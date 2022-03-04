Use Conflict to Create Thriving Relationships

Many people avoid conflict and try to keep the peace. This, however, keeps things shallow and erodes trust. When you know how to handle conflict well, it becomes less scary and relationships deepen and thrive. Jayson Gaddis, author of Getting to Zero, shows us how.

Conflict is something many of us avoid. Those who don’t often engage in it ineffectively, without reaching their desired outcomes.

What is your relationship with conflict? How do you feel when it happens around you, or with you?

If you are hesitant, insecure or defensive as you navigate conflict, your relationships will be less connected and fulfilling.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest is one of our favorites: Jayson Gaddis, founder of the Relationship School and author of the new book Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High Stakes Relationships.

Having supported thousands of people with relationship foundations and navigating conflict, Jayson shows us how effectively engaging conflict is a game changer, and is key to having a relationship that lasts and thrives.

In our conversation we discussed…

The 4 relational needs and how they drive our sense of security, safety and the freedom to be ourselves

The inevitability of conflict and the necessity of learning to repair

and the necessity of learning to repair How we can act like a “scared animal” in the midst of conflict and what it takes to regain our center

The 5 most common things people fight about and how to address them

and how to address them Why leaving things unresolved after conflict is a way of betraying ourselves

Even though it’s easy to think something is wrong when we have conflict, Jayson says it is inevitable and we’d do better to spend our time focused on learning to repair than to worry about conflict happening in the first place. Hit reply to let me know your take-aways from this one. Like I said, this is a game changer!

Jayson Gaddis, relationship student & teacher and host of the Smart Couple Podcast, is on a mission to teach people the one class they didn’t get in school – “How to do Romantic Relationships.” That’s why he founded The Relationship School®.

He was emotionally constipated for years before relationship failure forced him to turn his life over to learning about relationships. Now, he’s been married to his amazing wife since 2007 (after some brutal break ups) and has two beautiful kids.

He gets you the relationship results you want, fast. He will teach you how to use conflict to create a more fulfilling and sustainable relationship. He teaches virtual relationship empowerment classes to students around the globe. When he doesn’t live and breathe this stuff with his family, he pretty much gets his ass handed to him.

Jayson teaches you that hidden within any and all relationship pains are the seeds of you getting more empowered in your life and more connected to yourself.

Even though many of his school teachers said he sucked at writing, he writes anyway. His first book for the Smart Couple’s is on amazon. He has also written for The Good Men Project, Elephant Journal, Your Tango, The Jungle Of Life, Primer Magazine, Integral Life, and Recovering Yogi.

