me in a relationship that’s abuse

that’s violence if you purposely misgender me in the heat of an argument

you’re really telling me what you think you’re really telling me how you feel and that you do not understand right so

that is also a form of abuse and we have to affirm our our community folks and

our trans folks to recognize that to recognize those red flags to recognize

those triggers in the beginning and also like i’ve learned to i’m from the south you know i’m from country it’ll come out

in a minute i will also learn that you get a firm at home right so a lot of our

trans people don’t have folks to affirm them it’s us as community members to affirm other trans members that said you

are amazing and anybody that does not want to share space with you does not deserve to be in your space anyway we do

not have to compromise we do not have to dummy ourselves down or hold ourselves

back brandon tierra are amazing amazing examples of people who will love

us in our authenticity and i think it’s it’s really important for those of us that are trans that have that privilege

or have that proof to have partners like that talk to other folks and remind them that you too

deserve that you deserve that you don’t have to put up with crap

just so you can have love you know so we have to really continue to affirm folks in that you know and that’s my message

to folks too is that you deserve love you don’t deserve someone to beat up on you you don’t you don’t just

because of who you are if i can’t thank you i think patient diamond oh i want to speak from my perspective

as the partner uh somebody who i consider myself to be an ally um and a

partner of a trans person uh i was just having this conversation on a call at my job we were on a zoom

and they were asking about you know getting out of your comfort zone what does that require and everybody had all these corporate

answers that sounded really great right but i brought up sebastian and i said

you know there are things in life that i if you ask me i would never do but if i want him i’ll do it

and i had to ask why is that and it’s because this is my i’m about to cry i’m sorry this is my safe place

and so we went on our honeymoon and he’s gearing me up to go horseback riding the ocean now i can’t swim a lit okay i

start crying in three feet of water and i’m five feet tall okay but i got on that horse and i rolled my butt in the

ocean because i knew that i had to advocate i knew that and to me he was gonna say hold up

everybody stop we got to find my wife something is wrong and i think that that’s so important because

when you create a safe space for the person you love they can be who they are

right and they don’t have to worry about being hurt and cut and abused and and

violence against them then they can focus on all the other things god put them on this earth to do

right and so i’m so grateful that my husband can say that he feels loved

right and that he can uh navigate this world doing it what it is that he needs

to do because he knows he can come home to safety he knows he can come home to love and appreciation and there and that

looks different to some sometimes that that looks like me telling him you know you don’t got to go if you don’t want to

sometimes that means i i just said that then said you know you don’t gotta go you know you don’t have to say that you

know you don’t have to show up because self-care is just as important if not more important

my favorite line from story is an empty jug don’t give no water i say that all the time and i always say and tori said

okay so i just i’m so grateful that i can hear him say that that means i’m doing my job

you know loving him in a place that he doesn’t have that’s one thing he’s never gonna have to worry about is

if if uh he’s moving forward because i got his back hey man

no so what i heard from that i took i gleaned a lot of stuff from that thank

you both for sharing that but i also heard um an emphasis on safety and how it’s

important for both people because you didn’t say as the cis person in your relationship brandy you didn’t say i had

to create a safe environment for him you said he made it safe from me right

that was amazing and i also heard that love is at the center of all of that

yeah you know yeah so that was really powerful thank you both for that somalia

most of the trans folks that we report on they have lives that are similar

certainly to me and to you tell us a little bit about you two as a

couple tell us what it’s like to continually hear and have to talk about

your executive director of tilt to have to talk about these stories and what it means for you as a black

woman of trans experience to have to continue to tell these stories

so it’s so interesting that we’re having this conversation and i overstand and i can affirm a lot of the same things that

um that they were sharing about each other um i i i also as a i also i’m glad

that you asked me the question the way you did because i feel like there’s an additional piece in here

for us holding space for like you said violence that is not just

physical but also the violence of having someone tell you that you are

responsible for how other people see you that you are responsible for how

everyone’s going to see them that you are responsible for the learning curve that they are going to

have to go through to be with you i believe that we um a lot of times

people will say they want to date trans people but they are not informed in the real reality of what it is to

date someone that is living a life that may not look traditional in a lot of

ways you know um you know a lot of people don’t begin their transness with you know um you know you know no loose

ends you know they come with baggages they come with families that they they come with children that come with all

these other factors that i feel like or i think that you should know but

one thing i wish somebody would have told me is that abuse is not just physical so then i was in a lot of

relationships was i was made to feel inadequate because i have to be responsible for how your

cousin gonna feel i have to be responsible for how you are going to make me

how my possibility i have to be concerned about how i’m going to integrate into your workplace and

whether or not you’re out with your work work people and a lot of those barriers kept me in toxic relationships for far

longer than they needed to be because i was with somebody that wasn’t fully comfortable with the reality that

they may not be able to neatly check off a heterosexual box and i feel like

because we deal with that all the time we forget that our partners are supposed to be our safe space which is why i love

that y’all talked about that because i am happy to be able to say that when i

come home i don’t have to worry about dealing with somebody that is shaking at all

about the world by what his mama thinks about what anybody and i’ve me and he’s

shown over the years that it’s me and him against the world come hella high water 10 toes down to the wheels fall

off you know and that to me means more than uh i feel like a lot of the big

grand gestures and a lot of the things that i went through in some relationships that were with men that

were more flashy but who offered me nothing absolutely nothing by the way of spiritual and mental stability and i

feel like when we talk about trans women and we talk about the violence and the increases in violence part of that is

due to we have been fed so many toxins of that about about ourselves that we begin to eat it and feed it and believe

it and then in our partners we allow that to lack of a better phrase

we allow this um kind of i don’t want to curse on here but we

allow this kind of um timid spirit um

in our lives because we think we’re accommodating some man but to be honest what i’m grateful it was is that i found

a man that lets me know that those that mind don’t matter and those that matter don’t mind

that’s good that’s good and may i also add there is a difference between

compromising and giving in

there’s a difference between compromising and what was the word did you just use that with with the c

accommodating that’s thoughts within the comments the two seasons um and there’s a difference in that because one is

where you’re both working together towards an end goal which is what you two are doing

you four are doing you two couples are doing and then there’s another whereas the trans person we are expected to give

up so much of we’re expected to give up our as history people you’re expecting to

give up your whatever the view that people have of you simply

because of who it is that you’re in relationship with right and and i want a whole space for

the for partners too you don’t have to call me out of my name or misgender me to make me feel insecure in my gender

because of your insecurity and who you are that’s all i want to say that’s good that’s good and i love that

i love that i love that thank you all so much for that all right i think it’s important to note that

doesn’t mean that there’s an expectation of perfection right we’re human beings we’re gonna

mess it up there are some things that i’ve said that now i look back i’m like oh god you should have broke up with me

when i said that you know like what was i thinking it’s not to say that

the bar is so high that that it’s unattainable but that

you should there the expectation should be are we like you said are we working towards this together what’s the goal and that’s why the

communication portion of it is so important because if we can both communicate what the goal is then you

can identify that this is not characteristic you know this statement or this one be one-off behavior isn’t

necessarily characteristic of what you know is in my heart and then you can have a conversation with me about

you know when you said that i felt this you know and we can have that conversation and we can talk about it

and you can give me the opportunity to to learn and grow but specifically regarding violence

we’re talking about the the intentional misgendering or that the intentional not

not allowing your partner or spouse to take up space the way they show up in the world right so when sebastian first

started transitioning he didn’t i mean he was sexy don’t get me wrong but he presented as a stud what we

understand to be a stud in atlanta if you don’t know add somebody so you know he didn’t have all of this sexy

beard and musta you know that’s not what he presented at the time and so there was a transition

physical transition that took place like you said that impacted how my family

received him how the people i know at work received him and so there’s a

certain level of addressing i will do but not an explanation right because it’s not your business

so i i just think that i just wanted to to touch on the fact that the expectation is not perfection but being

willing to be stretched and to grow and to learn one another in the best way possible

that’s really good because some of us don’t feel empowered to say it’s not your business

this is simply who i’m with yeah you know another thing um i love to tell people

get your head get your mind get your head out of my crotch unless i invite you there yeah right

yeah now if i invite you it’s all yours yeah otherwise not your business

correct but otherwise it’s not your business thank you for that brandy thank you thank you all of the because that

was good and my old ass almost cried because i felt so deeply what it is that

you all was saying come on clc you want to say something well i’m just saying that um part of creating a safe space is

creating those safe spaces outside of just the space between

uh you and your partner also so one of the earliest things i did uh was

start introducing her to my friends and family and um

recruiting allies within my my community as far as

melding it together and and having uh them to

get used to us showing up together as a couple you know and not allowing or tolerating any kind of disrespect

you know uh using my cachet uh whatever respect they have for me

to sh to shield and and extend it to the woman i love to make sure that she

got that respect as well that’s good because if they don’t respect her they don’t respect you and

and to you brandy if they don’t respect him they don’t respect you and that goes both ways that go both ways so that was

awesome we’re actually we’re almost out of time we have maybe about seven minutes left i know because this isn’t a

full hour so the people at hrc don’t think people would stay in and stay tuned for an hour so we cut it less than

an hour but we gotta do it we

part 2 works for me i saw that um so okay so there are a lot

of young folks i’m i’m the eldest of everybody that’s on this call um and

so for folks who are young who are

wondering if this is possible because these are just two examples of relationship what relationships could

look like because relationships can look any kind of way that you want to we want people

like zaya wade to look at love in this case black love and see it for herself

in the future we want folks um like uh

we want all kinds of folks to be able to look at these and see that it’s possible

right so how about you two as couples perhaps as individuals however you want

to do it give the folks something that they can look forward to and if you all have dated trans people

before your current partner or in that net for view because it could be that

somalia has dated a trans person a sebastian has dated a trans person i would be interested to hear if either of

you has dated somebody trans before because that in itself

brings up a different set of issues sometimes it means that you have to readjust how you think about manhood or womanhood

and then give a positive word to somebody else

you wanna go first we’ll go first um so i personally have not dated a trans person before i think we are super a

beautiful amazing and i would you know if brandy decides um but

i think that we both just being honest i think we have both learned that sexuality is on the spectrum and that we

both look at it on the spectrum as well and that we all tend to move up and down well not all those of us who subscribe

um tend to move up and down that spectrum and we have even in my own transition i have transitioned also in

the way i view sexuality the way i view queerness the way i view just just sex in general you know i have i’ll be

honest and say that i have transitioned the way that i thought about that and have grown a lot in that area so those

type of relationships are not deal breakers for me if i was not married to the to the level of my life

you know those type of relationships would not be deal breakers for me and i would definitely because i feel like

we’re the most amazing people in the world you know so why wouldn’t i want to open myself up to be to be loved by

someone who’s like me so i have not had the amazing opportunity to date someone who is trans brandy has so you know she

could she can attest me just me yeah just me to her oh i was gonna say i

never even knew that just me yeah just me yeah yeah i would just add that absolutely

sebastian’s the only uh person of trans experience that i’ve ever dated but similar to his explanation my

understanding and view on uh gender uh sexuality all of that has expanded

drastically in the last uh 13 years and i would definitely say i’m in a place

now that god forbid this didn’t work out which you know till death do us part even a dog gotta

die okay um if this didn’t work out um

i i can definitely see me being open to dating people and that’s not necessarily

the thought process i had uh in my 20s in my early 30s um even when i

met sebastian again he presented as a stud and told me three months into us actually dating

hey this is something i’m gonna do and it wasn’t like do i have permission it was more like this is something i want

to do and i’d like for you to be alone for the ride let me know like that and i was like

i had no idea what i was saying yes to but i loved him already i was so down

with him that it i i’ve always told him you could be a elephant on the moon and

i will buy the astronaut suit if that’s what you want you know what i’m saying like i i believe in him as a person so

much that it didn’t really matter to me but i’ve grown to understand how much of it is part of who he is so yeah um i’m

definitely open to that if i didn’t have the love of my life and i think the one positive thing that

we want to leave folks with is just just recognizing that we’re deserving of love like this trans thing is just an

experience i said all the time like if you ask me the top 10 things that i am trans

probably wouldn’t even be on that list because i’m so many and we are so many amazing things outside of being trans

like we all know how freaking awesome tori is like as a person

outside of being trans like being her her i know we got you we gonna find we’re

gonna take care of that right right exactly y’all know how awesome she is how awesome all of us samaya

tierra knows but how awesome somalia is you know like we are amazing beautiful wonderful people and i want us to to

embody that for ourselves live and walk in that excellence so that’s just our positive kind of leaving behind that

we’re all worthy like all of us are amazing folks outside of our transit inside of our transness and we are not

just trans people we’re humans living a human existence you know i mean we just happen to have this other other other

path that we’re experiencing a path that we’re walking but you all deserve love and i love you i love you no one else

has told you today that you you’re loved or this week you are loved you are

um i want to say for me so i have not

dated another trans person um and that’s just purely not because

i haven’t i’ve i i i would date another trans individual it’s just i haven’t met a trans i’m

definitely a trans man um but i haven’t met a um met anyone before i met my husband so we were here now

you know so i’m locked in however um i will say that um

i do believe that a lot of even my not even just my sexuality but a lot of

even the way i felt the need to express myself as a woman very young in my transition was based on what other

people told me girls are supposed to be like and

um so then you embody all of these ideals and then i find that my experience at

least some of those of my friends that i know that are dressed you you initially take on all of it and then you figure

out what is toxic and you start putting it down and you start realizing what works for you and what doesn’t and you

try to and you realize that you don’t need me fit in boxes and so just like my identity will never neatly fit in some

cis heterobox i feel like my sexuality is that way as well and i’m very proud of that and i think that was something

that i would not have been able to say maybe even five years or a decade ago so very happy about that um

but i want to um i guess i guess i want to say um for those of you that are in relationships that are

dealing with someone that is trans i think it is important to know that you’re dealing with a a um

a being that has embraced the changes the fluxes in our personality that some people ignore

so then you’re dealing with the being that may not be willing to fall in your knee boxing but i’m talking about

particularly for men dating trans trans women or trans femmes there’s this idea that womanhood that femininity is

supposed to be soft and demure and a satisfied too with a little shoe and and

you did and i want you to know you didn’t trans women okay and we are boisterous and we have big personalities

and we come with warrior spirits because we’ve had to fight it we’ve had to argue and we’ve had to survive and those

things make us beautiful because we’re also beings of joy and laughter and light and i feel like we talk about the

the the bad things that happen to trans women and we talk about them having to fight for things but we often don’t talk

about their joy trans women are some of the most spirit-led women that i’ve ever been

around trans women are some of the most sweet and generous people that i’ve ever been around and i feel like that doesn’t

get told when we talk about dating us we always talk about the issues but we don’t talk about what is the benefit

so i just want to put that out there what are your thoughts today uh so as far as myself i guess i’m the

only panel member that has dated uh trans before i’ve been in um two

previous long-term relationships with trans women i’ve dated casually before

and i would just like to uh i mean dating

trans women are women women come in a panoply in a myriad of different forms

fashions attitudes ideals standards so

as as as has been previously stated uh the state of transit is just one facet

of one per of a person and and it’s usually not the most important part of that person

uh getting to know that person is the most important part understanding

if if you two are able to communicate if you’re able to resonate with each other as far as your

background or as far as your values that’s the most important part of the situation

um i would say um

look forward to um becoming a part of a bigger community because a lot of

in my various experiences i i see a lot of trans women uh

have uh the family they’re born to but they also strongly embrace their found family as

well and um that’s something uh coming from a cis

uh hetero uh background that people might not um

readily embrace but um it’s it it’s

it it goes deeper it go it harkens back to i would say uh

roots from our african diaspora of

and um you would i definitely look for i mean i would definitely say that you would look

forward to that uh so my has sisters from all over including tory brothers like sebastian

um mothers several aunties um

brother i mean it it goes over and um i’ve i’ve been deepened by the

experience of being able to be uh welcomed into these circles um and

um i’m just a better person for it i would say

thank you thank you and as we get into our closing um i also thought lulu wanted to know how they could be a part

of this show um and you can email me at tory.cooper hrc.org

or you can inbox the human rights campaign they know how to get in touch with me um but as we close out those

were all powerful words and i believe them all i believe them all um there are

times when i wish that people would just understand loving a trans person is just loving a person

who happens to be trans exactly oh i’m going really fast can i get by

can we give our little word um you’re supposed to do an inspirational word too for a couple yes yes i want to really

fast close out by saying to any couples on the design of my voice or any particularly for um anybody that may be

entering or thinking about entering a relationship um the world

all of the things you go through in the world that should be hard but being in a relationship should not be hard

i want to say that because i want a whole space that we sometimes as a community can put ourselves in

relationships and around people and things that are not healthy and when we talk about violence when we talk about

some of the disenfranchisement in our community i want to really really remind us that we have to protect our neck our

space and our energy and i want to just put that golden nugget out there that love real love and i am a witness of

someone 12 years in it it should not hurt it may sting sometimes but it should not hurt

it should not and love isn’t just a thing it is also something that you do it’s a

noun as well as a verb and that’s really a contract that you have to do that’s what it is

saying i’m gonna take care of you and in turn you’re gonna take care of me all right so thank you all for being

here as we close out tomorrow we certainly want to thank every single person that was a part of this uh

instagram live today on my screen i have this order i have samaya tierre brandi uh

sai sebastian um and so please as we leave please tell folks how to get in

touch with you and i want to warn people these are two tiger couples don’t go in their inbox with some mess

well um i mean they can but they’re gonna get straightened out i’m equipped to handle whatever comes

but we are gonna laugh at you don’t do it all right tell folks what you’re working on because i know we have at least one

business owner brandy um so tell folks what you’re working on and how they can get in touch with you because they might

want to book you for something oh well i’ll go ahead and go since you spoke with us um my name is samaya

turner i am the lioness on the one tattoos giving all of y’all the blues i’m based here in atlanta georgia if you

would like to reach me it’s at atl lioness and that is on on facebook you can reach me at samaya turner and you

can reach me at samaya turner at gmail yahoo.com again that is samaya turner

yahoo.com um turner and i work for her

that is that right you can reach me at tkt specs on ig um

that’s that’s good enough yeah i’ll go first okay hi again uh my name

is brandi smith you can reach me through dm on facebook um i do have a business

for uh customized tumblers tori has one of my tumblers um and

uh i do rolling trays and personalized gifts i also do invitations wedding invitations yes what does this say sorry

protect black transmission protect black trans women yes and she

can personalize it to your taste absolutely so you can reach me for business through my business website so

my website is ap graphics.com my email is ap graphics at gmail that’s a-p-g-r-a-p-h-x

gmail.com and um sebastian go ahead that’s it

i work for her no [Laughter]

no you know right um so i’m sebastian again i’m sebastian smith i am the as i mentioned earlier the organizing

director at the national center for transfer of equality you can find me at s smith

transequality.org for all of my trans folks and non-binary folks that are watching us today right now i need you

to go and visit us transsurvey.org again that’s us

transsurvey.org please to take the us trans survey today this server is going to be huge

it’s going to be ground breaking and it’s time to update the data for a trans lives for what’s happening between 2015

and now to include the pandemic there’s been so so so much we have seen so much um folks targeting our babies our trans

youth and legislation this survey is going to help us arm us with the data that we need to go and fight for our our

youth and for trans adults as well so please please please go check out us transsurvey.org

pledge to take the survey the survey will be live may 16th come on trans community y’all let’s bust this out

let’s let’s get some groundbreaking data it’s time to update the record it’s time for folks to have their voices be heard

so that’s what’s going on in my world now so thank you so much tori that’s great no thank you all i really

appreciate that and my last word before we close today because they’ve said everything that really needs to be said

but hrc pays my bills so i’m going to make sure to drop you off with a couple of nuggets we want you to check out our

website at hrc.org and please feel free to check out hrc dot im

backslash dismantling violence to take a look at the um our fatal violence report that we do

annually take a look at some of the numbers and also really to recognize folks that we have recognized as having

lost their lives trans and non-binary people to fatal violence we want to recognize them in death

and honor the lives that they lived um we also encourage you to check out hrc.org backslash resources there’s a

myriad of different resources for lgbtqia plus folks and more specifically

for this conversation for trans folks hrc.org also backslash resources

backslash understanding the transgender community is also a wealth of information for you as well thank you

all for being here we look forward to talking to you again for our next trans talk which may be this month otherwise

it’s going to be next month thank you all for joining in have an amazing day and thank you all

for sharing a little bit of love with the audience and also sharing your love with us all

take care everybody

you

