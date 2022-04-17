Uriah vs Puzzle Part 2 [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
welcome back to another youtube short
0:01
episode of uriah versus the puzzle i
0:03
don’t know
0:04
this boy is incredibly stubborn one of
0:06
the most stubborn children i’ve ever
0:08
seen even more stuffy than me and i
0:10
am a taurus
0:12
there is really no harm to him sticking
0:14
to it my thing is the guy
0:17
just when he commits to not doing
0:19
something he doesn’t want to do it
0:20
like when i try to get teach him how to
0:22
try tie his shoe several times he cried
0:25
when i asked him to do very simple
0:27
things around the house like to make you
0:29
clean that up for me it’s not my mess
0:31
and he’ll like cry and weep
0:33
we don’t necessarily have a
0:36
behavioral issue
0:38
or like
0:39
a laziness issue what’s in jeopardy is
0:42
the culture and that’s what i’m trying
0:44
to protect right now hey this woman said
0:48
tell my writer reading books
0:49
she was like i give him a book about
0:51
puzzles
0:56
is there a book about puzzles we should
0:58
give him a book about closing
1:00
amazon
1:01
update for uriah
1:04
[Music]
1:11
[Music]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
