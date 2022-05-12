Uriah vs the Puzzle Part 7 [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
theo does not like confrontation he does
0:01
not like anyone to be upset and you want
0:02
to be angry he wants everything to go
0:04
peaceful i don’t know what happened i
0:06
think theo heard
0:08
the discipline that uriah got and just
0:10
felt bad for him theo are you serious
0:12
right now
0:14
yeah
0:22
he did all of this were you up herefat
0:24
doing that during quiet time
0:26
and then i took a nap
0:28
he started working on the puzzle
0:30
without uriah what do you say to your
0:32
brother
0:33
thank you
0:35
and then they started working on it
0:37
together
0:38
oh there was it there it is
0:41
what y’all doing
0:47
together everyone accomplishes more
0:49
that’s the acronym for team when i got
0:52
home later that day i was surprised to
0:53
find them hey guys
0:56
hey
0:58
working together
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock