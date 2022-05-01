Using Family Dinner To Develop Grit

By National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse
Check out this blog entry from The Family Dinner Project about helping your children develop “grit” – the qualities of perseverance, resilience, and having the attitude that failures and setbacks are all part of a longer process of learning. The Family Dinner Project, a nonprofit initiative that champions family dinner as an opportunity for family members to connect with each other through food, fun and conversation about things that matter. The Family Dinner Project is based in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Academy.
—
Originally published on fatherhood.gov [LINK TO ARTICLE] and reprinted from the public domain under the following guidelines.
***
—
