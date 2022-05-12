Uriah vs the Puzzle Part 7 [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript:

0:00

theo does not like confrontation he does

0:01

not like anyone to be upset and you want

0:02

to be angry he wants everything to go

0:04

peaceful i don’t know what happened i

0:06

think theo heard

0:08

the discipline that uriah got and just

0:10

felt bad for him theo are you serious

0:12

right now

0:14

yeah

0:22

he did all of this were you up herefat

0:24

doing that during quiet time

0:26

and then i took a nap

0:28

he started working on the puzzle

0:30

without uriah what do you say to your

0:32

brother

0:33

thank you

0:35

and then they started working on it

0:37

together

0:38

oh there was it there it is

0:41

what y’all doing

0:47

together everyone accomplishes more

0:49

that’s the acronym for team when i got

0:52

home later that day i was surprised to

0:53

find them hey guys

0:56

hey

0:58

working together

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock