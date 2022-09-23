Get Daily Email
What Does FAIL Stand For?

What Does FAIL Stand For?

Failing may hurt but it is part of the process and a key requirement for learning.

by

 

What does FAIL stand for?

First Action in Learning.

We all know that we have to fail more often if we are going to try new things, learn new skills, and conquer new challenges.  Yet we are afraid to fail.  Failing may hurt but it is part of the process and a key requirement for learning.  Many great people have told of their early setbacks, humiliations and failures.  One of my favourite comments is this very short video from the inspirational Michael Jordan.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

