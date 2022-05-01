Uriah vs the Puzzle (Part 4) [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:06
[Music]
0:15
this is a uriah update okay
0:17
everyone’s asking me
0:20
did uriah do the puzzle
0:23
the reason why uriah is so prominent in
0:26
the videos and the stories because it’s
0:27
in my
0:28
face problem is though
0:31
the way he’s able to justify time
0:34
scares me it’s not that i want the kid
0:36
to do
0:37
to to watch tv or play video games this
0:40
is that i don’t want him to think of
0:43
a punishment as a challenge
0:46
here’s an example
0:47
hey man
0:49
you took my such and such i slap you in
0:51
the face man if you do that you’re going
0:52
to go to jail you might get 18 months
0:55
and your riot goes
0:57
i could do 18 months that’s my fear
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock