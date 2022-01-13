Warning Signs of Potential Abusive Relationships

Did you know that according to Ncadv.org, “1 out of every 3 women and 1 out of every 4 men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime”?

We all know how hard it can be to spot warning signs of an abusive relationship, but it’s essential to pay attention. What are some signs that the person you’re dating might be offensive?

If you’re dating someone, here are some signs that they might be abusive.

“A healthy relationship will never require you to sacrifice your friends, your dream, or your dignity.” — Unknown

Part I: The Signs

1. Negative criticism

The first sign is if they criticize your appearance or weight. They may also try to control what you wear and who you talk to. If they embarrass or humiliate you in public, that could also be a red flag.

They use intimidation or bullying tactics such as yelling at you, making jokes about your beliefs or race, belittling your thoughts and opinions. They may try to isolate you from family and friends.

2. Extreme jealousy

Being overly jealous is also a sign that the person could be abusive. If they accuse you of cheating without any proof (or even if there is some), it’s possible that they’re projecting what happened in their past onto you.

Abusive people will always find fault with you: You didn’t answer my text quickly enough; You look at other men; You weren’t wearing what I told you to wear.

3. Extreme possessiveness and insecurity

Do they call or message you angrily constantly? Do they always need to know where you are, who you are with, and what time you will be home? People in a healthy relationship take turns calling each other when they’re apart from one another.

If the person is insecure about their partner spending time away from them or if they get upset whenever things don’t go according to plan, that’s a sign that something might not be correct.

It could mean that this person isn’t trustworthy enough for them to handle being alone yet. Does it seem like everything revolves around this person — even simple decisions such as going out with friends?

4. Lying and manipulating you

If the person you’re dating tries to make all of your decisions for you, that’s another sign they might abuse you.

They may also try to control who you see or talk to by saying things like “you can’t go out with them because I don’t trust them” or “that guy is trying to come between us.” This would be a huge red flag.

If your partner lies to the point of gaslighting, that is another warning sign. They may also manipulate or control you by using humiliation, fear tactics, withholding money for sex/emotional reasons, and guilt trips. These are all signs they might be abusive.

5. Blames all of their problems on other people and never takes responsibility for themselves

If they’re always blaming someone else but refuse to be held accountable for their actions, that’s a sign of abuse.

For example, if your boyfriend is upset about his job because he feels like his boss doesn’t respect him enough, instead of talking to the person he works with directly, he yells at you- telling you how unfair life is and will make sure it’s your fault too next time something terrible happens.

Or maybe when your girlfriend tells her friend she had an awful day, then turns right around and blames her mom for making her life terrible.

6. Dominant behavior

Another sign that your partner may be abusive is if they try to control you. For example, they were telling you what to wear and where to go.

If they’re always trying to put their friends down or make them feel bad, that’s a red flag as well. They might even threaten violence towards anyone who tries getting in between the two of you.

7. Abusive language

This sign would be how they speak about others, especially their exes. Yelling at people over small arguments could also indicate abuse because it can lead to more violent situations later on.

In fact, most abusers start by yelling before they will eventually hit someone else.

If your partner is insulting, demeaning, or putdowns you, they may also have an abusive mentality. If they try to make fun of you in front of other people, it’s a sign that there could be more than just disrespect involved. Abusive language can often lead to physical violence, which would be another red flag.

8. They put down your friends or family members in front of you.

If they constantly put down your family members or friends in front of you, that’s a huge red flag.

Many abusers like to isolate their partners from all of the people who love them and care about them- don’t fall for this trick.

9. They flirt with others right in front of you.

Another sign is if he/she flirts with other men/women when you’re around. This can be upsetting to watch, especially since it might not always stop at flirting.

It could lead to cheating and even physical abuse later on, which could complicate your life even more.

10. You feel anxious after talking to them.

This one may seem obvious, but many people feel anxious after talking to someone they’re afraid of.

Fear is the abuser’s tool that allows them to control their partner- don’t let it happen. If you feel nervous or on edge right before your date comes over, it’s time to reevaluate the relationship.

Final Thoughts

If any of these signs sound familiar, then there might be something wrong with this person who you are dating. Remember, if they start out by harming animals or using abusive language early on in the relationship, they will most likely hurt you later on down the road as well.

Be careful and pay close attention so you can notice any warning signs immediately. If your partner is guilty of any of these behaviors, you should seek help and get out ASAP! Abuse can never be excused or justified.

Part II: What To Do Now?

If anyone these symptoms sound familiar to what’s happening in your relationship, then it is time for a reality check.

The best way to get out of an abusive relationship is by being proactive. One of the best ways to do this is by sharing what’s going on with someone you trust, whether it be a parent, friend, or even another family member or a professional.

These were some early warning signs that may not be suitable for you. Remember these tips when dating so you can avoid any negative situations from happening in the future.

Always pay attention to how people treat others around them because if they’re willing to harm an animal or use abusive language in front of other people, it’s only a matter of time before they start taking their anger out on you.

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

“You’re in a relationship to be happy, to smile, to laugh, and to make good memories. Not to be constantly upset, to feel hurt, and to cry.” — Unknown

The Bottom Line

Knowing these signs could help someone avoid being abused by a potentially harmful person, so always stay alert around any negative signals. Do not let fear control you, and if something doesn’t feel right, then it probably isn’t- that’s why being proactive is vital to protect yourself from any potential danger in the future.

Don’t forget these tips when dating so you can avoid any negative situations from happening in the future. You could also share this with your friends or anyone else who might benefit from knowing about some of the warning signs early on. It could save them a lot of heartaches later on down the road.

This post was inspired by https://www.thehotline.org/

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

