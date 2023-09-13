I get Quora questions in my inbox, mostly as a business strategy: people ask, you jump in and answer, you prove your expertise, you get jobs. In theory, it’s a nice approach. But I hardly do it, so I never get jobs from Quora.

Still, no idea how, random questions about Russia and Immigration hit my inbox. Like:

What If You Saw A Mexican Crossing The Border?

It’s rare that I bother to answer, but I had to answer this one. All set in my head, I would write:

You take care of your business, go on your merry way, the end.

But when I got there, I saw an answer voted as “top answer” that was SO much better than mine.

I ended up commenting on Kelley’s amazing answer. She seems like an immigrant’s daughter, so maybe that’s where her kindness on the topic comes from?

But I saw many other Americans doing lighthearted jokes like Brad saying “Tell him I’m hiring”.

When you think all is lost, we see progress in humanity…

I’m sure there are haters, but I didn’t stick around enough to read anything bad and ruin my day. No, way! If you wanna check it out, here’s the link.

Photo credit: Alan Quirvan on Unsplash