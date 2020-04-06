Get Daily Email
What It Is Like to Be on a Ventilator for Three Weeks

What It Is Like to Be on a Ventilator for Three Weeks

I don't have COVID-19. But when my nervous system shut down because of Spinal Meningitis I had to be intubated---fast.

by Leave a Comment

The thing I remember most about being told “We have to intubate you now” was a feeling of relief. By the time it got to that point, it was clear I wasn’t going to be able to breathe on my own. Intubation is an aggressive, last ditch effort to save someone’s life. And I wanted to live.

I didn’t have COVID-19 — and for weeks leading up to that moment, I didn’t know what I had. My sharp, piercing headaches—like someone shooting a dart gun at the back of my head once every 15 minutes—were explained as a “pinched nerve” by multiple doctors in multiple ER visits. By the time I walked into the ER the final time, I couldn’t lift my arm and I couldn’t swallow. It still felt like the doctor was playing “twenty questions” with me, as I sat there in my gown on the exam table. “Could it be tetanus?” I asked. “No, tetanus would make your arm rigid, not limp. But that was a good guess! Keep guessing!”

Multiple doctors, including, finally, a neurologist examined me, and they decided to do a spinal tap. By then my voice had started changing–becoming really high-pitched. They put a long examining tube around my head and up my nose then solemnly explained “your vocal cords have become paralyzed.”

It was shortly after that when I heard the words “we have to intubate you.”

I knew it was coming, and I think now is the time to let people know: I was not afraid.

Even when I woke up from the medically induced coma with the breathing tube down my throat and unable to move my entire my body other than wiggle my toes and fingers — I wasn’t scared. OK, maybe that very first night I had to go to sleep on my own, when the nurse taped the call button to my hand because I could move enough to grab it. And I just focused on keeping my thumb above the call button so I could press it if needed. I was probably a little scared that night.

But not as much as you might think.

I remembered hearing about the most important thing about being on a ventilator is don’t fight it. The machine is breathing for you so you don’t have to breath. So don’t even TRY to breathe.

And that is what I did. I am not a zen type of person, but all my zen energy went into not breathing and letting the machine do the work for me.

After about a week of being on the ventilator, they asked me if I wanted a tracheotomy. Not an emergency tracheotomy, mind you, but a voluntary tracheotomy. So that the air would go in through a hole in my neck instead of through the tube in my mouth. I still wouldn’t be able to talk — but people might be able to read my lips. It would be more comfortable, the nurses explained. So I agreed to the tracheotomy — in my mind I’m sure I was thinking “I can’t move, eat, or breathe. At least a tracheotomy will be something new to do.”

It took 3 weeks before I was weaned off the ventilator, and another 2 to learn how to swallow, sit up, then stand, then walk. The only time I cried was the day before I was due to go home, when my physical therapist had me take a shower on my own, to see if I could do it. And I couldn’t. My right arm was still paralyzed, five weeks later, and I couldn’t wash my hair or get dressed alone. And I cried. A few sobs. But eventually I went home and things went mostly back to normal.

I even, to this day, feel unduly proud of my star-shaped tracheotomy scar on my neck.

I want to be clear that it is OK to be afraid.

My experience is probably different than others. I have panic attacks during this pandemic, and I haven’t even been sick.
But the reason I am telling you this story, now, is because when you think “Oh he/she must have been so afraid” — I can tell you, maybe, maybe not.

And maybe, what they will be feeling is how much you love them.

What I did was just try to focus on things I knew to be true:
— Let the ventilator breathe for you.
— Find ways to tell those you love that you love them — even if you can’t talk.
— Be kind to doctors, nurses, other patients.
— Appreciate the smallest of progress.
— Know you are loved.
— Smile with your eyes, if your eyes are all you have to smile with.

Despite the ventilator experience being OK for me — I still wouldn’t wish it on anyone else. So please, please please pay attention. We know what COVID-19 is. We know how it spreads. Do the following:

— Adhere to social distancing guidelines. Stay at least six feet apart.
— Wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 30 seconds. As often as you can — but especially after touching anything that might transmit the virus.
— Stay home.
— If you do go out, wear a mask. Especially if you are going into a store.
— Guidelines change. Stay up to date. When in doubt — just be extra cautious.
— Protect yourself AND others.

Let’s get through this together.

***

Photo by Max van den Oetelaar on Unsplash

About Lisa Hickey

Lisa Hickey is CEO of Good Men Media Inc. and publisher of the Good Men Project. "I like to create things that capture the imagination of the general public and become part of the popular culture for years to come." Connect with her on Twitter.

