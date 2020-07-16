Want to Live a Better Life? Change Your Habits.

You can’t change your life overnight but you can start implementing micro habits every day. In less than a year, you will see the differences.

Contrary to the “21 days” myth, it actually takes more than 2 months for habits to form. Seems long? Not at all.

The results from your new tiny behaviour shift will snowball into a huge impact as time goes by. Think of it as the compound interest of life.

We subconsciously acquire a lot of habits throughout our life, which some are good while others… not so much. Sometimes, we don’t even notice the effects of those bad habits until it causes a huge pain.

I had a habit of keeping things in and it soon led to a lot of miscommunication, distrust and anger within a work team. It took a while for me to change it. But before I could create new habits, I had to identify what was wrong in the first place.

Same goes for you.

Identify the bad habits

Out with the old, in with the new.

If you want to better your life, you need to get rid of the terrible ones. It sounds easier than it actually is. Change is hard, eliminating bad habits harder.

First, you need to know what is the habit and why you are getting rid of it.

Example habit #1

What: Leaving dishes unwashed overnight.

Why are you getting rid of it: Unwashed dishes can attract rodents and pests. Getting rid of this habit will create a cleaner, healthier living space for you and your newborn child.

Stop Making Excuses

Us humans don’t like complications. People tend to do what’s easy for them. When they see something complicated, they’ll frequently make excuses for why they can’ deal with the issue. This is the main reason why many people fail to accomplish their goals.

If you want to improve your life, you need to tell yourself, “This is something that blocks me from accomplishment and I’ve the will to change it.”

The key to success is to quit making excuses. Commit to your success by building positive habits.

Choose The Right Words To Define Your New Habits

Having the right words can change the way you see yourself and others. It also changes the whole “vibe” around you. You will be able to attract better results.

More importantly, you feel good about yourself.

Example habit #2:

“I’m going to quit judging other people and myself.”

Instead of the above statement, you may say, “I’m going to accept people and myself for who we are”. If you spend your life stating negative connotations, attempt changing your ways today. Rather than seeing life as a world full of bunk, accept it as how you see it yet move forward to make it better.

. . .

Too often, we try to change overnight. This is realistically impossible and only leads to frustration. So, don’t rush the process.

Once you decide you want to change your life for the better, start with making small changes in your life. Take the little steps to success and celebrate every win.

—

