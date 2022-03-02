What Do I Do if My Child Is Bullied?

Bullying is not tolerated

Our schools have a responsibility to take positive action to help prevent any kind of bullying and to respond appropriately when it does occur.

Schools are required to establish strategies and practices to encourage positive student behaviour, recognise and reinforce student achievement and wellbeing, and manage disruptive student behaviour.

ResearchExternal link suggests that a planned whole-school approach that actively involves staff, students, families and communities in promoting positive behaviour is an effective strategy to minimise bullying behaviour.

This includes social and emotional learning for students and professional learning for school staff on the different types of bullying behaviour and the signs to look for.

Steps to a resolution

Your child needs to know that they are being heard. Their feelings matter and their concerns should be taken seriously. Encourage your child to talk about what happened. Explain to your child that reporting the bullying is okay. After listening to their concerns, ask questions to get more details if needed: who, what, where, when.

It is important that you help your child to find their own solution as this will help them feel that they have some control over the situation.

Your child may be reluctant for you to speak to school staff. Discuss the idea and reassure them that the school would want to know and is able to help.

Make an appointment to meet with your child’s teacher and, if you need to, ask to talk with the principal.

Contact the school immediately if you have a concern about your child’s safety.

Resources

The NSW anti-bullying websiteExternal link brings together, in one place, evidence-based resources and information to support NSW schools, students, parents and carers. The website was developed in consultation with the school sectors, principal and parent groups.

Our complete step-by-step guide can help you support your child if they are experiencing bullying.

If your child wants to talk to someone other than the school, or you think added support would help, you may refer them to Kids HelplineExternal link. They can also call for free on 1800 55 1800.

This post was previously published on NSW Department of Education with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock