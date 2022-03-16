Using These 2 Words Can Stop an Argument in Its Tracks

I’m not fond of arguing. I was never drawn to debate anything, ever.

I know it has to do with my massive conflict avoidance.

So when I learned this neat little trick to diffuse arguments and tension immediately – it became my best friend.

2 Words to Stop that Argument

Ready for it? Here are the magic words:

You’re right.

When you say those two words, there’s no rebuttal. Because after all, the point of an argument is generally to prove that you’re right.

When you tell someone else they are right, you’re handing them what they want on a silver platter. They want to be heard and validated for their opinion.

Now, this is the important part:

You’re right too.

You both are. Each of you is right based on your own perspective and beliefs.

The point is that you don’t have to prove it. You can choose the high road and let it go.

In a perfect world, the other person would admit that you’re right too. But I know that doesn’t always happen. It’s okay, you can rest easy knowing the truth and move on.

I Know This is Easier Said than Done

It’s not easy to say the words, “you’re right.” Sometimes it can feel like you’re giving up a part of yourself and compromising on your beliefs.

That doesn’t have to be true.

Society has made us believe that to say someone else is right means that we are wrong. As I said before, you’re both actually right.

Letting go of the need to be right is a powerful thing.

The more willing you are to step away from the right vs. wrong game, the more free you will feel. Free from proving something that doesn’t need to be proven.

Try It Out

I encourage you to try this. See how it feels and watch for the reaction in the other person when you tell them they are right.

After all, we all just want to feel seen and heard.

