What Is Love Bombing? 17 Signs to Watch Out For

Love bombing is when one person shows their partner excessive love and affection to manipulate and control them. This can be a very dangerous situation, so it’s essential to identify the signs of love bombing before it’s too late.

What is love bombing, and why is it dangerous?

Love bombing is a tactic often used by narcissists to control their partners. The abuser will shower their partner with excessive love and affection to make them feel special and wanted.

However, this love is not genuine, and the abuser only wants to control and manipulate their partner. Love bombing can be very dangerous, as it can quickly lead to emotional abuse and even physical abuse.

If you think you’re being love-bombed, it’s essential to get out of the relationship as soon as possible.

How can you identify love bombing behavior?

Here are 17 key signs of love bombing:

1. The abuser makes you feel special and wanted. They will make you feel like you’re the only person in the world that matters to them.

2. The abuser is very attentive and romantic at the beginning of the relationship. They will shower you with love and attention and seem like the perfect partner.

3. The abuser often tells you that you are their soulmate, and they are convinced that you are meant to be together.

4. The abuser becomes overly possessive and jealous very quickly. They will want to know where you are at all times and will become enraged if you talk to anyone else.

5. The abuser will isolate you from your friends and family and try to control who you see and what you do.

6. The abuser will constantly shower you with compliments and love, and they will often say things like, “I love you more than anything in the world.”

7. The abuser will make all of your decisions for you, and they will tell you what to do at all times. They want complete control over your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

8. The abuser is hypersensitive to any criticism, and they will take any hint of criticism as a personal attack.

9. The abuser will always make themselves the victim, and they will never take responsibility for their actions.

10. The abuser will be very demanding and controlling in the relationship, and they will often make you feel like you’re not good enough.

11. The abuser will use guilt and manipulation to control you, and they will often threaten to leave or hurt themselves if you don’t do what they want.

12. The abuser will frequently make you feel guilty for no reason, and they will often use your love for them against you.

13. The abuser will constantly put you down and criticize you in an attempt to lower your self-esteem.

14. The abuser will always find a way to turn any conversation back around to themselves, and they will never be interested in your thoughts or feelings.

15. The abuser will never take any responsibility for their actions, and they will always blame you for everything that goes wrong.

16. The abuser will be very inconsistent in their behavior, and they will often switch from being loving and attentive to being cold and distant without warning.

17. The most telling sign of love bombing is when the abuser starts making threats if you try to leave the relationship. They may threaten to hurt themselves or to hurt you if you leave them.

If you experience any of these signs, it’s essential to get out of the relationship as soon as possible. Love bombing is a very dangerous situation, and it can quickly lead to abuse.

What do narcissists do during love bombing?

Love bombing is a technique narcissists use to hook their victims. It’s when they shower their target with excessive love and attention to get them to fall for them.

The narcissist will make you feel special and wanted initially, but eventually, it will turn into control and manipulation. They will start making unreasonable demands and isolate you from your friends and family. Watch out for these red flags, so you can protect yourself from this kind of abuse.

When does a narcissist stop love bombing?

Narcissists stop love bombing when they’ve got what they want from you. They might start off with compliments and declarations of love, but as soon as they’ve got you hooked, the charm offensive will end abruptly, and you’ll be left feeling confused and used.

Narcissists are only interested in getting what they want from you — whether that’s your admiration, your time, or your money. They have no concern for your feelings or needs, so don’t waste your time trying to win their love. Walk away while you still can and focus on building a healthy relationship with someone who will actually care about you.

How long does love bombing usually last?

It can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Love bombing is a type of grooming behavior that often starts out with an intense period of affection and attention but eventually turns into manipulation and emotional abuse. If you’re experiencing love bombing, it’s important to get out of the relationship as soon as possible.

How can you protect yourself from love bombers?

Love bombers can be very manipulative and controlling, so it’s important to know how to protect yourself from them. Here are some tips:

Don’t let the love bomber isolate you from your friends and family. Make sure you still have a support system outside of the relationship.

Don’t let the love bomber control who you see and what you do. You should be free to make your own decisions without their interference.

Don’t tolerate any abuse. If the love bomber starts to become abusive, get out of the relationship immediately.

Keep a journal of your interactions with the love bomber. This can help you document their behavior and track any changes over time.

Talk to someone you trust about your situation. They may be able to help you see the situation more clearly and offer support.

Seek professional help. A therapist can help you deal with the love-bombing behavior and any other issues you’re experiencing in the relationship.

Get out of the relationship if it becomes abusive. This is always the safest option. No one deserves to be abused, no matter what.

What do you think about love bombing? Have you ever been in a relationship where this happened to you? Let us know in the comments.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Originally published at https://narcissistblog.online on March 8, 2022.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***