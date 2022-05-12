Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Uriah vs the Puzzle Part 7 [Video]

Uriah vs the Puzzle Part 7 [Video]

"Theo does not like confrontation he does not like anyone to be upset and you want to be angry he wants everything to go peaceful"

by Leave a Comment

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
theo does not like confrontation he does
0:01
not like anyone to be upset and you want
0:02
to be angry he wants everything to go
0:04
peaceful i don’t know what happened i
0:06
think theo heard
0:08
the discipline that uriah got and just
0:10
felt bad for him theo are you serious
0:12
right now
0:14
yeah
0:22
he did all of this were you up herefat
0:24
doing that during quiet time
0:26
and then i took a nap
0:28
he started working on the puzzle
0:30
without uriah what do you say to your
0:32
brother
0:33
thank you
0:35
and then they started working on it
0:37
together
0:38
oh there was it there it is
0:41
what y’all doing
0:47
together everyone accomplishes more
0:49
that’s the acronym for team when i got
0:52
home later that day i was surprised to
0:53
find them hey guys
0:56
hey
0:58
working together

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x