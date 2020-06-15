Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Water Bears

Water Bears

Tardigrades have made their homes: In volcanos and Himalayas

by Leave a Comment

 

By Lynne Goldsmith

For over 500 million years
through five mass extinctions,
tardigrades have made their homes:

in volcanos and Himalayas,
at pressures six times greater
than Mariana’s Trench floor,

and in space and temperatures
from minus 273 degrees
to 150 degrees Celsius.

They’ve survived radiation
one thousand times greater
than what humans withstand.

They’ve gone without food
for thirty years and floated around
without air until found again.

They make ice crystallize within
to protect themselves from expansion
and release their water if needed
to turn into a ball and dry out dormant.

They make large amounts of antioxidants,
with still more tricks and mysteries
for defying all the odds, these creatures

much adept at prolonging for years
their lives
intended only for weeks.

Previously published on Emagazine.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Doug Moss & Roddy Scheer and is a registered trademark of Earth Action Network Inc. View past columns at: www.earthtalk.org. E-mail us your question: [email protected]

Questions and answers about our environment.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x