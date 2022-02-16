Vulnerable Children Left Out in the Cold

By Youth Enterprise & Employability Academy

Nottinghamshire based charity, The Youth Enterprise & Employability Academy is starting an annual campaign called coats for children with the slogan “Warm Heart for Warm Child” as hundreds of vulnerable children across the UK left out in the cold this winter.

This campaign is first and foremost about providing valuable children a warm coat over the winter period, schools across Nottinghamshire can simply submit a request in writing/email to the charity with the age/s of child/ren, name of teacher and school submitting required. but it’s about highlighting the issues.

Charity Founder, Kurtis-Jay Castle and Governor of multiple schools across Nottinghamshire said, “His heart felt broken when he had to spend a good ten or more minutes with two year five children whilst they warmed up after arriving at school without, or heavily damaged coats.

“After talking to teachers across Nottinghamshire alone, it became more apparent that more and more vulnerable children arriving at schools without, or coats that simply aren’t fit for purpose and junior schools seem to be the worst off at the moment.

He than adds, “Unfortunately, it came as a bit of a surprise as we didn’t expect it to be as big of an issue, out of the first five schools alone that we contacted, every one of them had required at least three or more coats and some are still waiting on teachers to get back to them.”

The charity has started Coats for Children campaign with around 40 Coats that range up to the age of ten year-old which they received with a heavily discounted price from Primark. First few hours of sharing this with a few schools more than half have been delivered to schools across Nottinghamshire.

In order for the charity to maintain this unexpected demand, they need your help. So, they have created a amazon wish-list link to which can be found below:

https://amzn.to/3EphCNG

Or, you make a donation on their Facebook page, by check write out to Youth Enterprise & Employability Academy. Unfortunately, they cannot accept second-hand coats as they’ve no means of washing them, and added concerns around Covid it simply to risky at this stage. However we fully intend to in the future.

