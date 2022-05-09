Get Daily Email
What If Everyone Believed They Were Creative?

Do you feel a yearning…. that whisper… that calling to be creative again?

Now that would change lives, wouldn’t it?
I have a secret for you….
You know exactly how to be creative because everyone is born that way.

Think back to when you were young and all of the stories you made up, the action figures that you anointed with superpowers and charm. You did finger painting with wild abandon, and your mama hung it on the refrigerator door for everyone to see. You dressed up your cats and dogs and pretended they could talk to you. You built forts out of blankets and created costumes for Halloween. You wrote poems in your diary and drew pictures of flowers and hearts… I’ll let you go on with the memories because by now you have a vision of yourself when you were young.

Do you feel a yearning…. that whisper… that calling to be creative again? You might feel it now and then, but you just keep waiting for something or someone to tell you… it’s time.

And it is your time…

… to re-visit a talent, or hobby, or a passion for something that once brought you joy at the very dreaming of it. Your task is to figure out what your expression of joy is, and do the work.

But here’s the secret. It will reveal itself by looking at the life you’ve already lived. Look to your past for the stories of things you loved, the passions you’ve felt, the things that make you come alive at the very thought!

Do you have a story inside of you that is bursting to get out?

I thought so.

Everyone has a story in them, and whether it becomes a book, a blog, a song, or a poem… it will change your life.

Make it as important as anything you do and more!
After all… You show up for your work, for your kids, for a client.

Time to show up for your dreams.

All you need is to take the very next step… pen to paper.
Enjoy that step… Then… watch it grow. At that moment you’ve given the universe a call to action.

And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.

Paulo Coelho, author, The Alchemist

I had a dream to write a book. I kept putting it off until my desire to do it became greater than my fears.

It began to demand my attention. And so I did.

That was decades ago, and today, writing is the focus of my joy.

The “firsts” are always the hardest, but you’ll know you’re on the right path the moment someone tells you they love your work, or that your book changed their life.

When it happens, it will tingle the hair on your arms, you’ll feel a quiver in your heart, and every morning will bring a burst of new creativity.
Imagine that.

 

Previously Published on sandypeckinpah.com

 

iStock image

About Sandy Peckinpah

Writer, blogger, speaker, lifelong dreamer. Contributor for Good Men Project, Huffpost, Thrive Global, The Mission. President, Red Hot Ventures, Inc, Vice President, Orion Trading, Inc

