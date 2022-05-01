Uriah vs the Puzzle (Part 4) [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

[Music]

this is a uriah update okay

everyone’s asking me

did uriah do the puzzle

the reason why uriah is so prominent in

the videos and the stories because it’s

in my

face problem is though

the way he’s able to justify time

scares me it’s not that i want the kid

to do

to to watch tv or play video games this

is that i don’t want him to think of

a punishment as a challenge

here’s an example

hey man

you took my such and such i slap you in

the face man if you do that you’re going

to go to jail you might get 18 months

and your riot goes

i could do 18 months that’s my fear

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock