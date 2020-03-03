By Vimeo

TURF Fever from Sub64Films on Vimeo.

A young Filipino-American escapes a troubled childhood in a rough town through TURF dancing and the brotherhood of his dance crew.

SYNOPSIS

Michael Chicago is the son of a Filipino immigrant mother and an alcoholic father. As a teenager, when his parents argued, he would find refuge in the garage, where he put on his headphones and practiced ‘turf’ dancing, a style of hip-hop dance unique to the Bay Area. Now 22, Michael has a stable job as an assembly worker at a car parts factory to support his family, but on the weekends he and his crew participate in underground turf dance battles where he dominates under the name “No Name.”

PROJECT

This film is part of the Shine On series about the unexpected side passions that people live for. Watch more episodes at ShineOnSeries.com.

CREDITS

A Sub64Films Production sub64films.com

Director, Producer – Kevin Gordon

Director of Photographer – Matt Clarke

Associate Producer – Rehana Lerandeau

AC/Additional Camera – Derek Knowles

AC/Additional Camera – Kodiak Drewry

Additional Camera – Mario Furloni

AC – Mel Amano

Gaffer – Andrew Haney

Grip – Alex Herter

Sound – Thomas Christenson

Editor – Kevin Gordon

Assistant Editor – Taliesin Black

Color Finishing – Mark Sterne

Sound Mix – Mitchel Davidovitz

Original Music

KooLeo / Shlee Beats – Hellabay

Broke for Free – Luminous

The Passion HiFi – Still Shining

Agony prod by hitmakerchinx FdmNation

Thanks to TURF Inc.

Featuring:

Michael “No Name” Chicago

Also Featuring:

Esteban “TFA” Torres

Andrew “Nasty” Sanchez

Steven “SD” Hadnot

Anthony “ACE” Crawford

Armond Foster

Ranier “Lee” Lay

Brandon Curtis

Jacob “Kidd Assassin” Macaya

Johnny “Johnny5” Lopez

With support from IFP

Photo credit: Screenshot from video