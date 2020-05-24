Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Volunteering on the Front Line Against Coronavirus

Volunteering on the Front Line Against Coronavirus

The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Stacey Dooley: Lockdown Heroes on iPlayer now: https://bbc.in/2SU92B2
Stuck in her flat, Stacey Dooley is on the hunt for the everyday heroes of the coronavirus lockdown, from emergency service staff to charity volunteers.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
the coronavirus is the biggest threat
00:03
this country has faced for decades you
00:05
must stay at home monumental moments
00:08
like this like you see the best of the
00:10
best and the worst of the worst we’re
00:13
hoping to focus on the best of the best
00:16
[Music]
00:18
this is all very different I don’t think
00:22
I’ve ever made a film for my living room
00:24
that’s all we would love to hear how you
00:28
guys are getting on I’m really
00:30
interested actually in hearing from
00:32
those of you who are prioritizing others
00:36
so helping the vulnerable and you know
00:39
putting your own kind of concerns to one
00:40
side I suppose this is a bit like an
00:44
open casting just want to hear what you
00:47
guys are up to
00:59
[Music]
01:02
how are you right let me get let me get
01:05
us in a situation where we can all see
01:06
each other one minute
01:08
no worries which had taught me through
01:12
how Corona has has changed your life
01:15
overnight I come from don’t see us going
01:18
outside to just being like stuck in my
01:20
bedroom and not the same times all
01:22
that’s going on I am going into
01:24
nightingale and this weekend for the
01:26
first time it’s a volunteer there with
01:28
st. John Ambulance I’m excited to do my
01:30
bit we’re all the same bit scared so I
01:34
like to find out your conduct Society in
01:36
the technologies like opposite ends of
01:42
the spectrum
01:43
Syrena how many hours you’re gonna be
01:45
doing I’m gonna be doing 12-hour shifts
01:48
I see I don’t know if I’m able to stay
01:51
awake for 12 hours your pals concerns or
01:54
your family members fright and thinking
01:56
got you’re throwing yourself in at the
01:57
deep end they
01:59
why let’s see it the first question why
02:01
would you do this why would you put
02:03
yourself in the front line but I think
02:04
it’s really important to give back to
02:06
the community have they told you how
02:09
long you should expect volunteer this
02:13
ain’t like 3-4 months yeah a long time
02:16
right okay well let’s stay in touch
02:19
hello yeah gosh I am on my second break
02:25
it’s been quite busy to be fair so I’ve
02:28
just come out for some fresh air my feet
02:31
who might be at killing me
02:33
we’ve had all different casualties or
02:35
patients come in done the ECGs blood
02:39
tests blood pressure various different
02:42
observations on them and just general
02:44
patient care so far so good
02:46
four hours left on Canton walking into
02:50
that place is incredibly healing the
02:53
patient’s all sorts of various
02:57
conditions are shocking to see and it’s
03:01
been really nice to help out in small
03:03
ways I can say
03:04
been combing one of the ladies has chats
03:07
and some of the patients and dealer
03:09
observations and was really nice thing
03:11
they knew that we better gives you a
03:12
description of what this person has
03:14
their interests are and facts about the
03:17
service and in pictures of yourself out
03:19
in the world which is really nice to see
03:22
this poem they’re all on the boards put
03:26
up is brilliant dedicated to all the
03:30
heroes working and training it to work
03:33
at the Nightingale hospitals you are
03:38
heroes without capes and there is nobody
03:40
in this world like you medicines may
03:45
cure but your actions will give others
03:47
the strength to fly and we are forever
03:50
in your debt
03:56
Richard hello say so now you Richard’s
04:00
my shining Knight I think Serena’s gonna
04:03
be joining us can you guys see me what
04:22
do you think this pandemic has taught
04:24
you both I would say it’s just that kind
04:26
of compassion and that care people like
04:29
we pride sighs and what is important in
04:31
life in those kind of situations when
04:33
you’re literally lying there on a bed
04:36
fighting for your life it doesn’t matter
04:38
what kind of job you got and rap and
04:40
stuff it’s all about your family and the
04:43
people around you and like NHS workers
04:46
and stuff that really are the only
04:48
things that matter in those situations
04:49
if you’re on a deathbed your Nike
04:52
trainers don’t mean nothing your mouth
04:54
lorenz tracksuit doesn’t mean anything
04:56
whatsoever and that’s what is really
04:58
taught me is a range of values correctly
05:01
sarena we’re in the newest sportswear or
05:04
name brands and that’s not important
05:06
you’ve got around you is super super
05:08
important and what you also give back to
05:10
the community is super important as well
05:12
I’m just full of admiration for you both
05:14
and I’ve loved getting to know ya now we
05:16
really have
05:24
for me I reckon I’ll be just full of
05:28
gratitude at the end of all of this
05:29
that’s so grateful and so delight is
05:31
when I’m allowed out this the smallest
05:33
things will feel hot a real treat cheers
05:37
guys I’ve had conversations with those
05:41
who are so courageous and and so
05:44
selfless and they’re putting themselves
05:47
at risk to do their bit to help others
05:50
I’ve found that such an impressive tray
05:52
completely remarkably
05:54
[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.