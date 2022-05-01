Get Daily Email
Using Family Dinner To Develop Grit

Using Family Dinner To Develop Grit

The Family Dinner Project is based in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Academy.

by

By National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

Check out this blog entry from The Family Dinner Project about helping your children develop “grit” – the qualities of perseverance, resilience, and having the attitude that failures and setbacks are all part of a longer process of learning. The Family Dinner Project, a nonprofit initiative that champions family dinner as an opportunity for family members to connect with each other through food, fun and conversation about things that matter. The Family Dinner Project is based in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Academy.

 

Originally published on fatherhood.gov [LINK TO ARTICLE] and reprinted from the public domain under the following guidelines.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Fatherhood.gov

Fatherhood.gov - Dad Talk Blog
The DadTalk blog on the Fatherhood.gov website features insights from dads and Responsible Fatherhood practitioners from around the country. Its goal is to start conversations about important issues surrounding fatherhood and programs for fathers today.

