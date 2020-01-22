Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Two-Sided Coin

The Two-Sided Coin

Generally people think that financial wellfare means a carefree and peaceful life. Which is true .. to some extend.

But in reality things are not so easy peasy lemon squeezy. My journey has begun a long time ago; I started more than four decades back. Serial attempts, success and even more failures led to the standard of living I can afford now.

The car of “the man who tried everything to make a fortune” can be a thorn in the eye of many, and there are probably many other who are nettled about other aspects of my lifestyle. Being wealthy is a blessing. It makes life easier and frees you up. However, as an outsider, you can never see what the backstage hides. Sleepless nights, responsibility, unrealistic expectations, over exegarated misconceptions, fake friends, and huge disappointments.

You thing being an entrepreneur is easy. But, in truth, you are responsible for the livelihood of hundreds of people. You think just because I can afford many things I am capable of anything. But, in fact, I have my own limits too. You think that I am a man of means I live life by the mouthful. Imagine it, I would never change a traditional Hungarian ‘lepcsánka’ for a fancy meal in a Michelin- starred restaurant. Besides its benefits, wealth introduced me to nastiness as well. It ruined relationships, and brought at least the same amount of disingenuous friends.

Reaching a point where you do not have to think about tomorrow is an incredible achievement but you, my friend, never forget to remark the HUMAN behind the garnish. A coin has two sides.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStock

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

