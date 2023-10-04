Use Less Water and We Have Less Pollution

Cutting down on wasted water

To be better people, we have to waste less.

Think of all the times when you run water: over vegetables, rinsing a razor, brushing teeth, cleaning the porch or sidewalk. Simply observe the many times you automatically have water running, and find an alternative way. When you rinse dishes, for example, you will use less water by partly filling the basin with rinse water, or simply use the dishwasher efficiently with a full load. The same is also true for your washer and dryer.

You can wash many items in a bowl, or basin, and avoid running water. Use a broom more often than a hose to clean your porch or sidewalk. You can also “dry clean” your car with an old t-shirt between washes. (This actually takes less time, and saves a drippy clean up, afterward.) Consider too, that a dry cloth usually will pick up any spills or debris as easily as a wet cloth. Keeping plant containers on a shallow dish, or tray, makes less mess and wastes less water.

It’s more than just short showers

Save money and time by conserving water.

Other little known ways to save water include displacing water in your toilet tank with a tightly sealed bottle of water and pebbles, throw nothing in the toilet except toilet tissue, fix all leaks, replace worn faucet washers, cool water in the fridge rather than running water in the sink. For warm water, an electric kettle can take less time than running hot water faucets.

Compost all food waste and never mess with a stinky sink disposal unit again. This will also keep anything that rots out of your trash, which cuts down on water waste, plastic garbage, and pollution over all.

Remember that every extra second of running water contributes to waste because it adds to the municipal water and sewer systems that eventually flush into our water ways. We can all make a difference to wildlife by wasting less. Think of buying less water intensive foods. Beef, for example, is probably the most water-intensive food because of crops grown to feed livestock. Then, there is slaughter, packaging, and distribution. Every step added to food production uses water on the way. Shop accordingly.

Finding ways to waste less makes the world a much nicer place and makes you a less selfish person. We are in times of a warming climate and loss of natural ecosystems; it’s important to feel as if you have some personal power to do good in the world. What feels small, collectively makes a huge difference, especially when you share helpful tips with others.

There are many, many ways to save yourself, time, money, and peace of mind. Keep finding them. Please add your helpful tips in the comments when you do.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Joshua Sortino on Unsplash