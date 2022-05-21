Get Daily Email
Unlearning Thinking

Just the idea is enough.

………………………..just the idea is enough

When we become quiet, stopping, letting go of “the next thing”, the great silent peace drifts back into its original shape and form: nothing

No-thing, nothing, is that from which we emerge. We are nothing, we become some thing temporarily, and then resume no thing awareness.

Much of our awareness is focused on thinking about the past, or the future which the past warns us to fear and avoid. Meditative awareness, being still and accepting what we perceive with our bodies might initially become feelings of anxiety and fear.

Bring your awareness to your right little finger, then your left, then both. This little exercise is a pthractice in directing awareness to the body, the form which is always here for us to experience. It takes some thought to choose the right little finger, then the left, and some intention to be aware of both. This exercise is thought-body connection wills us into less thought, just for the moment.

 

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

