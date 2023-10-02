What Happens When You Don’t Talk Right

There is one secret to a successful relationship that you must know: when you have the ability to communicate effectively with your partner, you create a healthy and thriving union. This because effective communication is the bridge that will connect you on a deep emotional level and help you build and maintain trust and intimacy. It is that simple.

Understanding and mastering these techniques is essential for partners looking to nurture a fulfilling and lasting relationship. Especially now that we often find ourselves being rushed, distracted, and overwhelmed and the art of effective communication is easily neglected.

These are techniques that will help you build stronger connections, resolve conflicts peacefully, and deepen the emotional bond with your partner. So, whether you’re in a long-term relationship seeking to reignite the spark or embarking on a new one, these techniques offer the promise of greater understanding, trust, and intimacy:

1. Getting tuned in

My husband is my addiction. If you need someone to listen to you, this is the person. He is never tired of listening to my endless ideas. —

A Nkeonye Judith Izuka-Aguocha

Effective communication begins with actively listening: you not only pay attention to your partner’s words but also their feelings and emotions. This is a demonstration that you value their perspective and are genuinely interested in what they have to say. To achieve this, offer your full attention, avoid cutting them off while they are speaking, show empathy and understanding using verbal and non-verbal cues, and ask clarifying questions to ensure you grasp their point of view, and show that you were really following.

2. Vibing

“Our body language is also signaling to others without our consent.” —

Devette Lindsay

Communication isn’t just about the words you use; it also includes your body language, tone of voice, and gestures. Your non-verbal cues can convey emotions and intentions more powerfully than the words by themselves. Being mindful of your non-verbal communication can prevent misunderstandings and enhance the emotional connection in your relationship.

To positively enhance your non-verbal communication, practice maintaining an open posture to appear approachable and receptive, using a warm and gentle tone of voice during sensitive discussions, and offering reassuring gestures like a comforting touch or a smile to communicate empathy and support.

3. Keeping it real, keeping it open

“I used to approach conflicts with a closed mind, ready to defend my own viewpoint at all costs.” —

Motaz Majed

This technique begins with how you initiate the dialogue. For instance, when you need to discuss money problems, you might start the conversation by saying, “I’d like to talk about our finances because I’m feeling a bit stressed. Can we sit down together and go over our budget?” Initiating a conversation about such a sensitive topic in this way encourages transparency and avoids miscommunications, plus you set a clear, non-confrontational tone for the discussion.

Open and honest communication creates an environment where both partners feel safe to express their thoughts, feelings, and concerns without fear of judgment or rejection. So be sure to choose the right time and place for important or sensitive conversations. Express your thoughts and feelings clearly and directly, and also encourage your partner to share their perspective as you actively listen to them.

4. Keeping your cool when hashings thing out

Conflicts are inevitable in relationships, but the way you communicate during these inevitable conflicts can make all the difference. The secret to effective conflict resolution communication involves addressing issues calmly and constructively, and focusing on finding solutions rather than placing blame.

So always stay calm, avoid raising your voice and collaboratively brainstorm solutions and compromises whenever necessary.

Takeaways:

Effective communication is the key to a stronger, more fulfilling relationship. It all comes down to your techniques: actively listening, using positive non-verbal cues, engaging in open and honest dialogue, and adopting positive conflict resolution communication techniques. Building a solid foundation of trust and understanding with with your partner is an ongoing process and the effort you put into improving your communication skills, the greater the chances of a happier and healthier relationship. Partners understanding, mastering and incorporating these techniques into their daily interactions will have them watching their relationship flourish as they both become better communicators and, ultimately, better partners.

Photo credit: Suzana Sousa on Unsplash