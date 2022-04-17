Uriah vs Puzzle Part 2 [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

welcome back to another youtube short

0:01

episode of uriah versus the puzzle i

0:03

don’t know

0:04

this boy is incredibly stubborn one of

0:06

the most stubborn children i’ve ever

0:08

seen even more stuffy than me and i

0:10

am a taurus

0:12

there is really no harm to him sticking

0:14

to it my thing is the guy

0:17

just when he commits to not doing

0:19

something he doesn’t want to do it

0:20

like when i try to get teach him how to

0:22

try tie his shoe several times he cried

0:25

when i asked him to do very simple

0:27

things around the house like to make you

0:29

clean that up for me it’s not my mess

0:31

and he’ll like cry and weep

0:33

we don’t necessarily have a

0:36

behavioral issue

0:38

or like

0:39

a laziness issue what’s in jeopardy is

0:42

the culture and that’s what i’m trying

0:44

to protect right now hey this woman said

0:48

tell my writer reading books

0:49

she was like i give him a book about

0:51

puzzles

0:56

is there a book about puzzles we should

0:58

give him a book about closing

1:00

amazon

1:01

update for uriah

1:04

[Music]

1:11

[Music]

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

