Tu the Judoka – Postcard IX [Video]

Tu the Judoka, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

I was 20 when my aunt took her own life.

By which I mean a society had killed her.

By which I mean that waking up was just a process of feeling numb again.

And I’ve woken up in this quarter-life crisis

ever since my 23rd birthday.

Dear America,

I’ve been writing you this suicide note for the last nine years,

and I finished it in March.

But I’ve kept it in my notebook.

Maybe the effort of cutting the note from my notebook stops me every time.

Maybe the weight of handing you the note is always too much,

too heavy for hands concrete with grief.

And grief–

isn’t that the only thing keeping me opaque?

Maybe depression has already made a ghost of my body.

Maybe last goodbyes are best kept secret for those who love twice.

And me, a ghost boy in utero,

my noxious skin-deep anemia,

hold your memories past my hands as I wrap these heart-shaped photo boxes.

So, I’m saying I want to hug you one last time

before my body becomes ether.

I’m saying that the bomb counted to zero, and still it isn’t over.

I’m saying that suicide runs deep in my family’s history,

runs deep in the history of Southeast Asia,

in the depth of shotgun barrels.

But every time I stare into a double void,

I have flashbacks of my aunt and I

opening red envelopes of $50 bills turned suicide notes.

Her body still solid,

floating above the concrete as she holds me with transparent hands.

To love my aunt is to love a ghost,

to hold the past.

And to love a body is to love a memory

and know they’re not the same.

