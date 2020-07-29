Upward and Accomplishment

Upward

My son, as I hold you in my arms

I can’t stop my mind from considering

the issues of the day. But your

little body pulls me back; that thick

whiff of hair caught by the top

of your head, your eyes carving

the destiny of novelty onto every object.

Nevertheless, I wonder whether

these bloody thoughts will blow

a rancorous breeze through you.

And what kind of a man you’ll be—

not all white so I fear not alright.

Is it a grimace or a bullet hurtling

towards you through the dark, empty space

of America? I have waited to write

these lines until you were born, afraid

the pen would bleed you. Now you’re here,

screaming sometimes but mostly

attentive to mother’s milk; striving

with grabbing hands, face tilted upward.

Your sister is kissing you through

her bedroom wall, she presses her songs

against your forehead. We’re here forever

to mess up your plans (a true family).

Accomplishment

At the park, my daughter climbs

to the top of the slide—

her teeth bared tenaciously

with something greater than will.

Her force of a face

pushes its way through; tiny hands

grip pieces of plastic,

boots find footholds as she scales

this pretend peak. On her back

I see lines of transformation,

like national borders imposing

a vision upon a continent.

When she reaches the top

I cheer her down the slide.

She tells herself, “good job”

and I laugh at the self-congratulation.

She climbs a few more times.

Skateboarders scrape words from pavement;

a basketball bounces, bounces,

clangs a giraffe off the rim,

and bounces again; dogs prance by,

pulling slavish owners by the leash.

What lasting mark will

any of us make with our little fists

clenched? There is no violence

like inertia. The sun finds a way

to break through the leaves,

catching me with a single ray.

—

