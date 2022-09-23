What does FAIL stand for?

First Action in Learning.

We all know that we have to fail more often if we are going to try new things, learn new skills, and conquer new challenges. Yet we are afraid to fail. Failing may hurt but it is part of the process and a key requirement for learning. Many great people have told of their early setbacks, humiliations and failures. One of my favourite comments is this very short video from the inspirational Michael Jordan.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

Photo credit: iStock