We Do The Things We Want To Do

A while ago, I had to ask a much loved friend who I’ve known since I was twenty to stop WhatsApp messages at 1am my time but 7pm his time. I was going through a patch of insomnia.

He replied that he doesn’t have time. I told him that we always find time to do what we want to do, mostly.

This revolutionised our messaging and calls. His wife is my best friend, but due to circumstances and illnesses, my friend has become my truest friend. I had asked him to be my daughter’s godfather, but he declined for the very reasons I wanted him to be that person. My friend here saw some of the emails and remarked on the quality of man that he is.

So, yes, we do what we want to do. Even housework when the sunlight shows up dust or small stains becomes something we want to do. I detest housework, and learned some hacks that are cheat sheets.

We say that procrastination stops us doing this or that. But we are not born lazy. Children are very busy. In truth, it is simply not wanting to do the the three mile run, or quit smoking, or write an essay for school.

Taking a run, quitting smoking, the essay, are not vital but healthy. We need to know who we want to be, what we value, and what we want to be known for.

Lazy parenting fails to instill in us values, a sense of duty, constancy, loyalty, and trustworthiness. Lazy parenting teaches instant gratification.

Delayed gratification, on the other hand, is a much greater pleasure, achievement, or success. Friendships blossom, flourish and grow.

So decide who you want to be, what kind of person, your reputation. Then you won’t procrastinate, or put off things, because you have purpose.

I live my life on purpose. I deliberately enjoy it. I know what matters to me, (mastering the English language is one. I have spelt procrastination incorrectly every time until this paragraph). I am in touch with lots of friends scattered across the globe as I have lived in four countries, and so have many of my friends.

My friendship with the above mentioned friend is very strong, although he travels to the North West of the States one week a month. Eight hours difference in time is more challenging than five. Of course, my friend, his wife, is a strong bond too and stronger for finding our ways through misunderstanding and confusion. I am a constant friend: one of my values.

