True Love Doesn’t Leave; It Waits Patiently

Patience is the one essential trait that has to be mastered by every human being to live a harmonious and meaningful life.

Over the years, I have felt that every form of love teaches us patience. How impatient a man can be, but if he gets married, the love for his wife and children teaches him to be patient.

That’s the power of love; it teaches us responsibility, sacrifice, and to focus more on giving than expecting.

I am a millennial, and I have seen the love relationships of both generations.

…

People in today’s generation are very focused on getting uninterrupted care and attention from their partner, but they never focus on their partner’s goals and growth.

I have seen people break up relationships if they don’t get uninterrupted love and attention.

Is love all about uninterrupted care and attention?

I would say it’s definitely not.

Love is an act that must empower and motivate people to become the best versions of themselves.

Love is not being intimate and talking affectionately, but giving space and support to their partners to grow professionally and personally.

But today, the youngsters are not understanding the meaning of love; all they know is to date, have small talks within small intervals of time, and finally have sex.

Literally, I don’t see any symptoms of love in these types of relationships.

…

I know one of my friends who was madly in love with her partner. This guy was a very ambitious guy who aspired to become a doctor and was working so hard for his exams.

So he told her partner that I wanted focused and uninterrupted time to concentrate on my studies so that I could achieve what I wanted and we could lead a happy life while being successful in my career.

But this girl was not patient, and all she wanted was his uninterrupted attention and care, so she dumped him, and she instantly went into a relationship with another guy.

This just gave me a weird feeling about today’s pathetic condition of relationships and people’s ideologies about love.

…

Love is the foundation of growth and it’s not conditional.

Youngsters today are focused on the romantic and pleasurable side of a relationship, but these instant pleasures never support their personal growth; they will just spoil their minds.

Instant pleasures don’t lay a good foundation for a relationship; instead, they collapse the spark of love between two people in the long run.

True love takes patience to know, support, and motivate each other.

Profound conversations are the key to a healthy foundation for a relationship, and the truth is, it takes time.

But today’s youngsters are much more focused on intimacy and never focus on knowing each other profoundly.

Love is not always intimacy and sex; it’s the long, profound talks that are essential to getting to know each other and that make two people emotionally close.

True love doesn’t expect anything; it only focuses on growth and contentment.

Patience and authenticity are the foundations of a healthy relationship.

—

***

Photo credit: Alexandra Uivarasan on Unsplash