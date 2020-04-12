What Every Man Needs to Know About Staying Motivated While on Quarantine

Our whole lives were uprooted in the blink of an eye. What can you do right now to stay motivated while on quarantine?

Act like you have a schedule that’s more than man-cave time.

If you have been let go or furloughed during this time, it can be challenging to have any kind of a schedule. The days all seem to run together. By acting like you have a schedule and scheduling time on your calendar for certain activities, it brings a sense of normalcy back into your life. Set some reminders in your calendar for important to do’s like exercise, family time, work, alone time and reaching out to friends and family. Then the most important thing is to actually do them.

Create a sacred space to tap into your inner lion.

Create a space for the important items you entered. If you are now working from home, create an office for this time (it does not need to be an actual office, but a space that you will designate for work). If you have kids or a spouse at home with you, make sure they know when you are in this space, you are working.

If your exercise routine has been thrown off, create a space for that too. You may be lucky enough to go outside on some days, but for other days, it can help to have a routine of what to do or where to go in your house. Remember, you’re creating a new normal for this time so your routine may not look quite like it does at the gym.

Keep your eye on your goals and being the best man you can be.

Writing down your goal is always a good idea to keep it at the top of your mind. Right now, you might not feel like you are accomplishing anything towards your goal. That’s ok. Keep it at the top of your mind and do what you can. You’ve got a space for your important to do’s now, so do something each day towards your goals, however small it may seem.

Don’t let yourself go stir crazy. Create you time.

Schedule time to reach out to friends. If you normally go out to dinner with friends on Thursday nights, schedule an online meet up on zoom or another online platform to get together from the comfort of your own home while having dinner. If you live with others, schedule some activities that you may have been putting off because you were too busy until now, like family movie nights or a game night. Don’t forget to schedule a little alone time too. If you’re able to spend some time outside (away from others), that can be a great escape right now as well.

