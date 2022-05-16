Watch: The Power of Black Labor and the Renewed Energy in the Unionizing Movement

Fam,

Right now, it can feel hard to find the hope for a liberated future as the courts and the GOP attempt to steal our rights from us and undo decades of progress. We feel it, too. But what holds us up in these moments that seek to knock us down is our absolute certainty in the power of the people. We believe in the power of Black people, and one area of the work where we are seeing the strength and potential of our power is in the recent wins of the labor movement.

That’s why last week, we at Movement for Black Lives hosted We Know Our Power: The Renewed Energy in Black Labor Organizing, an incredible panel of leaders and organizers across the Black labor movement, to talk about the power of Black labor and the visionary and vibrant labor-justice movement we’re seeing in the United States and across the globe. You’ll learn why unions are essential for the liberation of our people and get tips on how to start organizing your workplace, too!

Missed it? It’s not too late! Watch here:

Already watched and want to take action? Here are three steps to take right now:

Sign the petition for the first-ever Black Worker Bill of Rights! Sign to show your support for the PRO Act to give workers, not large corporations, power over our livelihoods! Check out M4BL’s vision for a liberated future for all Black workers and an economy that works for all.

In the words of Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, “It is time for us to build a robust and sustainable organizing movement of Black workers. You can be a part of that.”

In solidarity,

Movement for Black Lives

