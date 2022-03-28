Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What is a Sociopath? Signs to Look Out For

What is a Sociopath? Signs to Look Out For

If you notice these signs in someone, they may need help.

by Leave a Comment

 

A sociopath is a term for a person that is likely experiencing a type of personality disorder. It can be difficult for someone with this condition to follow rules and understand the point of view of others. Keep reading for more details and signs to watch for.

Sociopath Symptoms

Sociopath is a common term that people use to describe someone that has antisocial personality disorder. Sometimes you may hear them referred to as a psychopath. Some experts feel that these words are interchangeable, and others do not. To learn more about what constitutes a sociopath, and the right and wrong ways to use this terminology, check out BetterHelp.

Here are a few signs to look out for when you are wondering if someone is a sociopath.

  • Not noticing or caring that they are doing an action that is wrong or against the law. A sociopath will not be worried about laws, rules, or a general order of how people are expected to operate. In many cases, they will do whatever they want to do.
  • Taking advantage of people or wronging them for their own benefit. They will also use people to get the result that they want. Often, they have no regard of who they are hurting and could lie to you to get something from you.
  • Being dishonest. Again, someone with sociopath symptoms may not have any qualms about lying to anyone and everyone. They will lie about many things.
  • Unable to read emotions. An individual with antisocial personality disorder may use a number of emotions to get what they want but they will probably not be able to interpret the emotions of others.
  • Acting without worrying about consequences. Have you ever seen a friend do something that they knew they would get in trouble for and go through with it anyway? This is a trait that you may see when it comes to a sociopath.
  • Inability to follow a routine or responsibilities. It can be quite difficult for someone with this condition to do things that seem mundane. Going to work every day or getting through one task from start to finish can be problematic for them.
  • Inability to control their actions, in different situations. A sociopath will be unable to control themselves. They may lash out without warning or start altercations.
  • Exhibit no regard for others. Those with this condition usually have no regard for other people. They are concerned about themselves and what they want but not much else.
  • Unable to learn from bad decisions they make. Even when someone with antisocial personality disorder is impulsive and makes a mistake, they will probably not change their behavior. They may keep making the same mistakes over and over again.

The cause of this condition is not known for sure, but it is thought to be due to genetics or if a child’s parent or guardian didn’t take care of them properly. For instance, if a child was neglected and abused very early in life, it is thought that they are more likely to experience antisocial personality disorder. These principles are discussed in a 2021 book.

Treatments

There are treatment options available to people that experience antisocial personality disorder, but many do not seek treatment. This is because they either don’t notice the symptoms of the disorder in themselves, or they don’t feel like they are behaving inappropriately. Even in some that have been diagnosed with this disorder, they have difficulties when it comes to understanding that their behavior needs to be addressed.

However, there are programs that are designed to make a difference. A therapist may be able to offer different types of therapy to people with this disorder, as well as prescribe medicines, in order to address symptoms and lessen them. There are also group programs that they may be able to take advantage of when they meet with a doctor.

If you are expressing many of the symptoms listed above, remember that there is help out there. You can reach out for counseling when you are ready.

On the other hand, if someone you love has these symptoms, talk to them about how you feel, and that support is accessible to them. If they are unwilling to get help, you can think about meeting with a therapist yourself, who will likely be able to help you learn more about how to interact with a sociopath, such as the best way to speak to them.

Overview

When it comes to being a sociopath, you may be able to see it in others before they can take note of it in themselves. If you know someone that has these symptoms or acts in the ways described above, it is best to learn more about the condition. This can keep you from being manipulated by an individual with this mental health concern and it may also help you get informed on how to lend a hand in getting them the treatment that they need when they are ready to take advantage of it.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x