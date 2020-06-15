Water Bears

By Lynne Goldsmith

For over 500 million years

through five mass extinctions,

tardigrades have made their homes:

in volcanos and Himalayas,

at pressures six times greater

than Mariana’s Trench floor,

and in space and temperatures

from minus 273 degrees

to 150 degrees Celsius.

They’ve survived radiation

one thousand times greater

than what humans withstand.

They’ve gone without food

for thirty years and floated around

without air until found again.

They make ice crystallize within

to protect themselves from expansion

and release their water if needed

to turn into a ball and dry out dormant.

They make large amounts of antioxidants,

with still more tricks and mysteries

for defying all the odds, these creatures

much adept at prolonging for years

their lives

intended only for weeks.

