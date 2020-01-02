Using Your Male Privilege

—

You may have heard that being a man has afforded you certain benefits that women do not enjoy. Far from a good thing, this “privilege” is actually the result of you not being at distinct disadvantage as you move through life. While you wander down the path of least resistance, here are a couple of ways to make things a bit easier on everyone else.

• Try following “well, actually” up with… “She was talking.”

o When you see women get talked over in meetings, use that commanding voice of yours to call out male coworkers who continue to interrupt

• If you are walking behind someone late at night, give them some space.

o You might feel comfortable, but late night can be a scary time for many people, especially if they do not know who you are or what you want. This is a great time to cross the street, stop to check your fantasy football, or sit down and send your friends an appreciation text!

• Use that wage gap for good

o If you find yourself with an extra $0.20 on the dollar (or more, depending on race) compared to the women you work with, consider a donation to an organization like Planned Parenthood

• Capitalize on being perceived as more rational and reasonable

o Take your extra credibility and use it to start conversations around misogyny and gender inequality. Men might hear it best from you, so it is your responsibility to say and do the right thing.

Once you have gotten the chance to really explore all of these sweet perks, take a minute to reflect on all that your gender has afforded you. Or rather, think about what it has taken away from everyone else.

—

—

Photo courtesy iStock.