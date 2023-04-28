Get Daily Email
New York Powers up With More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: Video

New York Powers up With More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: Video

Electric vehicles need charging stations, which require space – difficult to find in New York City’s five boroughs.

by

 

By Hypatia Wu and Yuchen Li

More electric cars and more electric chargers are expected in New York over the next decade, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s zero-emission vehicles requirements by 2035. Similarly, in March, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that a national network of convenient, reliable, made-in-America electric vehicle chargers is expected across the country.

But there’s a rub. Electric vehicles need charging stations, which require space – difficult to find in New York City’s five boroughs. Electric vehicle owners and urban planners find it difficult to install these necessary stations in public spaces across the city.

Currently, according to the statistics provided by Volta, a charging installation company, there are 1,500 public EV chargers serving more than 30,000 registered electric vehicles in the city. There is still a long way to go to equip 40% of all spaces in municipal public parking lots and garages with PlugNYC curbside chargers by 2030.

About the author(s)

Hypatia Wu is a multimedia journalist covering transportation and general international news with special focus on China, Qatar, and the US.

Yuchen Li is a Chinese broadcast journalist with a passion for cross-cultural communication.

This post was previously published on Columbia News Service with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Columbia News Service

Columbia News Service features stories by students at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. The stories are prepared by students and edited by faculty before publication.

Content is republished on The Good Men Project using this creative commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/4.0/ More information here: https://columbianewsservice.net/republish-our-stories/

