What Does It Mean When Your Left-Hand Itches: 2 Best Reasons Why

If we were to tell you that left-hand itching means you are about to come into some money, would you believe it? What does it mean when your left-hand itches?

Itching on the left hand as an indicator of money or fortune in the future is a popular belief in many cultures. Fortune could come in many ways or forms. You could win the lottery, get a raise at work, or make a sale. These examples are just a few examples out of many probable scenarios.

All of us have grown up with various myths and superstitions. You may have heard most of them; Friday the 13th, crossing our fingers, knocking on wood, wishing on the wishbone, etc. Some of these are meant to bring good luck, but others, not so much.

While some of us tend to give in to these superstitions, others do not pay heed to any of them. But when it comes to money or good fortune, wouldn’t we all like to have some good luck on our side?

What should you do? Believe it is real and that a left-hand itch means you are about to come into some money or hit a fortune?

What Does It Mean If You Have An Itchy Left Palm?

The superstition of the itchy left hand can be traced back to the pre-Christian era. During that time, the Saxons believed that if one rubbed their skin on silver, they could eliminate their skin problems.

So, people started rubbing their itchy palms on silver, which eventually became a popular belief that itching meant silver, i.e., wealth was coming your way. The superstition was later embraced by Romans and eventually became a popular belief all over the world.

Stories of Lucky Left-Hand Itches

While it may not be wise for you to go all out and spend like crazy if your left hand suddenly starts itching, some people had luck on their side, as an itchy left hand worked out well for them.

In April 2014, Marion Richardson, a mother of 5 and a grandmother from Winlaton, Gateshead, won £16 million from Euro Lottery Draw. She was reported telling the media that she had an itchy right hand before the news of her winning the lottery came in.

In 2010, Mary Shammas, a Brooklyn grandma, was on the bus when her left hand started itching. Remembering the superstition, she jumped off the bus and bought a $5 lottery ticket, which won a $64 million jackpot. In her interview, Mary Shammas said she didn’t believe she would win even $10, yet here she was.

On Saturday, 9 th May 2016, a warehouse worker, Denise McKenzie from Laurinburg, acted on her habit of buying a lottery ticket whenever she had an itchy hand. She purchased three $5 tickets for the Crossword Money Multiplier game and won around $69,251.

May 2016, a warehouse worker, Denise McKenzie from Laurinburg, acted on her habit of buying a lottery ticket whenever she had an itchy hand. She purchased three $5 tickets for the Crossword Money Multiplier game and won around $69,251. The same year, another lady from Canada won $60 million in the Lotto Max Jackpot on 12th August 2016 on a $5 ticket. According to Mary Wernicke of Neville Saskatchewan, the lady who had hit the jackpot, she felt something was up since the morning as both her hands were itchy. In her interview, she said she was aware of the myth that itchy left hands meant money, but in her case, both hands were itching.

As you can see, it is not always the left hand that itches before fortune comes in. In the case of Marion Richardson, it was her right hand that was itchy. While for Mary Wernicke, both hands were itchy before she learned about winning the lottery.

Is there truth in this itchy hand myth, or are these coincidences?

What Does Left-Hand Itching Means Across Cultures?

While in many cultures, an itchy left-hand means good fortune, it is not the case in others. For instance, an itchy left palm in the Caribbean means that you will soon owe money to someone. However, if your right palm is itchy, it means you are about to get some money.

In countries like Russia or Ukraine, money is coming your way if your left palm is itchy. On the other hand, in Hindu culture, an itching left palm is only a lucky sign for women. If their right hand is itchy, it means they might lose money.

Balkans also have strong superstitions about itchy palms and relate it with gambling. In Bulgaria, people believe that itchy palms are a sign of bad luck, so you may lose money if you gamble with an itchy palm.

In contrast, an itchy left hand is a good omen in Serbia. If someone has an itchy palm, they rush to the casino to collect their good fortune.

However, is this all there to this popular traditional belief?

What Medical Reasons May Cause Palm Itching?

Apart from being a popular superstition, itchy hands could indicate a skin condition or a myriad of underlying legitimate medical conditions. If you have a recurring itchy sensation in your hand, it is important to get checked and start treatment in time.

Here are a few medical conditions that can cause itchy palms:

Hand eczema- could be caused by exposure to harsh chemicals or excessive moisture.

Allergic reactions- can be due to irritants like perfume, disinfectants, soaps, metals, latex, dust or soil, etc.

Reaction to any medication

Liver disorders- cirrhosis or elevated liver enzymes

Diabetes

Nerve disorders

Regular moisturizer use and avoiding skin irritants can help eliminate the itchy skin condition. However, if you have recurrent episodes of itching that do not go away by moisturizer or avoiding irritants, it is time to seek medical attention.

Beyond Left Palm Itching – Start Building Wealth

Our cultural influences play a major role in our perceptions and perspectives about various aspects of our lives. At the same time, it is also convenient to rely on such notions to have an optimistic approach toward luck and fortune and not step out of our comfort zone to try and improve our financial circumstances.

However, relying solely on such beliefs regarding financial situations is not wise.

Here are a few practical ways to turn your life around and improve your situation.

Be Positive in Your Thinking

If you want money and fortune to come your way, you must direct your thought process similarly. If you continue to focus on the negatives in your life and feel desolate and miserable about not having enough, you are negating the positives. This is what the law of attraction is all about.

The law of attraction states that if you want something and think about it continuously, you can attract it. Direct your thoughts about wanting money in your life, and you will impact what you attract in your life.

On the other hand, if you focus too much on your misery, you may not be able to have the desired outcome. If you do not want to avoid depleted financial circumstances, do not think about it. Otherwise, you will only attract more misery in your life.

Remember, having a positive thought process and positive affirmations is always important. Positive money affirmations can have a huge influence in this regard. If you continue to have positive money affirmations, you can train your subconscious mind and change your thought process, which will eventually help you make a conscious effort to change your life.

If you impose limitations on your belief system, you will not be able to get rid of your negative thinking. Replace all the limiting and negative beliefs with positive energy and convince yourself with positive self-talk that you can change your circumstances and bring more money into your life.

Consider Ways to Make More Money

Consider taking a side hustle if you can accommodate more working hours into your weekly schedule. There are various options to consider which can help you earn a great amount of extra income.

The possibilities are endless; you just need to figure out what works for you or how to fit it into your schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Does It Mean When Your Left-Hand Itches?

What Does Itching in the Left Hand Mean?

According to popular cultural belief, itching in the left-hand means that some money or good fortune is about to come your way.

What Is the Lottery Number for Itchy Hands?

When Mary Shammas won the $64 million lottery, she used the birthdates of her family members for the lottery numbers 5, 14, 17, 19, and 24. If you feel that your itchy hands indicate that you might win a lottery shortly, you can use the birth dates of your family members.

What Does It Mean if Your Nose Itches?

According to popular superstition, it is believed that if you have an itchy nose, it means that someone will introduce themselves to you, and you will become very close. However, it could be medically due to dust, pollen allergy, or some irritant causing the itch.

Is It Lucky to Have an Itchy Right Hand?

In some cultures like Serbia, an itchy right hand indicates good fortune in the future. Similarly, Marion Richardson had an itchy right hand before she won the lottery in 2014.

Conclusion – What Does It Mean When Your Left-Hand Itches?

An itching left-hand holds no certainty that money is on its way, but it does happen to some people. Whether you will believe in this superstition or traditional thinking depends on you.

Instead of waiting for such “signs,” perhaps you will be better served if you make sure that money will come into your life. You can use your itching left hand as a sign and motivation to find ways to tap multiple income streams, which would then bring you more money.

While such practical moves are more realistic, everyone can certainly use a little luck when it comes to money. As long as we go beyond wishful thinking, it could also serve a purpose, if only to attract positivity and wealth.

